United Rugby Championship

Cardiff’s losing run continues against Lions

By PA
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: James Botham of Cardiff with the ball during the United Rugby Championship match between Emirates Lions and Cardiff Rugby at Emirates Airline Park on May 11, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Cardiff slumped to an eighth successive United Rugby Championship defeat after being dispatched 34-13 by the Lions in Johannesburg.

Replacement back row Emmanuel Tshituka crossed twice in the final quarter to break the visitors’ resistance after they briefly hinted at forcing their way back into contention when Corey Domachowski touched down.

An early break by scrum-half Morne van den Berg led to Ruan Venter touching down with the openside partially dragged over the line by prop Ruan Dreyer.

Stormers head coach John Dobson on the race for a top-four spot in the URC standings

With just two games left in the round-robin phase of the United Rugby Championship, Stormers head coach Dobson said his team will be going all out to try and secure a home quarterfinal.

Stormers head coach John Dobson on the race for a top-four spot in the URC standings

With just two games left in the round-robin phase of the United Rugby Championship, Stormers head coach Dobson said his team will be going all out to try and secure a home quarterfinal.

The Lions’ opening score was well taken but Cardiff were caught asleep for the second, losing focus as Marius Louw used a penalty to hoof a long kick downfield with Quan Horn winning the race to the line.

Patient forward play enabled Cardiff to breach the home defence seven minutes after the interval with replacement prop Domachowski burrowing over from close range.

But with fly-half Sanele Nohamba landing two penalties and two conversions, the Lions remained 20-10 ahead.

Cardiff began to get ascendency at the scrum and when they won a penalty in front of the posts, Tinus de Beer was able to further narrow the lead with another successful three-pointer.

Replacement back Jordan Hendrikse was making an impact for the Lions through his carrying, sucking in multiple defenders with each run.

But Cardiff were scrambling well and had full-back Cam Winnett to thank for a monster 50-22 that swept them deep into enemy territory, although the opportunity amounted to nothing.

The Lions remained in control knowing the next try would seal the win and it duly arrived in the 73rd minute when Tshituka finished a driving maul after a build up of pressure.

Gianni Lombard nailed the conversion and it was over for Cardiff, who saw the play-off chasing Lions cross once again through Tshituka.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, The Malmesbury Missile, in conversation with Big Jim

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Flankly 42 minutes ago
Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

Minicamp rules include no-pads and no tackling.

1 Go to comments
H
H 56 minutes ago
Semi-final citing hands Toulouse a Champions Cup final headache

Toulouse has enough quality players so no headaches 😁 Choco is rarely a starting centre. Throughout this championship there have been far worse actions that were never called… too many rules, too many rule changes, too many inconsistencies, too many angry fans. I'm not surprised rugby does not attract new spectators, how could they understand 🤣

6 Go to comments
R
Roger 1 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Ah yes Andy with his “Goode” views. Oke might as well come out and say it, “I like seeing South African scrums depowered in order to give the rest of the world a chance”. Somehow he thinks World Rugby always knew about calling scrums from marks and it just so happened to coincide with Damien Willemse’s call that they decided to change the rules. Ah come on, if he can't see it then he needs prescription glasses. No ways, they are doing this for the betterment of Rugby. They want to clamp down on Rassie’s innovative skills than encouraging coaches to think outside of the box to try new things. What they can't count on is what Rassie will plan next. I almost get the impression that once Rassie retires World Rugby is going to be scrabbling around trying to find their identity. Currently set at ARP (Anti-Rassie Party). Although I don't really care in that regard because they always a RWC step behind.

7 Go to comments
S
Samuel 1 hours ago
Blues hold off Hurricanes in dying moments to take top spot in Super Rugby

Wow ten years since they had a backing and more from the paying public I’d also mention that as a blues man and in walking distance to the garden I’d say that this team and Vern Cotter have got us dreaming beautiful thoughts and the merit is there from numbers 1 to 23 but we would like to think this is the new dna for the ABs and a pack weighing 940kg dry y not I hasten to add it seems patty has to stay fit cause he is the driver the main driver and they follow plus the pipe man H Plummer is conducting his own orchestra ….. Beethoven anybody

1 Go to comments
S
Samuel 1 hours ago
Blues v Hurricanes: Sotutu wins battle of the 8s, Canes lose favourites tag

Juicy stuff well covered I’d go as far as to say that the referee was a key component in keeping it a tasty spectacle

1 Go to comments
H
Harry 2 hours ago
Blues vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Cotter has added that steel that has been missing. Let's see if it will carry until the Finals… Come on the Blues ….

