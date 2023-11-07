Ardie Savea switches positions as new signings make Japan Rugby League One bow

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

2

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on his England winger Henry Arundell

3

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

4

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'

5

Why Ireland v South Africa can lead a new world order

More News More News

Latest Feature

Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

After so long in the doldrums, a 'well-balanced' Bath side look 'in reasonable shape' for a tilt at honours

Japan Rugby League One News

More Japan Rugby League One More News

Trending Video

Will Rassie Erasmus win a third World Cup? | Aotearoa Rugby Pod

In the last episode of the year, the Aotearoa Rugby Pod lads name world players of the year, NZ players of the year, rising talent, veteran of the year, who to look out for in 2024 and a bold prediction for 2024

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 1 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
Japan Rugby League One

Ardie Savea switches positions as new signings make Japan Rugby League One bow

By RugbyPass
Ardie Savea of New Zealand walks through the tunnel after the warm up prior to the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

The Japan Rugby League One season gets underway on Saturday when Kobelco Kobe Steelers host newly promoted Mie Honda Heat. Both are under new management, with Kobe’s Dave Rennie joining fellow former Wallaby coaches Robbie Deans (Saitama) and two-time Australian boss Eddie Jones in Japan, Jones remaining associated with Suntory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside Rennie, Kobe have also welcomed the return of All Black second-rower Brodie Retallick, who will captain the side after playing two seasons at the club earlier in his career.

Marquee signing Ardie Savea makes his debut, but away from his regular backrow starting position for the All Blacks, reverting to the openside flank.

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions
Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

The recently named World Rugby Player of the Year has arrived on a one-year sabbatical where he will re-unite with his former Hurricanes teammate, the wrecking ball ex-All Black inside centre, Ngane Laumape.

After scoring a hattrick in his second appearance for the club last term, Laumape played just twice more before injury ended his season.

Ngani Laumape Ardie Savea
(Source/J Sports)

Heat have entrusted former Italian boss Kieran Crowley with the reins for their return to Division One, but he will be without injured former Argentine skipper Pablo Matera for his maiden game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two of the remaining three matches on opening day feature sides with higher ambitions, after some headline making recruitment following mid-table finishes last season.

Sixth-placed Toyota Verblitz hand debuts to the All Blacks halfback combination of scrumhalf Aaron Smith and flyhalf Beauden Barrett, with the latter returning to Japan after he finished as the leading point-scorer in the final Top League three years ago, while based at Suntory.

After being used largely as a fullback by All Blacks coaches Steve Hansen, and his successor Ian Foster, during the last five years, Barrett has been returned to the number 10 jersey by Hansen in his role as Toyota’s Director of
Rugby.

Beauden Barrett Ardie Savea
Beauden Barrett of the Blues arrives at the round six Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato, on April 01, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

Hansen has made a habit of big-name signings since he took over at Verblitz, but grabbing the two All Blacks centurions represents his biggest heist yet, with the pair joining former World Player of the Year and Rugby World Cup final Player of the Match Pieter Steph du Toit, and Japanese Rugby World Cup skipper Kazuki Himeno, on the club’s books.

The glamour new signings raise the stakes for Verblitz, who finished sixth last term, 11 points behind fifth-placed
Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

Toyota hosts a Ricoh Black Rams outfit featuring Japan’s star man from the Rugby World Cup, Amato Fakatava, along with ex-England backrower Nathan Hughes, who scored twice in the corresponding match last season when Verblitz needed an after the siren conversion to get secure the win.

Hansen’s former captain during his time coaching with Canterbury and the Crusaders, Todd Blackadder, has not been idle either in the off-season, picking up All Black flyhalf Richie Mo’unga and backrower Shannon Frizell, who will both start as Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo hosts Shizuoka Blue Revs.

It was Blackadder who gave a young Mo’unga his first shot at Super Rugby, while in charge of the Crusaders, and the seven-time Super Rugby winner will be out to repay his old mentor’s faith, having signed on a three-year-deal which has the potential to take Brave Lupus to the next level.

Toshiba’s All Blacks pair had a taste of what is to come when they appeared in the club’s final two pre-season ‘training’ games, but the Blue Revs promise to be a tricky assignment first-up, having landed a big fish of their own in the form of Tonga’s ex-All Black fullback Charles Piutau.

Fresh off representing his country of origin at the World Cup, after previously having appeared 17 times for New Zealand, Piutau joins an under-rated outfit that last year ended Panasonic’s five-year, 47-match, unbeaten run.

New coach Yuichiro Fujii will bring Springbok backrower Kwagga Smith and Maori All Black scrumhalf Bryn Hall off the bench as he plots to rectify the Blue Revs’ habit of letting games slip, which has seen 11 of their 32 games in League One lost by 10 points or less, five of which were dropped by the concession of points in the 75th minute or beyond.

There have also been two draws.

Related

British and Irish Lions statement: 2025 tour starts with Dublin match

It will be the first time they have played the Pumas since a 2005 pre-tour game in Cardiff – and the first time they have ever played in Ireland.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE A rivalry for the ages : why Ireland and South Africa can lead a new world order A rivalry for the ages : why Ireland and South Africa can lead a new world order
Search