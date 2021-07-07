Close Notice
Internationals    

All Blacks v Fiji will be streamed live on RugbyPass in UK, Ireland among other territories

By Ian Cameron
Nemani Nadolo scores for Fiji /PA

This weekend’s clash between the All Blacks and Fiji will be streamed live in the UK, Ireland, Europe and the Middle East, among other territories.

The All Blacks’ second test in the Steinlager series has a UK kick-off time of 6.05 am, with the clash set to be contested at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. All Blacks management are expecting a tougher challenge to one posed by Tonga, who were comfortably beaten last weekend in Auckland.

Fans can avail of a weekend pass at the new price of just £4.99/€5.99/$5.99 for the Steinlager Series. You can sign up at liverugby.net/viewplans

Fiji are inarguably the form Pacific Island nation, leaving fans wanting more after just one outing at the Autumn Nations Cup in 2020 – their participation ultimately limited by a Covid-19 outbreak in camp. The star-studded side thumped Georgia 38 – 24 in Murrayfield back in December, with Nemani Nadolo scoring three tries, with one apiece for John Dyer, Josua Tuisova and Kini Kunavula.

On their day, the Flying Fijians are possibly the most dangerous attacking side in world rugby and will ask serious questions of Ian Foster’s relatively youthful All Blacks’ side and their defensive resolve.

This weekend’s showdown with Fiji will be followed by a second Test the following weekend at the FMG Stadium Waikato.

You can watch the All Blacks live and on-demand in the following countries: England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, China, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip and Palestine, Portugal, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine.

Sign up now for just £4.99/€5.99/$5.99 at liverugby.net/viewplans

 

