World Rugby revoit ses protocoles relatifs aux protège-dents connectés
World Rugby a révisé temporairement ses directives concernant les protège-dents connectés à la suite de difficultés rencontrées avec la nouvelle technologie destinée à détecter les commotions cérébrales chez les joueurs.
Des problèmes ont en effet surgi en ce qui concerne le laps de temps entre les incidents et la transmission du signal d’alerte aux médecins sur le terrain.
Gregor Townsend, le sélectionneur de l’équipe d’Écosse, avait exprimé des inquiétudes après que deux de ses joueurs clés aient dû quitter le terrain pour subir des évaluations de commotion cérébrale déclenchées par les protège-dents lors des matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations.
Ils ont ensuite été autorisés à reprendre la partie après avoir été jugés aptes.
Dans le cadre des nouvelles directives, qui seront en vigueur dès ce week-end, les médecins seront autorisés à effectuer des évaluations sur le terrain pour déterminer si une évaluation immédiate du protocole commotion est nécessaire.
Si ce n’est pas le cas, l’évaluation aura lieu soit à la mi-temps, soit à la fin du match, en fonction du moment où l’alerte est donnée.
