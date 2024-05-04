Les Françaises en demi-finale du HSBC SVNS Singapour
La Grande-Bretagne s’est assuré la dernière place de la Grande Finale à Madrid à la fin du mois, mais n’a pas pu se qualifier pour les demi-finales. La Nouvelle-Zélande, les Fidji, l’Australie et la France se disputeront le titre du HSBC SVNS Singapour.
La Grande-Bretagne, huitième, avait déjà gagné 35-5 dans son match de poule crucial contre le Brésil, neuvième, mais avait besoin que les Fidji battent le Japon en quart de finale pour confirmer leur place à Madrid.
La Nouvelle-Zélande a toutefois stoppé le parcours des Britanniques en Cup. Les Néo-Zélandaises poursuivront leur quête du titre de vainqueur de la saison en demi-finale, demain, contre les Fidji.
L’Australie et la France s’affronteront dans l’autre demi-finale de Singapour après avoir remporté leurs quarts de finale respectifs contre l’Irlande et le Canada.
Les derniers matchs de la phase de poule
La Nouvelle-Zélande, l’Irlande et le Canada sont sorties de la poule A après que les leaders des Series ont battu le Canada 31-7 et que l’Irlande a remporté une victoire 25-7 contre l’Espagne.
Grâce à un doublé de Michaela Blyde, les Black Ferns Sevens menaient 12-0 à la mi-temps pour prendre la tête de la poule, tandis que l’Irlande a répondu à un premier essai espagnol en inscrivant cinq de ses propres essais.
Dans la poule B, la France a battu les Etats-Unis 19-15 pour prendre la première place, tandis que le Japon a battu l’Afrique du Sud 34-7 pour une place en quart de finale.
Lili Dezou, Montserrat Amédée et Marie Dupouy ont toutes marqué pour la France dans les cinq premières minutes pour laisser les Américaines sans victoire dans la phase de poule de Singapour. Grâce à son triplé, Yukino Tsujisaki a été la star du Japon qui lui a permis d’entretenir un mince espoir de se qualifier pour Madrid.
La Grande-Bretagne a battu le Brésil 35-5 pour se qualifier pour les quarts de finale et faire un grand pas vers la Grande Finale de Madrid.
« Nous étions toutes très déçues de la façon dont la journée d’hier s’était déroulée, mais nous savions qu’aujourd’hui nous offrait une nouvelle opportunité et nous sommes très excitées », a déclaré la Britannique Isla Norman-Bell, après le match.
« Nous avions beaucoup travaillé et nous avions bien analysé le Brésil. Nous savions donc exactement ce que nous allions faire avant ce match. Je pense que c’est ce que nous avons fait sur le terrain et ça nous a permis de faire un gros score. »
Les Britanniques se sont qualifiées au côté des Fidji et de l’Australie, bien que l’Australie ait infligé aux Fidji un sévère 60-0 lors de leur dernier match, Maddison Levi inscrivant trois essais pour porter son total à plus de 50 pour la saison.
Le Japon passe tout près
Le Japon est passé à quelques centimètres de sa toute première demi-finale, mais un en-avant a permis aux Fidji de s’imposer 12-10.
Mené 12-0 à deux minutes de la fin, le Japon a marqué deux fois pour revenir à deux points et a été tout près d’ajouter un essai.
Au terme d’une première période nerveuse et parsemée d’erreurs, les Fidji menaient 7-0, Ana Maria Naimasi inscrivant le premier essai juste avant la fin de la première période. Alors que le Japon semblait mieux en place en seconde période, les Fidji retournaient une défense en attaque, Adi Vani Buleki inscrivant un autre essai d’un côté du terrain à l’autre.
Le Japon est passé à la vitesse supérieure à deux minutes de la fin, en inscrivant deux essais, mais son rêve de demi-finale a été soufflé par un plaquage de couverture des Fidji qui a fait tomber le ballon des mains japonaises à quelques centimètres de la ligne d’essai.
La Nouvelle-Zélande en force
La Nouvelle-Zélande s’est montrée trop forte pour la Grande-Bretagne en s’imposant 24-5.
Les leaders des Series comptaient deux essais d’avance après la première période grâce à Risi Pouri-Lane et Theresa Setefano, mais la percée de Lisa Thomson au début de la seconde période a montré que la Grande-Bretagne n’était pas encore arrivée, Ellie Boatman finissant par déborder dans le coin.
Georgia Miller a marqué le troisième essai néo-zélandais et Risi Pouri-Lane en a ajouté un quatrième en fin de match. Les Blacks Ferns Sevens se sont qualifiées pour les demi-finales malgré deux ombres au tableau, les blessures de Tyla King et de Shiray Kaka.
L’Australie en demi-finale
L’Australie s’est imposée 24-14 face à l’Irlande pour se qualifier pour les demi-finales à Singapour.
Maddison Levi et Faith Nathan ont chacune marqué un essai dans les trois premières minutes de la partie. L’Australie a étouffé les attaques de l’Irlande grâce à une défense agressive.
L’Australie a creusé l’écart grâce à Madison Ashby et Teagan Levi, tandis que les deux essais irlandais d’Erin King et d’Emily Lane sont arrivés trop tard pour permettre une remontée.
La France empêche le Canada de marquer
Enfin, la France a battu le Canada 24-0 pour se qualifier pour la demi-finale de Singapour face à l’Australie.
