Vunipola : « Mon problème, c’est que je ne sais pas quand arrêter »

Billy Vunipola a reconnu ne pas « savoir quand s’arrêter », au cours de ses explications sur son arrestation à Majorque, alors qu’il était alcoolisé.

Le N.8 du XV de la Rose a publié des excuses publiques à la suite de son procès express et sa condamnation à une amende de 240 € pour avoir refusé de quitter un bar de Palma, dimanche au petit matin.

Les Saracens ont adressé un simple avertissement à Vunipola, qui a reçu deux coups de taser de la part de la police espagnole, pour son comportement, mais il pourrait être accusé de mauvaise conduite par la Rugby Football Union (RFU, la fédération anglaise).

Le futur joueur de Montpellier a révélé qu’il n’avait pas bu depuis août 2022 avant cette fameuse soirée, au cours de laquelle il a consommé de l’alcool car il s’agissait de son dernier séjour avec les Saracens, qu’il va quitter cet été.

« Mon problème, c’est que je ne sais pas quand arrêter, et c’est la raison pour laquelle je n’avais pas bu depuis si longtemps », a confié Vunipola au Daily Mail.

« Je n’ai jamais été un buveur régulier. Si je bois, je me mets dans un état où j’oublie ce que j’ai fait. C’est pour cela que j’avais arrêté et si j’ai pris un verre ce week-end, c’est parce qu’il s’agissait de mon dernier voyage avec les gars, et j’avais vraiment envie d’en profiter. Mais évidemment, c’est allé trop loin.

« Je fais partie du club depuis onze ans et je fais parfois des trucs idiots, mais on dirait qu’ils me pardonnent à chaque fois et qu’ils m’acceptent tel que je suis.

Revenant sur le déroulé de la soirée, Vunipola a insisté sur le fait qu’il ne se souvenait pas d’avoir été prié de quitter le bar ‘Epic’ par les agents de sécurité après avoir enlevé son T-shirt, ce qui a entraîné l’arrivée de la police, et a nié avoir eu un comportement menaçant envers les autres clients.

Le 3e ligne a reconnu avoir légèrement blessé un des policiers, par accident : il s’est débattu quand les forces de l’ordre ont voulu lui passer des menottes.

De manière assez incroyable, la vidéo de l’incident montre Vunipola debout après un premier tir de taser, visiblement insensible à l’effet, avant de tomber suite au second tir.

Incredible footage shows England rugby star Billy Vunipola LAUGHING at police as they taser him while trying to throw him out of a Majorca nightclub at 4.30am pic.twitter.com/VNAnZuoqTz — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 30, 2024

« J’ai deux traces sur moi. On m’a dit qu’on était plus sensible au taser si on était très musclé. Je crois que j’ai eu de la chance d’être un peu grassouillet, car je ne l’ai pas vraiment senti.

« Même quand j’étais au sol, ils étaient sidérés que j’aie encore l’énergie de me battre – enfin, pas de me battre, de leur résister, ce pour quoi ils m’ont coffré ».

Le club de Montpellier, qui doit accueillir Billy Vunipola dès cet été, n’a pas encore réagi à l’affaire. Le MHR a été ces derniers temps confrontés à des histoires extrasportives, notamment avec Mohamed Haouas, ou encore Bastien Chalureau.