World Rugby revoit ses protocoles relatifs aux protège-dents connectés

Par RugbyPass
(Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

World Rugby a révisé temporairement ses directives concernant les protège-dents connectés à la suite de difficultés rencontrées avec la nouvelle technologie destinée à détecter les commotions cérébrales chez les joueurs.

Des problèmes ont en effet surgi en ce qui concerne le laps de temps entre les incidents et la transmission du signal d’alerte aux médecins sur le terrain.

Gregor Townsend, le sélectionneur de l’équipe d’Écosse, avait exprimé des inquiétudes après que deux de ses joueurs clés aient dû quitter le terrain pour subir des évaluations de commotion cérébrale déclenchées par les protège-dents lors des matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations.

Ils ont ensuite été autorisés à reprendre la partie après avoir été jugés aptes.

Dans le cadre des nouvelles directives, qui seront en vigueur dès ce week-end, les médecins seront autorisés à effectuer des évaluations sur le terrain pour déterminer si une évaluation immédiate du protocole commotion est nécessaire.

Si ce n’est pas le cas, l’évaluation aura lieu soit à la mi-temps, soit à la fin du match, en fonction du moment où l’alerte est donnée.

Comments on RugbyPass

D
Dylan 13 minutes ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

I still don’t understand how Kemara was signed when Canterbury have Alex Harford right there. Havili has been terrible, and needs to move back to fullback, he’s not a 12. Mcleod needs to be starting at 12 from here on in. Aumua is out of shape. He hasn’t been good at all apart from one good run last week. But he looks overweight and out of shape and was lumbering around like a dead man walking way too early in the game. Any talk of him being an all black is hilarious at this point.

6 Go to comments
A
Another 14 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

England aren’t the best team in the world but they are showing signs of a return to form in the occasional match performance like this. Unlike Ireland, England have not really been playing to their potential for a number of years - when they do, they are a threat.

16 Go to comments
I
Iain 26 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Well done England but in order to be the best team you have to beat at least 3 of the top teams by one point to be the best team in the world.😂

16 Go to comments
f
finn 34 minutes ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Four alternate talking points: 1) Is Borthwick following in the Rassie Erasmus mould of being unable to make his team consistently the best team in the world, but better than anyone else at peaking for key fixtures? 2) The recent Squidge Rugby video about England might be the most perceptive and best timed piece of rugby analysis ever produced. 3) What was it people were saying about not a single English player being good enough to make the Irish team? Clearly that was nonsense. 4) fourth talking point.

2 Go to comments
k
karin 37 minutes ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

THIS SHOWS THE HUGE IMPACT SCOTT ROBERTSON MADE ON THE CRUSADERS .

6 Go to comments
S
Sinenhlanhla 37 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

We'll see in July

16 Go to comments
T
Turlough 50 minutes ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

British media saying Irish team best in world now British media distancing themselves from and pouring ridicule on their own pronouncements

16 Go to comments
k
karin 1 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

AAAAAAAAAND WAIT FOR IT ,, SAFFAS LOSE THEIR S OVER THIS AGAIN .

16 Go to comments
j
john 1 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Surely the best team in the world are world cup winners which Ireland did not do .Well done England well deserved victory

16 Go to comments
P
Paul 1 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Best team in the world?? Do me a favour!! Surely a team must be capable and proven of winning more than once against a far superior team. Looking don’t get me wrong a great performance by England and it’s kept this competition very competitive but best team in the world….not by a long shot! Also Englands line out lading to the drop kick … was that a double pump throw in????

16 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

🤣No one of consequence is saying it.

16 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Warren Gatland's honest take on Antoine Dupont’s Six Nations absence

This is a manager trying to get in an opposition teams head before a match. To try and twist the knife into a wound. I prefer managers to show a little honour and leave the mind games for the players during the 90 minutes of play. There was two fantastic matches yesterday with none of that. I think it’s still only Gatland and Rassie now. Foster is gone.

1 Go to comments
C
Chris 2 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Doesn't being the best team in the world have a criteria of consistency?

16 Go to comments
L
Liam 2 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

Have to agree about heinz. He stood and watched turnovers develop in front of him multiple times instead of putting his shoulder in and protecting the ball itself, and the one thing he does have is experience, he should be able to see those situations developing and cut them off early

6 Go to comments
A
Alister 2 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

A pretty fair summary,but when I watched the game,I was amazed at a couple of decisions,1 at about the 60 minute mark & the 2nd at about 70 minutes,when after being awarded penalties that were kickable ,on each occasion they kicked to the corner,& of course came up empty.I was amazed that at 17 10 & a hot day with a misfiring line-out & an inexperienced team,why not take the points.I.am also astounded that Willie Heinz is even in the Squad.At one stage after dropping the ball I noticed he appeared to be looking downwards,to re tie a lace?No I think he was looking for his Gold Card

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
'Emotional' Ben Earl hits back at press in post-match interview

The English media is the worst in the world ever.

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

Andy was just channeling his inner Johnny Sexton.

1 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 3 hours ago
'Emotional' Ben Earl hits back at press in post-match interview

Well done England, good to silence the critics, and good to put Ireland back in their place for a bit… Before they get properly walloped at Loftus later this year 😁

4 Go to comments
J
Joe 3 hours ago
The players the Crusaders must axe to save their season

Axe these players for who? Should we add a bit of perspective. George Bell is the third choice hooker behind Taylor (sabbatical) and McAllister (injured). He was injured most of last season and has to start even with his youth and inexperience. Kemara is in the same position as Bell. Third choice behind Burke and Reihana (both injured) and is only 20 years old. Is it wise to drop him for Hohepa who was in the Chiefs training squad 2 weeks ago? Same with Gardiner. He is young and has stepped up in the absence of Blackadder. Fihaki has had to as well with Jordan and Halfpenny injured. Havili has to play for his experience and boot but probably shouldn’t with his lack of game time with injuries and All Black rest (what?) No comment on the rotating selection of the halfbacks….

6 Go to comments
S
Sinead 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

Given that the term Best in the World was only EVER bandied about by Warburton Jim Hamilton and other NON Irish commentators and no one from Irish media..(Botherick said it about 7 times) I assume you either choose to ignore that for clickbait purposes or you dont pay attention to your job. Either way…lazy ass journalism.

16 Go to comments
