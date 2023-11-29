Back your team for reduced ticket prices in unique new promotion

In association with Coup Gagnant, you can back your team to reach the final of the Investec Champions Cup 2024 or EPCR Challenge Cup 2024 by purchasing tickets in advance and at a reduced rate.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Prices range from €2 – €23 for the Champions Cup Final and €1 – €20 for the Challenge Cup Final, and will fluctuate over time according to how well your favourite team is faring in the tournament.

If your favourite team reaches the Final (of either competition) then you will automatically receive the tickets you have reserved – there is no draw.

From 5 December, you can reserve up to 4 tickets for your favourite team and should they reach the final, your tickets will be dispatched via email after the semi-finals.

EXAMPLE PURCHASES:

Champions Cup:

Leinster will be the most expensive purchase at €32 for CAT5 and €20 for CAT6

Sale Sharks will be €13 for CAT5 and €8 for CAT6 (consider adding insurance for this one to cover the possibility of the team ending up in the Challenge Cup Final)

Challenge Cup:

Edinburgh will be the most expensive purchase at €18 for CAT5 and €15 for CAT6

Black Lion will be €2 for CAT5 and €1 for CAT6 (as a fun one, nothing to lose!)

WHAT IF MY TEAM DOESN’T MAKE IT?

If your favourite team does not reach the Final (of either competition) then you will not be refunded for the tickets you have reserved.

You will however be automatically entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets for either the Investec Champions Cup Final or the EPCR Challenge Cup Final. You can also be consoled by the fact that a proportion of your investment will be donated to charity.

If you have reserved tickets for a team participating in the Investec Champions Cup, you can purchase insurance for an additional €3. This will provide you with the opportunity to obtain Challenge Cup Final tickets should your favourite team not get out of the pool stages in the Champions Cup and be transferred to the Challenge Cup and subsequently reach the Challenge Cup Final.

AVAILABILITY

Each participating team has a fixed allocation of tickets (x250) which can be reserved on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets will be in Categories 5 & 6 – the equivalent price of £65/40 (€75/46) for the Investec Champions Cup Final and £35/30 (€40/35) for the EPCR Challenge Cup Final.

DATES

EPCR Challenge Cup Final , 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

, 24 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Investec Champions Cup Final, 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Enter the promotion from 5 December at www.coupgagnant.com