All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | Rugby Championship

18 September 2021

In Round 4 of the Rugby Championship, the Aussies repelled the Boks first up and then the Pumas took on an All Black team with fresh blood aplenty.

The All Blacks may have made 11 changes but they played with force and cohesion in the first 50 minutes leading 29-6. From there things tailed off but they still had enough in the tank to make the final score 36-13. With three missed chances in the first 30 minutes and a tepid 25 minutes in the second half there will still be a list of work-ons.

Here’re how the All Blacks rated in the second test against the Pumas.

1. Joe Moody – 7/10

Power personified at scrum time and supplied his team with a carbon copy start just like Laulala last week with a huge smash from kick off. Off at 47.

2. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 8.5

Finished the first half looking like the Incredible Hulk with his jersey hanging in threads. It was a wonderful performance from the rake, his set piece was convincing in a dominant scrum and clean lineout. Couple of small errors with a forward pass and he conceded a penalty in the tackle but you can’t argue with a try, 59 metres in 11 carries and top tackler for his team when he went off at 47.

3. Tyrel Lomax – 6.5

Stepped up after not a lot of rugby and did the job, no wonder he had a little sleep at the back of a ruck at 35 minutes. Came out after half-time and made some big hits before making way in the 55th minute.

4. Patrick Tuipulotu – 6.5

Two early carries to show was boss and then tunnelled his way over for a try in the 6th minute. Good source of line out ball and off at 67.

5. Tupou Vaa’i – 8

The young 21 year old has really transferred from a raw young man with potential into a keeper in the test match realm. Two tries but what really stands out is his athleticism and soft hands in the attack line.

6. Ethan Blackadder – 8.5

All vim and vigour with purposeful tackles, muscle at the breakdown and an amazing ability to link on attack. A superb passage of play at 57 minutes where he featured 4 times in 30 seconds. A slight blemish earlier on with a penalty conceded to give Argentina first points.

7. Ardie Savea (c) – 7

Finished both halves very strongly, the chip and chase just before the oranges and some strong tackles and a turnover at the end.

8. Hoskins Sotutu – 7.5

What skills at the base of the scrum and with the set piece purring he was able to exhibit all the frills. Nice pick and go break from ruck in 5th minute that led to Tuipulotu try (although it has to be said Kerevi was penalised for a similar action two rounds ago). Off at 65.

9. TJ Perenara – 7

Great asset in defence with a whopping hit on Chocobares at the 10 minute mark. Didn’t have to do much for his try off Sotutu’s pass with his strength. He is a good presence in the team with the absence of some senior players and he will be looking forward to the challenge of the World Champions. Off at 47.

10. Damian McKenzie – 7.5

Some good kicking for field position and also in behind the defensive line. It was a mature performance for his second test start at 10. He steered the ship well but he doesn’t mind transitioning from the bridge down to the engine room with two brave, crucial turnovers. Off at 65.

11. George Bridge – 6.5

Self assured under the high ball, and always looking to contribute on attack. Not a coruscating showy winger but high accuracy and efficacy in everything he does.

12. Quinn Tupaea – 7

Made the most carries alongside Jordie Barrett and they were the tough yards. Always shrugs the first tackle and some very astute offloads.

13. Rieko Ioane – 7

Top metres in the match, off 4 carries. As well as his first-rate ball carrying work there was a pleasing passage at 16 minutes where in the space of 30 seconds he delivered three crisp passes. Had the crowd on their feet with a powerful run at 31 minutes but tried to carry on when tackled. Off at 54.

14. Will Jordan – 6

Great support for Sotutu in the 5th minute break but missed out twice for tries in the first quarter and also threw a forward pass to Ioane that was called back. Best moment in the match for him, a snazzy slap on in the 47th minute for Taukei’aho’s try.

15. Jordie Barrett – 7.5

He is building some great combos with the midfield where he’s hitting straight lines at pace. 82 metres off 14 carries, some “safe as houses” place kicking and perhaps the best thing is he seems to have tempered his risk taking; it’s been a while since we’ve seen one his “moments” where he’s tried something when the odds weren’t in his favour.

Reserves:

16. Codie Taylor – 6 – On at 47. Tackled his heart out and you can see he’s valiantly trying to get back to his early season form. Will be an interesting selection for next week’s game with both young tyros playing with energy and power.

17. George Bower – 6 – On at 47. Full of fizz and wanting to make dominant tackles. Big scrum penalty win on his line at 73 minutes.

18. Ofa Tuungafasi – 5.5 – On at 54. Scrummed well after an injury break but looks a few games away from his old form.

19. Scott Barrett – 6 – On at 67. Learnt the backhand flick from his brother last weekend used it to good effect by feeding Vaa’i for his second try.

20. Luke Jacobson – N/A – On at 65. No chance to impress. Another interesting selection dilemma with at least three options at 8 next week.

21. Finlay Christie – 5 – On at 47, duffed the try at 54 and high tackle at 65. Having said that, his energy and passion was palpable.

22. Beauden Barrett – 4 – On at 65 and looked a little distracted. At 72 minutes overstepped the mark on a clearing penalty that set Pumas up with an attacking scrum and 4 minutes later dropped a ball cold.

23. Braydon Ennor – 6 -On at 54 and played with purpose with a couple of turnovers.