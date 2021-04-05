10:02pm, 05 April 2021

Former All Blacks prop Jamie Mackintosh has continued his fine start to the new Major League Rugby season by bagging himself a try for the Austin Gilgronis in their 26-0 thumping of the Houston Sabercats last weekend.

Mackintosh, in his second season with the Texan club, scored one of Austin’s four tries in their victory over their intra-state rivals as he crashed over from a pick-and-go on the back of a lineout deep inside enemy territory.

The 36-year-old, who played one test for the All Blacks against Scotland in 2008, was joined on the scoresheet by fellow front rower Mason Koch and wing Rodrick Waters, while ex-Waratahs playmaker Mack Mason knocked over three conversions.

Former All Blacks wing Frank Halai started the match for Austin from the midfield and Manu Samoa halfback Pele Cowley – formerly of Counties Manukau, Waikato and Cardiff Blues – donned the No 9 jersey.

The result, Austin’s first win of the season, lifts the Gilgronis to third place on the Western Conference standings, three points astray from the table-topping Utah Warriors, who succumbed to a 22-21 defeat at the hands of the New England Free Jacks in Weymouth.

Former Scotland international Dougie Fife was among those to score for the Free Jacks, who survived a late onslaught from the visitors that saw them score 14 points in the final quarter of an hour.

Despite the defeat, Utah’s losing bonus point keeps them atop of the Western Conference, although the high-flying LA Giltinis trail by just one point with a game in hand, while New England move to second place in the Eastern Conference.

Sitting above the Free Jacks are Rugby ATL, who romped to a 41-22 victory over the San Diego Legion in Atlanta.

Spearheaded by South African midfielder Robbie Petzer, who enjoyed a personal tally of 21 points from the kicking tee, the hosts ran riot at Life University, but their Californian counterparts took an early lead through former Springboks wing Bjorn Basson.

The 34-year-old, who played 11 tests for South Africa between 2010 and 2013, cruised over in the corner following some quality build up play by the visitors inside the opening two minutes, but it was mostly downhill for San Diego from there on out.

In the only other match of the round, the Toronto Arrows – headlined by Los Pumas fullback Joaquin Tuculet – pummelled Old Glory DC 40-19 in Leesburg.

