Pieter-Steph Du Toit : la fois où mon père m’a donné son tendon

« J’ai essayé de comprendre l’état d’esprit d’un joueur qui a connu certaines des pires blessures que l’on puisse avoir. Quelqu’un dont le genou a été reconstruit avec le tendon d’Achille de son propre père », raconte Jim Hamilton, de retour de Nagoya, au Japon, où il a rencontré Pieter-Steph Du Toit.

Dans un entretien exclusif pour RugbyPass TV, le troisième-ligne sud-africain (31 ans, 76 sélections), sacré meilleur joueur du monde en 2019, revient sur plusieurs épisodes douloureux et pleins d’espoirs de sa vie, mais aussi sur ses blessures qui ont émaillé sa carrière.

En 2014, il se blesse une première fois au genou : rupture du ligament croisé antérieur. Il est absent pendant plus d’un an, se remet et repart de plus belle. L’euphorie ne va durer qu’un an, jusqu’à ce qu’une nouvelle blessure du même type survienne en 2015, exactement un an et un jour après sa première blessure au LCA, au même genou…

Un an et un jour plus tard…

« C’était en 2014, avec les Sharks », raconte Pieter-Steph Du Toit. L’entraînement touche à sa fin. « Le coup de sifflet a retenti, je suis allé chercher le ballon et l’un des gars a traversé, a donné un coup de pied, j’ai couru pour récupérer le ballon et j’ai essayé de le ramasser et quand je l’ai ramassé et c’est là que mon ligament croisé antérieur a lâché. J’en ai été quitte pour 13 mois, je crois. C’est arrivé le jour de l’anniversaire de mon frère, le 3 mars.

« Et puis un an et un jour plus tard, le 4 mars 2015, je l’ai déchiré à nouveau. On avait un match contre les Cheetahs au Lifetime Stadium. C’était juste avant la Coupe du monde. Je suis allé voir le médecin après le match, je lui ai dit que je pensais que ça avait recommencé et il m’a dit de venir le voir le lundi.

« En fait, ma mère m’emmène toujours parce que mon père est toujours au travail. Il ne peut pas partir ; il ne peut pas laisser l’entreprise tourner sans lui. Mais cette fois-là, comme j’étais très déçu, il a dit non, qu’il m’emmènerait.

L’opération

« Il m’a emmené chez le médecin et le scanner a montré qu’il y avait beaucoup de sang et qu’ils allaient probablement devoir procéder à un examen pour vérifier si c’était bien mon ligament croisé antérieur. Et si c’était le cas, ils allaient devoir prélever le tendon de l’ischio-jambier ou de la rotule.

« En 2014, ils avaient utilisé mon propre tendon pour la première opération et mon père a eu l’idée de faire don du sien. Les médecins l’ont regardé en se disant que c’était peut-être la première fois qu’on leur soumettait l’idée et le médecin a dit qu’il téléphonerait à certains de ses collègues.

« On a dû aller faire des analyses de sang pour vérifier si nous étions compatibles et deux jours plus tard, nous sommes allés tous les deux à l’hôpital.

« Je suis entré en premier pour l’endoscopie et ensuite mon père a dû venir pour qu’ils puissent prélever son tendon pour me l’implanter.

« C’était la deuxième opération et j’ai été absent pendant trois mois. C’était une période plus courte parce que je me préparais pour la Coupe du monde. J’ai joué un match d’échauffement et j’ai été sélectionné pour la Coupe du monde. »

Champion du monde deux fois après ça

En Angleterre, Pieter-Steph Du Toit disputera quatre matchs. Il sera sacré champion du monde en 2019 au Japon puis en 2023 en France. Toute sa vie a été tournée vers la performance en dépit de ses problèmes de santé comme en 2020 où un hématome à la jambe a failli conduire à une amputation.

« A chaque fois tu veux te dépasser », dit-il. « Quand t’es jeune, tu veux essayer de percer en jouant pour une équipe de Super Rugby, en essayant d’être sélectionné pour les Springboks, tu dois te surpasser jusqu’à temps que tu n’en puisses plus physiquement. C’est ce que je ressens. Tu mets la moitié de ton corps de côté. Tu ne te soucie pas de ce qui s’est passé. C’est la conséquence d’avoir laissé ta vie s’écouler… »