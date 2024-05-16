Le carton rouge en finale de France 2023 a-t-il influencé la retraite de Sam Cane ?
Le désormais futur ex-capitaine des All Blacks, Sam Cane, a révélé que la défaite cuisante de l’année dernière en finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby face à l’Afrique du Sud n’a pas nécessairement contribué à sa décision de prendre sa retraite internationale à la fin de l’année 2024.
Sam Cane, qui compte 95 sélections, est devenu le premier joueur de l’histoire de la finale de la Coupe du Monde à être expulsé après avoir reçu un carton rouge au milieu de la première période au Stade de France.
La Nouvelle-Zélande avait redoublé d’effort pour riposter aux Sud-Africains, mais n’avait pas réussi à reprendre le dessus. Environ 30 minutes après le coup de sifflet final, le capitaine confiait que le carton rouge était quelque chose avec lequel il devrait « vivre pour toujours ».
« J’ai encore beaucoup à offrir au groupe »
Près de sept mois se sont écoulés et les All Blacks se préparent à inaugurer une nouvelle ère sous la houlette de l’entraîneur Scott Robertson. Cane sera éligible aux rencontres prévues cette année avant de prendre sa retraite.
A 32 ans, il a récemment annoncé sa décision surprise après avoir signé un contrat de trois ans au Japon avec le Tokyo Sungoliath. Le Kiwi a depuis précisé que l’impact émotionnel et mental de la défaite en Coupe du monde de l’année dernière n’avait pas été un facteur dans sa prise de décision.
« Je ne dirais pas que c’est le cas… Je ne pense pas », a déclaré Cane à l’émission de radio Rock Morning Rumble. « Dans ma tête, cela n’a pas vraiment joué un rôle dans la prise de décision.
« Il ne fait aucun doute que l’année dernière a été très éprouvante pour moi, tant sur le plan émotionnel que mental.
« Cette pause ici – même si les deux derniers mois ont été consacrés à la rééducation – a été bénéfique, et je suis très motivé pour revenir et être encore disponible pour la sélection.
« Même si c’est ma dernière année, j’ai le sentiment d’avoir encore beaucoup à offrir au groupe, surtout quand on sait que de nombreux All Blacks de haut niveau sont partis.
« Je peux apporter ma pierre à l’édifice, non seulement en dehors du terrain, mais aussi, je l’espère, sur le terrain. »
Le soutien de toute une nation
Sam Cane avait du mal à trouver les mots pour exprimer ce qu’il ressentait après le match décisif de la Coupe du monde de l’année dernière. Avec le poids et le soutien de toute une nation reposant sur leurs épaules, les All Blacks avaient échoué de peu dans leur quête.
Son carton rouge a fait couler beaucoup d’encre après le plus grand match de rugby de l’histoire, et ce pendant des semaines, voire des mois. Mais lorsque les All Blacks sont rentrés chez eux, ils n’ont pas été accueillis avec colère et défiance.
« Depuis des années, le public néo-zélandais nous transmet ses attentes et la pression liée au fait d’être un All Black, et cette pression extérieure nous pousse également, pour être honnête », explique Cane.
« Nous étions très déçus, vraiment, d’être à un ou deux points d’accomplir quelque chose d’assez unique compte tenu des circonstances. Puis, en rentrant à la maison, nous avons été très fiers de cette réaction, qui a certainement contribué au processus de guérison.
« Même la réaction à l’aéroport… Nous ne nous attendions pas à ce qu’il y ait du monde, mais il y avait des gens avec des pancartes. Nous nous sommes sentis très fiers de ce que nous avions réussi à faire, même si, dans notre esprit, nous avions échoué. »
Comments on RugbyPass
Thank goodness he wasn't born in Scotland, he'd have been a great candidate for the Scottish Barbarians. I wouldn't put it past them to push for a “where the player was conceived” rule 😂1 Go to comments
Owen Farrell is one of the most polarising figures in the game. His entire attitude on the field (and sometimes off of it) smacks of arrogance and he is about as brash as Donald Trump in a political debate. Yet behind that facade is a calculating, determined and powerful leader who drives any team forward with an Iron will. You are right in that he gets better in the heat of battle and in the face of overwhelming odds. He develops a narrow focus and he delivers his best in a way that few others can. He is one of Englands great performers who sacrificed alot for the team and who often bears the weight of responsibility of leadership alone on the field and in front of the media. Despite what many think of him he is a fantastic game manager with a good rugby brain. He will be sorely missed from the international stage13 Go to comments
Always proud of the effort, Sam. The All blacks never stop fighting, never just roll over. He didn’t get anywhere near the respect he earned, but that’s due to results, not commitment to the cause. Have fun dominating in Japan!1 Go to comments
Not sure why Papali’i thinks Scott Robertson needs his help to select the next All Black Captain. In my view, Papali’i would be well advised to have a good hard look at his own game, and to reflect on how fortunate he is to even wear the black jersey. Rather than shouting at his team mates at every set piece, standing in the mid-field pointing and holding his arms out and flopping to the ground at the back of every second or third ruck, may I suggest he would be far better employed actually doing something on the field. Seriously, watch him for 10 minutes during a game - not much happens. When was the last time he was first to a breakdown, or actually made a turnover? If Robertson is half the Coach I think he is, Papali’i will not be anywhere near the AB’s this season.11 Go to comments
Hiding coming up for Saders.1 Go to comments
Dagg really does go down some rabbit holes doesnt he? In the name I guess.6 Go to comments
Hey Brett I’m one who is looking forward to seeing JS back on the rugby field. I was under the impression that a large portion of his contract was via a third party so RA isn’t having to foot the bill My big concern is around the Tahs and what is happening there, why are so many players bailing. Is it the program, the coaches or the culture. Joe Schmidt recently said he had been at the Tahs all week and DC is a good coach. Something doesn’t gel , 10 front row forwards in a season that’s not bad luck13 Go to comments
Incorrect title. He hasn’t said Furlong is one of the best scrummagers. He said he is one of the best props.1 Go to comments
“_It seems like a crazy thing that he was counting them_“ Are you stupid, mate? Anyone with more than half a brain understands that he meant “a lot” or something similar. Do you really think he was counting? “*Goode*: Told you, Jim!“ No, you banana. You said, explicitly, that the Irish players didn’t say what EE said they did. Even though you weren’t there. Even though you didn’t hear a word they said. M0r0n.110 Go to comments
I am sure that Scott Robertson did do the courtesy of telling Sam Cane that he was not in his All Black plans and NZR would support him if he wished to sign a lucrative pension playing out his career in the cream puff rugby that is Japan’s Top League. I fail to see this as a negative as Israel Dagg is trying to spin it. Razor allowed Cane to leave with dignity rather than being unceremoniously dumped as was Buck Shelford.6 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
Hey rugbypass can I also get involved with writing rugby articles?1 Go to comments
AT THE END OF THE DAY THE TEAM WITH 4 WORLD CUPS WILL ALWAYS GET TO TELL THE OTHER NATION TO SUCK MY BALLS. THIS IS A SCIENTIFIC AND IRREFUTABLE FACT.110 Go to comments
Wish him and his family the best in his retirement from International rugby and into the future.1 Go to comments
Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?1 Go to comments
Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.1 Go to comments
as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.1 Go to comments
great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!13 Go to comments
Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐8 Go to comments
I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?3 Go to comments