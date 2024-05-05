41 - 12
Sevens

Les Françaises médaillées de bronze à Singapour

Par RugbyPass
SINGAPOUR, SINGAPOUR - 05 MAI : Valentine Lothoz (France) est plaquée par Verenaisi Ditavutu (Fidji) dans le match pour la troisième place du tournoi féminin lors de la troisième journée du HSBC SVNS 2024 de Singapour au National Stadium le 05 mai 2024 à Singapour. (Photo par Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

La Nouvelle-Zélande s’est imposée 31-21 face à l’Australie pour être couronnée vainqueur de la saison 2024 du HSBC SVNS et championne de la première édition du HSBC SVNS Singapour féminin.

Dans une conclusion palpitante de la saison féminine la plus compétitive de l’histoire, tout s’est joué dans le tout dernier match, disputé par les deux équipes bloquées à 106 points chacune en tête du classement.

Cependant, une Australie affaiblie n’a pas pu répondre à la féroce performance des Black Ferns Sevens qui ont notamment inscrit un triplé par Michaela Blyde. C’est leur quatrième médaille d’or consécutive sur le circuit de cette année, confirmant ainsi leur place en tête du classement de la saison régulière.

Le dernier tournoi de la saison régulière a également permis de confirmer le classement final. La France a battu les Fidji pour la médaille de bronze à Singapour, confirmant ainsi sa troisième place au classement, et la Grande-Bretagne s’est assurée la huitième position pour disputer la Grande Finale à Madrid du 31 mai au 2 juin, le Brésil rejoignant le Japon, l’Afrique du Sud et l’Espagne pour participer aux qualifications.

La Nouvelle-Zélande remporte le double titre

SINGAPOUR, SINGAPOUR – 05 MAI : (G-D) Michaela Blyde #6, Jorja Miller #83 et Jazmin Felix-Hotham #13 de la Nouvelle-Zélande célèbrent après avoir battu l’Australie dans la finale de la coupe féminine lors de la troisième journée du HSBC SVNS 2024 de Singapour au National Stadium le 05 mai 2024 à Singapour. (Photo par Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

C’est la Nouvelle-Zélande qui a lancé le jeu le plus rapidement, Blyde trouvant l’espace sur une croisée pour parcourir 80 mètres et marquer le premier essai, mais quelques actions plus tard, la star australienne Maddison Levi parvenait à égaliser.

Isabella Nasser donnait l’avantage à l’Australie jusqu’à ce que la vitesse de Blyde ramène la Nouvelle-Zélande dans le match. Pour autant, l’Australie conservait une courte avance de 14 à 12 à la pause.

Blyde a complété son triplé après que la Nouvelle-Zélande ait créé une énorme surcharge sur l’aile gauche, rendue possible par la blessure de la capitaine australienne Madison Ashby, qui a dû quitter le terrain peu de temps après.

L’Australie était sous pression, et Portia Woodman ne leur a pas fait de cadeau, mettant les Black Ferns Sevens à 12 points d’avance, malgré tous les efforts de Faith Nathan pour tenter de l’arrêter.

La récupération de Jorja Miller a donné à l’Australie un avantage supplémentaire, mais lorsque Stacey Waaka a marqué dans le coin, la Nouvelle-Zélande a finalement remporté la finale, même si l’Australie a marqué un essai de consolation grâce à Levi à la toute fin du match.

Demi-finales : La Nouvelle-Zélande bat les Fidji d’entrée de jeu, la France écartée 

SINGAPOUR – 05 MAI : Les joueuses australiennes célèbrent après la victoire en demi-finale de la coupe féminine contre la France lors de la troisième journée du HSBC SVNS 2024 Singapour au National Stadium le 05 mai 2024 à Singapour. (Photo par Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Stacey Waaka et Jorja Miller ont marqué deux essais très rapidement pour affirmer la domination de la Nouvelle-Zélande dans sa demi-finale contre les Fidji.

Michaela Blyde a ajouté un troisième essai dans les quatre minutes suivantes, et les Black Ferns Sevens semblaient déjà hors de portée, même si Ilisapeci Delaiwau les a rappelées à son bon souvenir sur le gong de la mi-temps. Les Fidji ont montré des signes de retour au début de la seconde période, mais le deuxième essai de Blyde a suffi pour sceller la victoire 33-22.

Dans la demi-finale de la France contre l’Australie, Montserrat Amédée a ouvert le score, mais Maddison Levi a remis les Australiennes à égalité avant la pause, sa botte frôlant la ligne latérale pour inscrire un deuxième essai.

Faith Nathan a inscrit son neuvième essai du week-end pour donner l’avantage à l’Australie et son dixième a permis aux Australiennes d’arracher la victoire 19-12 et de pouvoir affronter la Nouvelle-Zélande en finale.

Finale de bronze : La France surpasse les Fidji

La France menait 12-7 à la pause contre les Fidji, Séraphine Okemba et Iän Jason aplatissant avec Adi Vani Buleki pour les Fidji.

Okemba a récidivé en deuxième mi-temps pour porter l’avance française à 10 points, et n’a pas laissé les Fidji en reste puisque Carla Neisen en a ajouté un autre sous les poteaux. Lou Noel a aplati dans le coin juste avant la fin du match pour une victoire 29-7.

La France se rendra à la Grande Finale à Madrid après avoir terminé confortablement à la troisième place du classement de la saison régulière.

Classement de l’étape du HSBC SVNS Singapour :

  1. Nouvelle-Zélande
  2. Australie
  3. France
  4. Fidji
  5. Irlande
  6. Japon
  7. Canada
  8. Grande-Bretagne
  9. Afrique du Sud
  10. Etats-Unis
  11. Espagne
  12. Brésil


