Dragons make second Super Rugby signing in a week

The Dragons have continued their strong recruitment drive ahead of next season with their third signing of the week and second from Super Rugby Pacific.

Following the immediate signing of the Stormers’ Chris Hollis on Monday on a short-term deal, the Dragons followed it up by signing Tonga and Moana Pasifika ahead of next season.

The club have now added a third recruit in the New South Wales Waratahs centre Harry Wilson, who will make the move to South Wales ahead of next season.

The 23-year-old is capable of playing in the centres, on the wing and at fullback, and at 6ft 3in and 15st 2lbs, he will add some power to the Dragons’ midfield.

“I’m excited at the prospect of becoming a Dragon and linking up with my new team-mates this summer,” said Wilson after signing.

“I’ve spoken to Dai Flanagan about the club’s vision and targets going forward and look forward to being a big part of a new look squad and testing myself in a new competition. It’s a big opportunity for me to move to Wales and a new challenge that I plan to fully embrace.

“Finally, thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, and fans at the Waratahs for their support over the last few seasons. I’ll be giving absolutely everything for a strong end to this Super Rugby season.”

Head coach Dai Flanagan added: “We’re really excited to bring Harry to Wales and to see the impact he can have in our environment.

“He is a great athlete and talented young centre, who can also operate in the wide channels. The fact he can play multiple positions will be a real asset to us.

“Harry arrives with Super Rugby experience and is a player with a big future. We’re looking forward to seeing him represent the Dragons.”