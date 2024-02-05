Six nations 2024 : les 5 éléments à creuser après la première journée
L’Irlande, l’Angleterre et l’Écosse ont entamé le Tournoi des Six Nations par une victoire lors d’un week-end d’ouverture riche en rebondissements.
L’Angleterre tente un nouveau jeu
Si une victoire trop serrée contre l’Italie ne donne pas une image flatteuse de la performance des Anglais à Rome, ce match a été l’occasion d’un changement de cap tactique pour l’Angleterre.
Fidèles à la parole de Steve Borthwick et de Jamie George, leur entraîneur principal et leur capitaine, ils ont fait preuve d’une plus grande ambition en phase offensive que lors de la Coupe du monde.
L’ailier Tommy Freeman était la preuve la plus évidente de ce changement de mentalité, mais le demi de mêlée Alex Mitchell, qui s’attaquait aux défenseurs comme il ne l’avait pas fait lors de France 2023, où les coups de pied étaient nombreux, était sans doute plus révélateur.
L’Italie à deux doigts de l’exploit
L’Italie a connu des débuts encourageants dans le Tournoi des Six Nations avant de s’effondrer dans les tours suivants, mais à Rome, les éternels perdants du Tournoi ont connu de nombreux moments impressionnants.
Non seulement il s’agit de la plus petite défaite en 31 tests contre l’Angleterre, mais les Azzurri, inspirés, se sont montrés tranchants en attaque, l’essai de Tommaso Allan en première période étant brillamment construit et terminé.
Les Azzurri menaient 17-14 à la pause et dépassaient les Anglais 3-2 au nombre d’essais. Ils devraient aborder le deuxième tour avec une motivation renouvelée, même si c’est l’Irlande qu’ils affrontent.
Joe McCarthy, nouvelle coqueluche de l’Irlande
Les adversaires de l’Irlande aimeraient bien avoir leur « Big » Joe McCarthy, le deuxième-ligne imposant qui a mis à mal le pack français lors d’une remarquable victoire à Marseille.
Pour ses débuts dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, McCarthy s’est montré à la hauteur de la profondeur de la nation au poste de deuxième-ligne, même l’excellent James Ryan n’ayant pas réussi à se faire une place dans le XV de départ.
L’engagement physique de McCarthy est un retour à la vieille école d’un cinq de devant resserré et il a assumé le rôle d’exécuteur en dirigeant les collisions et les rucks ainsi que les courses avec ballon. Chaque équipe devrait en avoir un.
Les Bleus dans les limbes de l’après-Coupe du monde
La question de savoir comment la France se remettrait de l’écrasante déception d’avoir quitté sa Coupe du monde à domicile en quarts de finale a reçu une réponse catégorique au Stade Vélodrome.
La gueule de bois s’est manifestée par une défense passive, facilement transpercée par l’Irlande.
Le Tournoi des Six Nations risque d’être long si Fabien Galthié ne trouve pas les bons leviers psychologiques et ne redonne pas un but à l’équipe après la défaite d’un point face à l’Afrique du Sud, une occasion unique.
L’Ecosse, pour le meilleur et pour le pire
L’Écosse figure en bonne place dans le documentaire de Netflix sur le Tournoi des Six Nations et elle est incontestablement une valeur sûre, même si ce n’est pas toujours pour les raisons qu’elle apprécierait.
Qu’il s’agisse de prendre une avance sensationnelle de 27-0 contre le Pays de Galles ou d’être presque victime de la plus grande remontée de l’histoire du Tournoi, l’Écosse peut éblouir et déconcerter à parts égales.
Et avec le demi d’ouverture Finn Russell – l’autoproclamé Lionel Messi du rugby – qui tire les ficelles, vous ne pouvez pas les quitter des yeux.
