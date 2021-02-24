9:36am, 24 February 2021

EPCR have announced revised tournament formats for the 2020/21 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup tournaments, explaining that both competitions will resume with rounds of 16 matches on the weekend of April 2. The draw for the rounds of 16 and quarter-final matches in both tournaments will be decided by draws on March 9.

The eight highest-ranked clubs in Pool A and the eight highest-ranked clubs in Pool B at the time of the suspension of the Champions Cup in January have qualified for the round of 16 and in the draw, clubs from the same league cannot be drawn against one another but clubs from either pool can be drawn against one another.

A further agreed key principle of the draw will ensure that clubs that have won both pool stage matches on the pitch – where results were not impacted by Covid-19 – will play at home in the round of 16. Therefore, Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux and Munster will each be guaranteed a home fixture.

The clubs which are not drawn against either Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux-Bègles or Munster will have their opponents, and whether they will be playing at home or away, determined as part of the draw.

In the Challenge Cup, clubs that have won both preliminary stage matches on the pitch will play at home in the round of 16. Therefore, London Irish, Ospreys and Leicester Tigers will each be guaranteed a home fixture.

KNOCKOUT STAGE QUALIFIERS

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92, Leinster, Wasps, Bordeaux, Munster, Lyon, Toulouse, La Rochelle, Scarlets, Clermont, Bristol, Exeter, Edinburgh, Gloucester, Toulon, Sale

Challenge Cup: London Irish, Ospreys, Leicester, Cardiff, Zebre, Agen, Benetton, Newcastle, Ulster, Connacht, Northampton, Bath, Montpellier, Dragons, Harlequins, Glasgow

EPCR KEY DATES

Knockout Stage Draws: Tuesday, March 9

Rounds of 16: April 2/3/4

Quarter-finals: April 9/10/11

Semi-finals: April 30-May 1/2

Challenge Cup final: Marseille – Friday, May 21

Heineken Champions Cup final: Marseille – Saturday, May 22