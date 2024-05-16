Pour Ma’a Nonu, « le Top 14 est deux crans au-dessus du Super Rugby »
Ma’a Nonu, une icône des All Blacks (41 ans, 103 sélections), affirme que le Super Rugby accuse un retard par rapport aux grands championnats européens en termes de qualité et d’attrait du jeu.
Autrefois pionnier dans le monde du rugby, le principal tournoi de clubs de l’hémisphère Sud a vu son intérêt décliner au fil des ans.
Sur le plan financier, il est désormais éclipsé par des ligues comme le Top 14 et la Japan Rugby League One, incitant certaines stars néo-zélandaises et australiennes à migrer vers le Nord.
De plus, le Super Rugby a perdu des équipes sud-africaines au début de la décennie, les Bulls, les Lions, les Sharks et les Stormers rejoignant finalement l’United Rugby Championship. Ce changement s’est révélé bénéfique pour ces franchises et a contribué à rehausser le niveau de ce qui était autrefois le PRO14.
En conséquence, Nonu estime que le Top 14, l’URC et la Premiership, malgré les difficultés financières de cette dernière, ont pris une longueur d’avance sur le Super Rugby Pacific.
Le jackpot pour l’Afrique du Sud
« Je pense que le Top 14 est deux crans au-dessus du Super Rugby, déjà parce que vous avez les meilleurs joueurs du monde dans cette compétition », a-t-il expliqué au podcast australien Kick Offs and Kick Ons, le KOKO Show.
Après une carrière dans le Super rugby (avec les Highlanders, les Blues, les Hurricanes et les Lions de Wellington), Ma’a Nonu avait changé d’hémisphère en 2015 pour intégrer le RC Toulon une première fois jusqu’en 2018 (77 matchs) avant de resigner pour une saison en 2020 (16 rencontres).
« Je ne parle pas de la Prem et de l’URC parce que je n’y ai pas joué, mais je dirais qu’elles viennent en deuxième et troisième position, ou peut-être en deuxième position à égalité.
« Le Super Rugby reste du bon footy parce qu’il y a les joueurs australiens et kiwis, mais ils n’ont pas été exposés à tous les autres joueurs d’autres pays.
« L’Afrique du Sud a touché le jackpot. Ils sont partis à cause de la SANZAAR, mais leurs équipes n’ont cessé de s’améliorer. Les Stormers ont joué la première année en URC et ont remporté la compétition.
« Le Super Rugby est en souffrance, je ne sais pas combien de temps ça va durer. Le niveau est toujours là, mais je pense que le Top 14 est devant. »
La MLR n’en est qu’à ses débuts
Ma’a Nonu, qui a remporté deux fois la Coupe du Monde de Rugby, joue toujours à l’âge de 41 ans, ayant accepté une prolongation d’un an avec San Diego Legion pour la saison 2024 de la Major League Rugby aux Etats-Unis.
Invité à comparer la MLR aux meilleurs championnats du monde, le trois-quarts centre admet : « D’une certaine manière, c’est probablement au bas de l’échelle.
« La MLR n’en est qu’à ses débuts, elle existe depuis sept ans. Il y a beaucoup de joueurs qui ne peuvent pas jouer au Super Rugby, en Premiership ou en France, alors ils viennent aux États-Unis », dit-il.
