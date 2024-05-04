Coup d'arrêt des Français en quart de finale à Singapour
L’Argentine a manqué l’occasion d’être couronnée championne de la saison 2024 lors de la deuxième journée en s’inclinant 5-21 face à l’Irlande lors de son quart de finale du HSBC SVNS 2024 à Singapour.
Les Pumas Sevens ont été l’équipe masculine la plus en vue cette saison, remportant trois tournois au Cap, à Perth et à Vancouver, mais leur forme a chuté dernièrement à Los Angeles, Hongkong et maintenant Singapour.
Ainsi, l’Irlande, deuxième, a encore une chance de remporter le titre de vainqueur de la saison. Pour l’arracher aux griffes de l’Argentine, l’Irlande va devoir remporter le tournoi et espérer que l’Argentine ne termine pas plus haut que la sixième place.
La dernière place pour la Grande Finale est également en jeu après la défaite des États-Unis 14-19 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en quart de finale, tandis que la Grande-Bretagne a été remarquable lors de sa victoire 35-7 contre la France.
La Grande-Bretagne affrontera l’Irlande en demi-finale demain dans un match qui aura une grande importance, puisque la Grande-Bretagne devra remporter la rencontre pour s’assurer une place à Madrid et l’Irlande devant faire de même pour avoir une chance de repartir avec le titre de vainqueur de la saison.
La Nouvelle-Zélande affrontera l’Australie dans l’autre demi-finale après avoir battu l’Afrique du Sud 29-24 en prolongation.
La phase de poule s’achève
Dans la poule A, l’Argentine a été impitoyable lors de sa victoire 38-0 sur le Canada, et la Nouvelle-Zélande a montré ses qualités de champion en s’imposant 26-10 contre l’Australie.
Les Pumas Sevens se sont qualifiés pour les quarts de finale de manière spectaculaire en inscrivant six essais sans en encaisser aucun, tandis que la Nouvelle-Zélande était trop forte en première période, avec une avance de 19-0 à la pause, trop importante pour que l’Australie puisse la rattraper.
Dans la poule B, l’Afrique du Sud a arraché une victoire épique à la dernière seconde dans le match décisif contre la France, en s’imposant 20-19.
La France avait pris le score par Jean Pascal Barraque à moins d’une minute de la fin, mais le franchissement de Rosko Specman a finalement trouvé Dylan Sage dans le coin gauche, qui a marqué l’essai de la victoire.
La Grande-Bretagne s’est ressaisie pour s’imposer 21-19 contre les Etats-Unis dans la poule C, conservant ainsi ses espoirs de qualification pour le tournoi de Madrid. Steve Tomasin et Naima Fuala’au ont marqué deux essais en début de match, mais la Grande-Bretagne a riposté en en inscrivant trois et menant 21-12 à la pause.
Kevon Williams ramenait les Etats-Unis à deux points, et Perry Baker semblait sûr d’avoir marqué l’essai de la victoire, avant d’être brillamment retenu par Charlton Kerr.
Les Fidji ont remporté leur première victoire du week-end contre l’Irlande (26-19), mais cela n’a pas suffi à les qualifier pour les quarts de finale. C’est la première fois de leur histoire qu’ils manquent le rendez-vous de Singapour.
La Grande-Bretagne bouscule la France
La France a marqué les premiers points du match, mais la Grande-Bretagne a répliqué en marquant deux fois de suite par Morgan Williams et Robbie Fergusson. Harry Glover s’est chargé du troisième essai juste avant la mi-temps.
Le quatrième de la Grande-Bretagne a été le fruit d’une phase de jeu incroyable qui les a menés d’un côté à l’autre, Max McFarland inscrivant l’essai décisif pour mettre son équipe à l’abri.
Celui de Will Homer en fin de match a été la cerise sur le gâteau, 35-7.
L’Irlande impitoyable face aux Pumas
L’Irlande menait 7-5 à la pause, l’essai transformé de Jordan Conroy répondant à celui de Tobias Wade pour l’Argentine une minute plus tôt.
Terry Kennedy a parcouru l’aile droite pour accroître l’avance irlandaise, et après l’expulsion de Matteo Graziano, Billy Dardis a ajouté un troisième essai pour donner une large avance à l’équipe irlandaise.
La Nouvelle-Zélande bat les Etats-Unis
Les Etats-Unis ont pris une courte avance 7-5 à la mi-temps après que Kevon Williams ait ouvert le score dès la première minute, Regan Ware ayant répliqué pour la Nouvelle-Zélande.
Les All Blacks Sevens ont pris l’initiative en seconde période, Fehi Fineanganofo marquant avant que Adam Channel réduise l’écart pour les Etats-Unis.
Mais Tone Ng Shiu a réussi à franchir la ligne, ce qui a permis à la Nouvelle-Zélande de remporter la victoire à une minute de la fin du match.
L’Australie domine l’Afrique du Sud
Enfin, l’Australie a pris les choses en main en première période en inscrivant trois essais contre l’Afrique du Sud, invaincue, pour mener 15 à 5, Zain Davids inscrivant le seul essai des Blitzboks.
Matthew Lawson a inscrit un autre essai collectif pour l’Australie au début de la seconde période, mais l’Afrique du Sud a riposté avec trois essais successifs pour égaliser à 24-24.
Dans le temps additionnel, le Blitzbok Shilton Van Wyk a écopé d’un jaune pour un plaquage un peu trop haut, laissant l’espace à Nick Malouf pour sprinter et marquer l’essai de la victoire, 29-24.
