TOP 14BordeauxSharks

Bordeaux closing in on another giant prop in Carlu Sadie

By Ian Cameron
Carlu Sadie of the Lions watches on during the round five Super Rugby match between the Waratahs and the Lions at Bankwest Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Bordeaux-Bègles are planning to strengthen their pack ahead of next season with the potential signing of South African prop Carlu Sadie from URC side the Sharks – according to Midi Olympique.

The move would reunite Sadie with current Sharks consultant Yannick Bru, who is set to take over as manager of Union Bordeaux-Bègles next term.

The Bellville-born prop has already had a taste of Top 14 rugby, having played six games with Stade Français during the 2019-2020 season as a World Cup joker. The 25-year-old joined the Sharks this season from the Lions, and his performances have caught the eye of several European clubs, including Edinburgh and Bordeaux-Bègles.

If he does sign, Sadie faces stiff competition for the tighthead jersey, with Sipili Falatea and Ben Tameifuna already on the books at the French club.

Bordeaux-Bègles will be hoping that Bru’s relationship with Sadie will give them the edge in the race to sign the powerful prop. Bru, who is currently working as a consultant for the Sharks, will be well aware of Sadie’s strengths and weaknesses and will be able to provide valuable insight into his potential impact at Bordeaux-Bègles.

Sadie is a hulking figure on the rugby field, weighing in at 138kg. His physicality and power make him a formidable presence in the scrum and a valuable asset to any team. If he does join Bordeaux-Bègles, he will add even more strength and depth to a pack that already boasts a wealth of talent.

While the move is not yet confirmed, Bordeaux-Bègles fans will be excited at the prospect of seeing Sadie in action at the Stade Chaban-Delmas next season. With his size, strength and experience at the highest level of rugby, he would be a major asset to the French club as they look to challenge for the Top 14 title in the coming years.

