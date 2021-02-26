3:01am, 26 February 2021

The Crusaders have opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign with a tightly-contested 26-13 victory over the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

In a match played in a typically boisterous atmosphere, as is customary for South Island derbies, the Crusaders began in dominant fashion, racing out to a 14-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes through tries from Codie Taylor and Bryn Hall.

Ill-discipline from the Crusaders and clinical attacking by the Highlanders closed the gap by half-time, though, as Shannon Frizell and Connor Garden-Bachop crashed over before Mitch Hunt knocked over a penalty to make it 14-13 at the break.

The match ebbed and flowed throughout the second half, with the Highlanders’ bench applying pressure on the reigning champions, with Folau Fakatava, Josh Ioane and Liam Squire leading the charge from the reserves.

However, a Sevu Reece try early in the stanza extended the Crusaders’ lead, and a disallowed try to Sio Tomkinson due to a controversial knock on decision called against Fakatava dampened the hosts’ spirits.

The result was the out out of reach in the final 10 minutes when replacement hooker Brodie McAlister burrowed over from a rolling maul to ensure the Crusaders began their title defence in the best way possible – although discipline issues, which led to two yellow cards, will be a concern for Scott Robertson’s men leading into next week’s clash with the Hurricanes.

Highlanders 13 (Tries to Shannon Frizell and Connor Garden-Bachop; penalty to Mitch Hunt)

Crusaders 26 (Tries to Codie Taylor, Bryn Hall, Sevu Reece and Brodie McAlister; 3 conversions to Richie Mo’unga; yellow cards to Ethan Blackadder and Scott Barrett)