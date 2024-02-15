36 - 0
Six Nations

Le Tournoi des Six Nations s’adapte aux daltoniens

Par Willy Billiard
Caelan Doris conduit l'Irlande face à l'Italie le 11 février 2024 (Photo par Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

L’Irlande et le Pays de Galles s’apprêtent à s’affronter dans leurs traditionnels maillots vert et rouge unis pour la dernière fois lors d’un match du Tournoi des Six Nations.

La combinaison vert-rouge est un problème particulier pour les supporters daltoniens, et il se posera à nouveau lors du match qui opposera les deux pays à Dublin le samedi 24 février.

Le règlement de World Rugby entrera en vigueur en janvier de l’année prochaine afin d’aider les personnes souffrant d’une déficience visuelle des couleurs (CVD).

Cette réglementation sera adoptée par le Tournoi des Six Nations, toutes les équipes étant chargées d’éviter les conflits de tenues susceptibles d’avoir un impact négatif sur les spectateurs et les téléspectateurs souffrant de déficience visuelle.

Dans le cadre du Tournoi des Six Nations, les équipes visiteuses seront donc invitées à changer de tenue lorsqu’une incompatibilité de couleur aura été identifiée. Par conséquent, l’Irlande portera une tenue différente à Cardiff l’année prochaine si les deux tenues ne changent pas.

Le Pays de Galles porte actuellement une tenue noire, ce qui n’aurait pas permis d’éviter le problème à l’Aviva Stadium samedi dernier.

Un handicap plus important que ce qu’on pense

Le daltonisme de type rouge-vert affecte à lui seul 8 % des hommes (0,5 % des femmes), ce qui signifie qu’il pourrait y avoir deux ou trois joueurs daltoniens dans chaque groupe masculin de 32 joueurs.

Le daltonisme n’est pas sans poser de sérieux problèmes dans le rugby comme l’avait déjà pointé World Rugby dans un rapport publié en 2021 :

  • Confusion des couleurs des tenues – avec les autres joueurs, les officiels du match, la couleur du terrain, la foule dans les tribunes
  • Équipement – cônes d’entraînement, chasubles, formation en salle de classe
  • Dans les stades – avec les installations, panneaux d’orientation, la signalétique de sécurité, les types d’éclairage.
  • Information – sites web, achat de billets, achat de produits de marque
  • Couverture TV – graphiques non accessibles, logos et publicités « invisibles »
  • Sur le lieu de travail – compréhension des feuilles de calcul, graphiques et tableaux, présentations, équipements techniques basés sur des codes couleurs
  • Parties prenantes externes (investisseurs/ sponsors/ organisations de médias/ services d’urgence) – pouvoir comprendre des informations données en couleur

A partir de janvier 2025, les orientations édictées par World Rugby deviendront une véritable politique pour les compétitions officielles internationales.

