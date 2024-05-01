Edinburgh tie down another Scotland lock with new deal

Edinburgh lock Jamie Hodgson has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him in the Scottish capital until 2026.

The five-cap Scotland international, 26, has only made eight appearances for Edinburgh this season due to injury, but is fit to help Sean Everitt’s side push for a play-off place in the closing stages of the United Rugby Championship.

Hodgson did not feature against Cardiff at the weekend, but started in the 43-18 win over the Scarlets the round before, as ninth-place Edinburgh continue to keep the pressure on the URC top eight, with three rounds remaining.

Hodgson’s fellow second rows for club and country Grant Gilchrist and Sam Skinner have already committed to the club for the seasons to come.

“I’m thrilled to extend terms with my hometown team,” Hodgson said after extending his deal.

“I love the direction we’re moving in as club and it’s a real honour to represent the city and our fans every time I run out at Hive Stadium.

“Edinburgh is my home, and Edinburgh Rugby is my club. The passion of the supporters here is amazing, and it gives you that extra push on the pitch every week.

“I’m determined to repay their faith and wear this jersey with pride for the next two years. We’ve got a talented squad and a quality coaching team, and I truly believe we can achieve something special together.

“With three crucial games coming up, the support of the Edinburgh fans will be massive as we push for the play-offs. Hopefully I can play my part in what could be a really exciting end to the season.”

Everitt added: “Jamie [Hodgson] is an important player for us, so naturally we’re delighted to see him agree to a new deal.

“He is someone that takes a huge amount of pride in representing his hometown team and you can see that every time he takes to the field.

“Wearing the castle on his chest means a lot to Jamie and we’ve seen that in his performances so far this campaign, where he’s been one of our most committed players.

“He’s worked really hard to come back from injury and will be a big player for us in the years to come.”