Van der Merwe ne veut pas de vacances d'été
Les vacances attendront pour Duhan van der Merwe. L’ailier de l’Écosse l’a répété : il n’a pas besoin de prendre du repos cet été et aimerait participer à la tournée de son équipe en Amérique du Nord et du Sud, alors que le sélectionneur Gregor Townsend envisage de se passer de plusieurs cadres.
L’ailier d’Édimbourg a déjà cumulé 26 essais en 39 tests et a en ligne de mire le record historique de Stuart Hogg (27) qu’il devrait dépasser d’ici peu. Il a notamment ajouté cinq essais à son total au cours du Tournoi des Six Nations de cette année.
La saison 2023-2024 parait interminable : elle a commencé avec la préparation à la Coupe du Monde au début du mois de juin 2023, et se terminera fin juillet. Le 29 juin, l’Écosse s’engage pour une expédition de quatre semaines comprenant des test-matchs contre le Canada, les États-Unis, le Chili et l’Uruguay.
Alors que se profile également une tournée des Lions britanniques et irlandais en Australie en 2025, Townsend devrait mettre au repos certains de ses joueurs clés, et amener cet été un groupe de joueurs en développement.
« Plus je joue, meilleur je deviens »
Logiquement, van der Merwe devrait donc être préservé en vue des joutes futures. Mais le sosie de M. Indestructible n’est pas de cet avis. « J’adore jouer pour l’Écosse. J’ai l’impression que plus je joue, meilleur je suis. J’aime l’ambiance et j’ai envie d’en faire partie ».
« Si on m’en donne l’occasion, je serais ravi d’y aller. J’ai fait la préparation à la Coupe du Monde, et je sens que mon corps est prêt à endurer deux ou trois années de plus. Je ferai une autre préparation après ça, mais j’ai très envie d’y aller. »
Le joueur de 28 ans a fait partie du contingent de joueurs écossais (huit) sélectionnés à l’occasion de la dernière tournée des Lions, en Afrique du Sud en 2021, affectée par le Covid. Il avait marqué cinq essais lors des matchs de préparation et débuté les trois tests.
« Franchement, j’ai très envie de revivre ça. La première fois, je n’ai pas pu vraiment en profiter et j’ai raté le coche », avoue l’ailier d’origine sud-africaine.
« J’aimerais tellement rejouer avec les Lions devant nos fans et passer une bonne soirée avec les gars. Je n’ai pas pu vivre cela, mais si je peux aller [en Australie], cela me rendra heureux.
« Mais pour le moment, je m’attelle à faire de bons matchs avec Édimbourg pour être sélectionné avec l’équipe d’Écosse. Si je joue bien avec la sélection, alors j’ai une chance d’y retourner. »
Au coude-à-coude avec son frère
Van der Merwe a inscrit plus d’essais pour son pays cette saison (neuf en 11 tests depuis les matchs de préparation à la RWC 2023) que pour son club (sept en 15 matchs depuis la fin de la Coupe du Monde).
Des statistiques relativement modestes pour un joueur de sa trempe, qui sont d’ailleurs devenues un sujet de chambrage familial entre Duhan et son frère ainé Akker, qui joue avec la franchise des Bulls, en Afrique du Sud. Le talonneur, 33 ans, compte neuf essais en United Rugby Championship (URC, l’ancêtre de la Ligue celte, ndlr), et seul un autre talonneur, Johnny Matthews de Glasgow figure devant lui au classement des meilleurs marqueurs d’essais.
« Il en a marqué plus que moi ! », rit Van der Merwe. « Je crois qu’il est deuxième marqueur de l’URC mais ce sont tous des essais marqués sur ballon porté. Moi aussi je peux le faire !
« Il me répète qu’il a inscrit plus d’essais que moi, mais je me contente de lui dire qu’avec un doublé ou un triplé, je reviens à son niveau. »
Les deux frères pourraient se retrouver l’un en face de l’autre lors des play-offs de l’URC, les Bulls étant en bonne position pour terminer dans les quatre premiers et Edimbourg visant à consolider sa place dans le top 8.
« Ce serait génial d’aller jouer contre eux là-bas », s’enthousiasme van der Merwe. « Malheureusement, je n’avais pas pu l’affronter quand on les avait battus ici. Tout peut arriver d’ici deux semaines, et on a notre destin entre nos mains. »
