Bulls beat Benetton to reach URC semi-finals yet again

The Bulls booked their place in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals with a 30-23 victory over Benetton at Loftus Versfeld.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beaten finalists in 2022, the South African side scored after just 25 seconds through the first of two Kurt-Lee Arendse tries, with David Kriel also going over. Johan Goosen converted all three tries and also landed three penalties.

Benetton, in the play-offs for only the second time and first since 2019, stayed in the game throughout with tries from Onisi Ratave, Tomas Albornoz and Malakai Fekitoa, with Rhyno Smith adding one conversion and kicking two penalties, but the Bulls held on.