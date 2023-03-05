Bordeaux closing in on another giant prop in Carlu Sadie
Bordeaux-Bègles are planning to strengthen their pack ahead of next season with the potential signing of South African prop Carlu Sadie from URC side the Sharks – according to Midi Olympique.
The move would reunite Sadie with current Sharks consultant Yannick Bru, who is set to take over as manager of Union Bordeaux-Bègles next term.
The Bellville-born prop has already had a taste of Top 14 rugby, having played six games with Stade Français during the 2019-2020 season as a World Cup joker. The 25-year-old joined the Sharks this season from the Lions, and his performances have caught the eye of several European clubs, including Edinburgh and Bordeaux-Bègles.
If he does sign, Sadie faces stiff competition for the tighthead jersey, with Sipili Falatea and Ben Tameifuna already on the books at the French club.
Bordeaux-Bègles will be hoping that Bru’s relationship with Sadie will give them the edge in the race to sign the powerful prop. Bru, who is currently working as a consultant for the Sharks, will be well aware of Sadie’s strengths and weaknesses and will be able to provide valuable insight into his potential impact at Bordeaux-Bègles.
Sadie is a hulking figure on the rugby field, weighing in at 138kg. His physicality and power make him a formidable presence in the scrum and a valuable asset to any team. If he does join Bordeaux-Bègles, he will add even more strength and depth to a pack that already boasts a wealth of talent.
While the move is not yet confirmed, Bordeaux-Bègles fans will be excited at the prospect of seeing Sadie in action at the Stade Chaban-Delmas next season. With his size, strength and experience at the highest level of rugby, he would be a major asset to the French club as they look to challenge for the Top 14 title in the coming years.

