Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Super Rugby Pacific News

Why the Chiefs still have 'plenty to work on' despite another big win

Waratahs player ratings v Drua | Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

More Super Rugby Pacific More News

Trending Video

Max Lahiff picks his England backline | Offload

Bristol's Max Lahiff gives his take on the England playmaker conundrum as well as picking his halfback and midfield combination.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 34 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Super Rugby Pacific

Brutal Super Round contest sees Drua go toe-to-toe with Waratahs

By AAP
Drua and Waratah players clash during the Super Rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and the Fijian Drua at the AAMI Park in Melbourne on March 4, 2023. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE-- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

The NSW Waratahs have emerged battered and bruised but with a vital win against Fijian Drua in a brutal Super Round rugby clash in Melbourne on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darren Coleman’s Waratahs scored six tries, including five in the second half, to post a 46-17 victory at AAMI Park on Saturday night to bank their first win of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Sydneysiders broke a 17-17 deadlock in the 56th minute with No.8 Langi Gleeson, who was one of their best, planting the ball across the line.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

From there they were never headed, with five-eighth Tane Edmed touching down before Max Jorgensen and Mark Nawaqanitawase followed, the latter two eased by the Drua being down to 13 men after two yellow cards.

The Waratahs started strongly but had little to show for their early dominance, restricted to a try in the 10th minute from Dave Porecki, the hooker diving across the line from the back of the ruck.

Buoyed by a vocal crowd who at one stage cheered every tackle a Waratahs player, the Fijians started to work their way into the game.

They were piggy-backed by some poor discipline by New South Wales, who accrued nine penalties in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fijian Drua hit the lead in the 31st minute through flanker Joe Tamani, with a late penalty by Edmed levelling the score at 10-10.

The Waratahs looked happy to reach the break level, with lock Jed Holloway telling TV commentary his team had been “bashed” in the final 10 minutes before the whistle.

Drua hooker Tevita Ikanivere crashed through Jake Gordon to again give his side the lead three minutes into the second half but the Waratahs hit back five minutes later through fullback Ben Donaldson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gleeson’s effort opened the floodgates for the Waratahs to pick up an important bonus point in the win.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh
Search