Les Françaises ont pris l’avantage en fin de première période, Valentine Lothoz passant la ligne pour mener 7-0.
Lothoz a retrouvé un espace après la pause, et malgré une Alysha Corrigan déterminée qui l’a fait tomber avant la ligne, Séraphine Okemba était là pour l’offload et le deuxième essai.
Charity Williams s’est battue en défense pour empêcher Okemba de marquer un deuxième essai, mais la France était trop forte avec les Canadiennes pénalisées par deux cartons, laissant Camille Grassineau et Cléo Hagel aplatir à leur tour.
Comments on RugbyPass
Think it was a great defensive performance by Northampton. They didn't have stage fright in the first half, the Nienaber defense smothered them. They limited Leinster to 15-3 in the first half. It could have been over by then. A great try from Leinster in the start of the second half looked to have sealed it. But Byrne missed another conversion. Northampton started trying little kicks behind the Leinster wingers. Leinster messed one and Smith brilliantly made the conversion. Leinster decided to tighten the game after Byrne missed a straight forward penalty. A few errors got NH into the 22 and they scored and converted with a few minutes left. Another brilliant steal from Lawes saw NH have a final attack which was turned over by Conan. A classic semi final. World record attendance of 82,300. Leinsters 3 week preparation warranted for this one.1 Go to comments
Just came back from the game and the atmosphere was amazing. Players stayed afterwards for more than a hour to sign stuff and take photos with fans. Great day out.5 Go to comments
A great game. The Sharks without Etsebeth are a shadow of the team compared to when he plays. The limitations of Some of the expensive Sharks players are being exposed. Credit to Clermont for some exhilaration play at times.5 Go to comments
100% Mr Owens. But who would want to be a referee.? It must be the most difficult job on earth.1 Go to comments
Starts to be overdone and oversold this systematic SA narrative…which nevertheless has the merit in this case to recognise blatant refereeing mistakes in their favor5 Go to comments
Nice article. Shades of Steinbeck. They can win the final if they take the game seriously; but only if they take it seriously.5 Go to comments
What a sad way to end a glittering career. Somebody should tell him to delete his social media accounts and face the consequences of what he's done. Then he should slip away quietly into obscurity. This isn't likely to happen, something tells me he'll be back in The Sun / Daily Mail sooner rather than later.3 Go to comments
guys its fine! he understands why he did what he did and has taken accountability for it; why should he have to be accountable to a court? after all he did was abuse people in person - its not as if he was engaging in _online_ abuse!3 Go to comments
Chiefs flanker Kaylum Boshier yellow-carded for collapsing the scrum as it rolled towards the line. It was a maul….1 Go to comments
you know, i’m a leinster fan so I want Northampton to lose and it is gonna be tuff with Cortney lawes, Alex michell and the other guys🏉 lets go leinster🏉1 Go to comments
Welcome to the Pro ranks. Those hard teams of old do hit the sole better though. its a dog fight at the top.6 Go to comments
Can someone fill me in please, I've read a number of Ben Smith articles now and it seems he's got something again South Africa? Surely, this game was over and done with 7 months ago. Can't we have something a bit more interesting and relevant, or is this the calibre of journalist on this site?235 Go to comments
Not sure what the Welsh are moaning about. They’ve had far more players off England, than England have had off Wales. Guys like Josh Hathaway and Kane James will play for Wales in the end. And they’ll be fsr better players for having played in the Gallagher Premiership, than they ever would have been had they stayed mired in the shambles that is Welsh rugby.4 Go to comments
This is all being blown totally out of proportion. First of all, since half the Irish team isn’t Irish - it’s very likely that none of the Irish players said that at all and, thus, we’re not being arrogant. Second, since half the Irish team is Kiwi - it’s very likely the Kiwi players were predicting a NZ SA World Cup final. Which they got spot on. Good on them!163 Go to comments
Aha. An Irishman with logic! Follow the flow: - Ireland peaks with a >80% win record between 2020 and 2023. And then… - crashes out of another QF at the WC; - Beat a poor French Team; - Beat 6N wooden spoonists Italy; - Play shite against eventual wooden spoonists Wales; - Lose against the most boring, “the worst English team ever” , a team widely regarded as unable to attack; - scrape through against Scotland. This article, No - Trimble, is on the money! Except for one glaring statement: _The Springboks have a few aces in the hole in this debate being the reigning world champions and official world number ones_ There is no debate, boys and girls. There it is. In black and white. “Reigning World Champions and OFFICIAL world number ones”. Come July, the overrated Andy Farrell and this overhyped team are going to enter into a world of hurt.90 Go to comments
I’d like to know what homoerotic events Daniel enjoyed at 8th man. I clearly missed out!20 Go to comments
This article is missing some detail, like some actual context or info about what led to him abusing the ref.2 Go to comments
*They used to say that football is a gentleman sport watched by hooligans and rugby is a hooligan sport watched by gentlemen. How times have changed.*3 Go to comments
except ot wasnt late wasnt late at all so dont know why you all saying its late he commits early and its your fault fir not paying attention30 Go to comments
Not sure the Bulls need another average utility back in their ranks. Chamberlain has been ok for the Sharks but is by no means an X-Factor player. Bulls bought several utility backs which they barely use. A typical example would be Henry Immelman who plays mostly Fullback. The Bulls however have rarely played him this year and he has played wing or centre. Bulls want to build depth but seems like they have too many surplus players1 Go to comments