Sam Whitelock quittera Pau dès la fin de la saison

Sam Whitelock quittera la France plus tôt que prévu. Arrivé à la Section Paloise en décembre 2023 pour rejoindre son frère Luke au terme de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby qui l’avait vu terminer vice-champion du monde, Samuel Whitelock (35 ans, 153 sélections) s’était engagé jusqu’en juin 2025.

Le joueur le plus capé de l’histoire des All Blacks a néanmoins fait part aux dirigeants, au staff et à ses co-équipiers de sa volonté de prendre sa retraite sportive à l’issue de la saison en cours. La nouvelle a été annoncée ce mardi 2 avril par voie de communiqué.

Moins d’une semaine plus tôt, le même club annonçait fièrement que son frère Luke Whitelock, troisième-ligne et capitaine néo-zélandais de Pau, avait prolongé son contrat avec la Section jusqu’en 2026. Âgé de 33 ans, Luke était arrivé en Béarn en décembre 2019 en provenance des Highlanders (Super Rugby) et s’était rapidement révélé indispensable, ayant disputé 74 matchs (72 en Top 14, 2 en Challenge Cup), dont 68 comme titulaire.

C’est un coup dur pour la Section Paloise qui pointe à la 8e place du Top 14 et dont le manager Sébastien Piqueronies ne cessait de louer son engagement et sa grandeur à longueur d’interviews.

« La décision et la loyauté de Samuel ne peuvent être que saluées », a-t-il témoigné dans un communiqué. « Un grand joueur a pris une grande décision. Il a partagé avec nous son choix et a insisté sur sa volonté de finir au plus haut à la Section.

« Depuis son arrivée au club, nous apprécions tous son apport direct comme indirect, il dégage une vraie culture du travail et de la gagne. Même si son aventure béarnaise s’arrêtera en juin, il laissera un héritage à ce groupe. Je souhaite que ses derniers matchs soient ceux où la Section franchira un cap, ce serait la meilleure fin que l’équipe puisse lui offrir. »

Dans le communiqué, le club « salue l’immense carrière et la grandeur de sa décision. Ce choix est à son image : professionnelle, honnête et déterminée. Sa volonté de finir au plus haut à la Section et de ne pas faire l’année de trop l’honore. Faisons tous ensemble que ses derniers mois sur les terrains soient à la hauteur de sa carrière pour lui et pour le club ».

A son tour, Sam Whitelock, deuxième-ligne de la Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées, a précisé : « Il y a bientôt 16 ans, je disputais mon premier match professionnel. Le début d’une incroyable aventure sportive. Avec les Crusaders j’ai découvert l’exigence du très haut niveau, les All Blacks m’ont appris à toujours chercher à être meilleur dans la victoire comme la défaite et enfin à Pau je découvre un championnat très relevé avec le Top 14.

« J’ai pris la décision de mettre un terme à ma carrière en juin prochain. J’ai deux obsessions aujourd’hui : finir ma saison avec Pau à mon meilleur niveau et ne pas faire l’année de trop. J’ai la chance de pouvoir décider d’arrêter ma carrière et je veux qu’elle se termine sur une bonne note.

« Je suis très reconnaissant envers tous ceux qui m’ont accordé leur confiance pendant ces années. Le rugby occupera toujours une place spéciale dans mon cœur, ce sera toujours un moment particulier de ma vie, mais je veux aujourd’hui consacrer plus de temps à ma famille qui m’a suivi et soutenu tout au long de cette formidable aventure. »

Depuis plusieurs semaines, de plus en plus de voix se faisaient entendre en Nouvelle-Zélande, appelant le vétéran à rechausser les crampons pour les All Blacks, alors qu’il avait annoncé sa retraite l’automne dernier.

Des indiscrétions parues dans la presse faisaient en effet état de discussions régulières entre Sam Whitelock et Scott Robertson, l’actuel coach des All Blacks et ancien gourou des Crusaders pour que le géant remette le maillot noir pour les tests de juillet.

Sir John Kirwan était par exemple partisan du retour de Sam Whitelock. D’autres rappelaient des précédents. Ainsi Brad Thorn qui était revenu au rugby après une période de trois ans en NRL avec les Broncos, à l’âge de 33 ans, pour remporter une Coupe du Monde (2011) alors qu’il avait presque 37 ans. Il a continué à jouer à un niveau d’élite à l’âge de 40 ans.

Victor Matfield a lui aussi montré ce qu’il était possible de faire, lorsqu’il est revenu au rugby en 2014 après avoir pris sa retraite en 2011, à l’âge de 33 ans.

Même les plus sceptiques se laissaient dernièrement séduire par l’idée d’un retour. « La Coupe du Monde de Rugby à 40 ans ? Je pense que c’est un peu au-delà de mon imagination », confiait l’ancien All Black Jeff Wilson dans l’émission The Breakdown sur Sky Sport.

« Mais pour ce qui est de ce qu’il pourrait offrir pendant une saison en jouant peut-être six ou sept matchs s’il est au sommet de son art, je pense que c’est vraiment précieux.

« Il ne faut pas oublier à quel point il a été bon lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby. »

Coupant court à toute spéculation, les All Blacks ont confirmé mardi que le joueur prendrait bien sa retraite à la fin de la campagne actuelle en France.

After 17 years in professional rugby, Samuel Whitelock has decided to call time on his amazing career. Whitelock will retire from all professional rugby at the end of the current French season to spend more time with his family.

