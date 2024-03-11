12 - 45
Womens Six Nations

Manae Feleu renouvelée capitaine du XV de France féminin

Par Willy Billiard
Manaé Feleu #4 de la France pendant l'échauffement de l'équipe avant l'Irlande V France, match de rugby des Six Nations féminin au Musgrave Park le 1er avril 2023, à Cork, en Irlande. (Photo par Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

L’emblématique Gaëlle Hermet avait fait cinq saisons en tant que capitaine (2017-2022). Avec l’arrivée d’un nouveau staff à la tête du XV de France féminin, la deuxième-ligne Audrey Forlani lui avait succédé pour le Tournoi 2023 et semblait partie pour durer jusqu’à ce que la jeune Manae Feleu (24 ans), 9 sélections à l’époque, lui soit préférée quelques mois plus tard. Aujourd’hui, Forlani ne figure même pas dans le groupe de joueuses pour préparer le Tournoi.

Le staff avait alors justifié son choix par son souhait de faire tourner le capitanat. Aujourd’hui, Gaëlle Mignot parle plutôt de construire un groupe de leaders.

« On est surtout sur la construction d’un groupe de leaders de plusieurs joueuses qui peuvent avoir des rôles importants dans l’équipe. On a priorisé des choses. Aujourd’hui on en est sur la deuxième phase du projet. Il faut qu’on construise un groupe de leaders. On a commencé à le mettre en place », explique la co-sélectionneure à RugbyPass.

En Nouvelle-Zélande avec le WXV1, Manae a déjà tout connu

Manae Feleu conserve donc le brassard, elle qui a déjà connu la victoire et la défaite avec les Bleues, les moments d’euphorie et les moments de doute et de colère. Lors du WXV 1 en Nouvelle-Zélande à l’automne 2023, pour son baptême du feu, la France avait frappé un grand coup en battant la Nouvelle-Zélande, chez elle, en ouverture du nouveau tournoi de World Rugby (18-17).

Puis la France s’était progressivement effondrée, s’inclinant face à l’Australie 20-29, puis face au Canada sur le même score. « Ça a été une campagne très positive pour nous parce que ça nous a montré les points sur lesquels on devait travailler et qu’on a encore énormément à faire. Pour le rugby féminin en général, je suis très fière que l’on ait pu participer à cette compétition. J’espère que ça va être de mieux en mieux à l’avenir », avait confié la néo-capitaine à la fin qui a ce mérite de s’exprimer dans un anglais parfait, un bonus quand on est capitaine internationale.

La France avait-elle pris un coup sur la tête après un début fracassant face aux championnes du monde ?

« Je ne dirais pas qu’on s’est pris un coup sur la tête », nuance Gaëlle Mignot pour RugbyPass. « C’est vrai qu’il y a ce match contre les Néo-Zélandaises qui est gagné et puis derrière on a du mal à enchaîner.

« On s’était préparées tout l’été, on avait eu une belle préparation. Mais là, on se rend compte que le niveau du rugby féminin augmente de plus en plus. Le match qu’on a eu à faire contre les Australiennes a été d’une intensité qui est supérieure à celle qu’on a pu rencontrer les années précédentes.

« Ça a surtout pointé du doigt qu’aujourd’hui, il fallait qu’on passe la seconde, qu’on se prépare de mieux en mieux. On n’a pas pris forcément un coup sur la tête, mais ça a permis de bien relancer le travail pour arriver à débuter 2024 dans les meilleures conditions. »

Un groupe renouvelé

Pour relancer le travail, le staff a donc multiplié les stages avec les filles, convoquant ainsi deux sessions pour les avants, en janvier et en mars.

Lundi 11 mars, Gaëlle Mignot et David Ortiz ont dévoilé le groupe de 32 joueuses qui devront tenter de ravir à l’Angleterre, sempiternel rival, le titre comme ça a été le cas encore l’année dernière. Elles n’ont plus gagné de titre depuis 2018, année du Grand chelem.

Plusieurs cadres sont renouvelées : Rose Bernadou, Axelle Berthoumieu, Annaëlle Deshaye, Charlotte Escudero, Madoussou Fall, Emeline Gros, Gaêlle Hermet, Clara Joyeux, Assia Khalfaoui, Romane Ménager, Elisa Riffonneau et Agathe Sochat chez les avants.

Chez les arrières on retrouve Emilie Boulard, Morgane Bourgeois, Alexandra Chambon, Caroline Drouin, Nassira Konde, Marine Ménager, Lina Queyroi et Gabrielle Vernier.

Parmi les nouvelles recrues, on note la présence de Manon Bigot (talonneuse), Chloé Vauclin (pilier), Teani Feleu (troisième-ligne), Océane Bordes (demie de mêlée), Lina Tuy (demie d’ouverture) et Kelly Arbey (ailière/arrière) qui ne comptent pour l’instant aucune sélection.

Le groupe de 32 joueuses pour le Tournoi des Six Nations féminin

Talonneuses : Manon Bigot (Blagnac), Elisa Riffonneau (Trailfinders [ANG]), Agathe Sochat (Bordeaux).

Piliers : Rose Bernadou (Montpellier), Annaëlle Deshaye (Bordeaux), Clara Joyeux (Blagnac), Assia Khalfaoui (Bordeaux), Ambre Mwayembe (Grenoble), Chloé Vauclin (Rennes).

Deuxième-ligne : Madoussou Fall (Bordeaux), Manae Feleu (Grenoble), Kiara Zago (Toulouse).

Troisième-ligne : Axelle Berthoumieu (Blagnac), Léa Champon (Grenoble), Charlotte Escudero (Toulouse), Teani Feleu (Grenoble), Émeline Gros (Grenoble), Gaëlle Hermet (Toulouse), Romane Ménager (Montpellier).

Demies de mêlée : Océane Bordes (Toulouse), Pauline Bourdon Sansus (Toulouse), Alexandra Chambon (Grenoble).

Demies d’ouverture : Caroline Drouin (Rennes), Lina Queyroi (Blagnac), Lina Tuy (Romagnat).

Centres : Nassira Kondé (Bordeaux), Marine Ménager (Montpellier), Gabrielle Vernier (Blagnac).

Ailières/Arrières : Kelly Arbey (Toulouse), Émilie Boulard (Blagnac), Morgane Bourgeois (Bordeaux), Suliana Sivi (Rennes).

Le calendrier des matchs du Six Nations féminin

Rencontre
Womens Six Nations
France Women's
10:15
23 Mar 24
Ireland Women's
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Womens Six Nations
Scotland Women's
10:15
30 Mar 24
France Women's
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Womens Six Nations
France Women's
07:30
14 Avr 24
Italy Women's
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Womens Six Nations
Wales Women's
10:15
21 Avr 24
France Women's
Toutes les stats et les données
Rencontre
Womens Six Nations
France Women's
11:45
27 Avr 24
England Women's
Toutes les stats et les données
