Pourquoi le France – Italie sera si spécial dimanche
Tout finit comme tout a commencé pour l’arbitre irlandaise Joy Neville qui va remiser son sifflet au clou après la rencontre France vs. Italie dimanche 14 avril 2024 au stade Jean-Bouin à Paris. L’arbitre internationale a en effet annoncé qu’elle mettrait fin à sa carrière sur le terrain à l’issue de la rencontre. Un véritable symbole pour celle qui avait arbitré son tout premier test déjà contre l’Italie, le 20 mars 2016. Ce jour-là, les Italiennes avaient battu le Pays de Galles 16-12.
Joy Neville va désormais occuper un poste dans les hautes sphères de l’arbitrage féminin international à World Rugby, avec notamment une mission de détection de talents dans le monde entier.
« C’est une vraie figure du rugby féminin et du sport féminin en général », a confié dans la semaine la troisième-ligne centre Romane Ménager (27 ans, 59 sélections). « C’est une femme très agréable, une arbitre très respectée dans la sphère du rugby féminin et masculin. C’est vraiment un honneur d’avoir croisé sa route et d’être sur le même terrain qu’elle. Nous sommes très heureuses de participer à sa dernière. »
Les cinq premières fois que la France a eu affaire à Joy Neville, elle a gagné. Mais les quatre dernières fois, elle a perdu, dont la dernière en demi-finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2021, 25-24 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande.
Le derby des Alpes
Avec ce 27e match entre les équipes, ce sera la 13e fois qu’elles s’affrontent en France et jamais encore l’Italie n’a réussi à repartir avec la victoire en 37 ans.
La France a remporté 13 de ses 16 derniers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin contre l’Italie, dont les trois derniers, ainsi que les huit rencontres sur le sol français par des marges de 29+ points – la France a tenu l’Italie sans marquer lors de quatre de ses six derniers matchs du Tournoi à domicile.
La France a remporté 12 de ses 15 derniers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin, ses trois seules défaites durant cette période étant toutes survenues contre l’Angleterre ; cependant, elle n’a marqué que 15 points lors de sa dernière victoire (15-5 contre l’Écosse), son plus petit nombre dans un match gagné dans le Tournoi depuis 2015 (10-5 contre l’Irlande).
Pour sa part, l’Italie a remporté son dernier match du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin (27-21 contre l’Irlande) après avoir perdu trois fois de suite auparavant.
« C’est une très grosse nation dans laquelle il y a des joueuses qui jouent en France et en Angleterre », rappelle la troisième-ligne Gaëlle Hermet (27 ans, 60 sélections). Valeria Fedrighi est à Toulouse, Veronica Madia aux Amazones de Grenoble, tandis que Gaia Maris et Francesca Sgorbini sont à l’ASM Romagnat Rugby. On peut également citer la troisième-ligne Ilaria Arrighetti (31 ans, 57 sélections) arrivée à Rennes en 2016.
« C’est un match qui ressemble beaucoup à un derby », explique-t-elle au site du Six Nations. « La France est une équipe qui se retrouve et ça se voit un peu. Le résultat contre l’Ecosse a été en jeu presque jusqu’à la dernière minute (les Françaises étaient menées 5-3 à la pause, ndlr) et nous savons que ce n’est pas une situation normale pour la France.
« Regardez les progrès réalisés par le Pays de Galles ou l’Écosse, qui ont réussi à rendre la vie difficile à la France pendant presque tout le match. Ça montre que même des équipes qui auraient pu être considérées comme des équipes de seconde zone sont aujourd’hui toutes sur une trajectoire ascendante. » L’Italie a-t-elle un coup à jouer ?
Finir les coups
En plus d’une grosse défense (91% de réussite aux plaquages), la France s’est particulièrement distinguée depuis le début du Tournoi sur les phases de conquête avec notamment un 100% en mêlée sur sa propre introduction (à égalité avec l’Angleterre), mais aussi un 88% de réussite en touche.
Particularité de cette année, le staff incite au maximum à jouer, à tenter des coups. Et cela s’illustre dans les stats là encore : le plus grand nombre de courses avec ballon (272 – une de plus que l’Irlande, 70 de plus que l’Italie) et le plus grand nombre de offloads (36).
En face, l’Italie promet d’avoir du répondant. Contre l’Irlande, elle a réalisé 218 plaquages (412 sur les deux premières rencontres), soit le plus que toute autre équipe. En attaque, elle a été clinique contre l’Irlande en marquant quatre essais en sept incursions dans les 22, soit environ 3,4 points par visite, alors que la France n’en a compté qu’un seul en 14 entrées contre l’Ecosse.
« On a vu sur les deux premiers matchs des petites choses qui nous ont fait défaut, notamment dans la zone de marque ; c’est un sujet qu’on a beaucoup évoqué. On a clairement envie de pouvoir être beaucoup plus performantes dans cette zone pour ressortir avec des points. C’est l’objectif de ce week-end », reconnaît Gaëlle Hermet.
« On a pris beaucoup de confiance sur le fait de beaucoup jouer. Maintenant on doit essayer de concrétiser. On ne pourra pas faire un Tournoi plein si on fait que jouer. Il faut concrétiser nos coups. On va vraiment se concentrer sur ça les prochaines semaines en espérant que le travail qu’on commence à faire paye ce week-end », confirme de son côté Romane Ménager.
La seule membre du groupe France qui était présente sur le terrain la dernière fois que la France a joué à Jean-Bouin est Gaëlle Mignot, aujourd’hui co-sélectionneure (avec David Ortiz) mais auparavant remarquable talonneuse. La France avait remporté la troisième place de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2014 le 17 août en battant l’Irlande (25-18). Ce sera donc de belles retrouvailles dans une ambiance qui promet d’être intense entre deux équipes latines en forme.
Comments on RugbyPass
Jacques. You’re my boy. You’re my boy, Blue!2 Go to comments
is rugbypass being paid by investec?1 Go to comments
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
Leinster to take this one. And can someone take a photo of Hastoy?2 Go to comments
What will it say of the competitiveness of the competition if the Bulls win?9 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
This game will be a cracker. Showdown between two talented teams, each with lots to prove.1 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
Yay! Click bait... the seething hate for the Springboks sells66 Go to comments
Bulls B Team - away from home - by 5. Smith and Goosen. Twins. Good thing Goosen was left at home.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
Great stuff9 Go to comments