2 Go to comments
B
BigMaul 3 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Andy Goode just loves to be controversial. Its boring. Let’s all stop reading.

7 Go to comments
B
Brendan 4 hours ago
Why European rugby is in danger of death-by-monopoly

You have got to consider that if the situation was flipped and the French were held to a salary cap with no English equivalent, the English would laugh in their faces and tell them to get over it. As for Leinster (as a fan), the central contract system is a dream but is guilty of cutting out the other 3 provinces. At the end of the day, it comes across outside of the English border that the Premiership is drowning and trying to take everyone else with it rather than adapt. The English lose, the English want new rules. We've seen this repeat (and once it even led to the current Champions Cup) You make many good and informed points, but if the flip was on the other flop, it wouldn't be Rugby’s problem I suspect - it would be a French one.

17 Go to comments
B
Brian 6 hours ago
Black Ferns hand USA 50-point loss as debutants star in season opener

Seems to have been a bright start but it tailed off. To win the big matches you have to get used to putting your foot on the throttle and your opponent’s necks in an 80 minutes performance which is what the All Blacks were renowned for. An example in the Women’s game is England v Ireland in the 6N match played at Twickenham in April. Watch on YouTube.

1 Go to comments
c
craig 6 hours ago
Bobby Skinstad: 'One very freaky story haunts me to this day'

Bobby has been a first grade bonehead since high school. Like a true Cape Tonian, his own reflection is more important than anything else.

1 Go to comments
J
J P 7 hours ago
Fin Smith explains the Leinster 'chaos' that caught out Northampton

No comment on the textbook red card for Ramm that was just ignored? Amazing that

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 7 hours ago
World Rugby clarify 3 Law changes that will kick in from July 1st

These rule changes have been implemented with good intentions, but much like every other rule change focus on isolated symptoms instead of the root cause. If you cannot croc roll, and cannot risk any head contact with a front on clear out, it is not clear how you are supposed to lawfully clear someone out who is attempting a jackal. This will backfire massively and lead to substantially more kicking. Teams will simply not want to take the ball into contact. Or it will lead to even more dangerous methods to clear players out who are over the ball. I much prefer having the set piece on a 30 second shot clock over no scrum on a short arm infringement. Resets are not a problem in themselves, but 90 second water and tactics breaks before every scrum are a big problem. Trainers constantly coming on to the field to help players pull their socks up and delaying the game are a problem. DuPont law was a blight on the game and should have been changed the day after it was first implemented.

79 Go to comments
b
blue 7 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

Ah yes, the opinion of Andy Goode… Andy Goode, the man who knows what some of the Irish players said to Eben Etzebeth after the QF, better than what Eben himself knows. And, judging by this piece, the Grandmaster of clichés.

7 Go to comments
L
Luke 7 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

I think this is a fair view. As a South African I am concerned about the depowering of the scrum but let’s be honest, until the SA vs FRA quarter many people didn’t even know you could take a scrum from a free kick. As you say it’s going to come down to interpretation… until then we don’t really know how this is going to impact the game. That would lead to my own objection. Do the unknowns of changing a law outweigh the cons of said law. With such an obscure law that most people had never heard of, one that had never really had an impact on the game in the first place is it worth changing to invite so much uncertainty. Better the devil you know then the devil you don’t as it were…

7 Go to comments
D
Dim 9 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

162 comments so far and counting. i didn't realize that rugby fans are on the way to join the football brothers. what is the point to share personal opinion only to get all this shi*? it seems IRB bosses are doing the great job by killing the spirit of the game both on and outside the pitch. too sad, indeed. btw, was there anything on eben’s point of view from the boys in green, who he mentioned?

164 Go to comments
C
Craig 12 hours ago
Three late tries sees Stormers rally past Dragons for crucial win

Job done guys. Great win in a game where things can quickly go wrong.

1 Go to comments
j
john 12 hours ago
Sale statement: Alex Sanderson contract extension

Alex Sanderson fantastic coach and person .So pleased he has signed another contract great days ahead for Sale under his leadership.

1 Go to comments
W
Wesley 13 hours ago
'Bulls***': Ex-England international calls out Eben Etzebeth

Andy Goode cant kick to 12

164 Go to comments
M
Max 14 hours ago
Crusaders star sent home address to troll who threatened him

Doxed himself. Great work Johnny. You are well suited to the Saders

1 Go to comments
D
Danzel 15 hours ago
Blues vs Hurricanes | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

_Best game players _

2 Go to comments
