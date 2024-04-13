Pourquoi le France – Italie sera si spécial dimanche

Tout finit comme tout a commencé pour l’arbitre irlandaise Joy Neville qui va remiser son sifflet au clou après la rencontre France vs. Italie dimanche 14 avril 2024 au stade Jean-Bouin à Paris. L’arbitre internationale a en effet annoncé qu’elle mettrait fin à sa carrière sur le terrain à l’issue de la rencontre. Un véritable symbole pour celle qui avait arbitré son tout premier test déjà contre l’Italie, le 20 mars 2016. Ce jour-là, les Italiennes avaient battu le Pays de Galles 16-12.

Joy Neville va désormais occuper un poste dans les hautes sphères de l’arbitrage féminin international à World Rugby, avec notamment une mission de détection de talents dans le monde entier.

« C’est une vraie figure du rugby féminin et du sport féminin en général », a confié dans la semaine la troisième-ligne centre Romane Ménager (27 ans, 59 sélections). « C’est une femme très agréable, une arbitre très respectée dans la sphère du rugby féminin et masculin. C’est vraiment un honneur d’avoir croisé sa route et d’être sur le même terrain qu’elle. Nous sommes très heureuses de participer à sa dernière. »

Les cinq premières fois que la France a eu affaire à Joy Neville, elle a gagné. Mais les quatre dernières fois, elle a perdu, dont la dernière en demi-finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2021, 25-24 contre la Nouvelle-Zélande.

Le derby des Alpes

Avec ce 27e match entre les équipes, ce sera la 13e fois qu’elles s’affrontent en France et jamais encore l’Italie n’a réussi à repartir avec la victoire en 37 ans.

La France a remporté 13 de ses 16 derniers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin contre l’Italie, dont les trois derniers, ainsi que les huit rencontres sur le sol français par des marges de 29+ points – la France a tenu l’Italie sans marquer lors de quatre de ses six derniers matchs du Tournoi à domicile.

La France a remporté 12 de ses 15 derniers matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin, ses trois seules défaites durant cette période étant toutes survenues contre l’Angleterre ; cependant, elle n’a marqué que 15 points lors de sa dernière victoire (15-5 contre l’Écosse), son plus petit nombre dans un match gagné dans le Tournoi depuis 2015 (10-5 contre l’Irlande).

Pour sa part, l’Italie a remporté son dernier match du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin (27-21 contre l’Irlande) après avoir perdu trois fois de suite auparavant.

Face à face 3 dernières réunions 3 Victoires 0 Nuls 0 Victoires Moyenne de points marqués 33 7 Le premier essai gagne 67% L'équipe recevante gagne 67%

« C’est une très grosse nation dans laquelle il y a des joueuses qui jouent en France et en Angleterre », rappelle la troisième-ligne Gaëlle Hermet (27 ans, 60 sélections). Valeria Fedrighi est à Toulouse, Veronica Madia aux Amazones de Grenoble, tandis que Gaia Maris et Francesca Sgorbini sont à l’ASM Romagnat Rugby. On peut également citer la troisième-ligne Ilaria Arrighetti (31 ans, 57 sélections) arrivée à Rennes en 2016.

« C’est un match qui ressemble beaucoup à un derby », explique-t-elle au site du Six Nations. « La France est une équipe qui se retrouve et ça se voit un peu. Le résultat contre l’Ecosse a été en jeu presque jusqu’à la dernière minute (les Françaises étaient menées 5-3 à la pause, ndlr) et nous savons que ce n’est pas une situation normale pour la France.

« Regardez les progrès réalisés par le Pays de Galles ou l’Écosse, qui ont réussi à rendre la vie difficile à la France pendant presque tout le match. Ça montre que même des équipes qui auraient pu être considérées comme des équipes de seconde zone sont aujourd’hui toutes sur une trajectoire ascendante. » L’Italie a-t-elle un coup à jouer ?

Finir les coups

En plus d’une grosse défense (91% de réussite aux plaquages), la France s’est particulièrement distinguée depuis le début du Tournoi sur les phases de conquête avec notamment un 100% en mêlée sur sa propre introduction (à égalité avec l’Angleterre), mais aussi un 88% de réussite en touche.

Particularité de cette année, le staff incite au maximum à jouer, à tenter des coups. Et cela s’illustre dans les stats là encore : le plus grand nombre de courses avec ballon (272 – une de plus que l’Irlande, 70 de plus que l’Italie) et le plus grand nombre de offloads (36).

En face, l’Italie promet d’avoir du répondant. Contre l’Irlande, elle a réalisé 218 plaquages (412 sur les deux premières rencontres), soit le plus que toute autre équipe. En attaque, elle a été clinique contre l’Irlande en marquant quatre essais en sept incursions dans les 22, soit environ 3,4 points par visite, alors que la France n’en a compté qu’un seul en 14 entrées contre l’Ecosse.

« On a vu sur les deux premiers matchs des petites choses qui nous ont fait défaut, notamment dans la zone de marque ; c’est un sujet qu’on a beaucoup évoqué. On a clairement envie de pouvoir être beaucoup plus performantes dans cette zone pour ressortir avec des points. C’est l’objectif de ce week-end », reconnaît Gaëlle Hermet.

« On a pris beaucoup de confiance sur le fait de beaucoup jouer. Maintenant on doit essayer de concrétiser. On ne pourra pas faire un Tournoi plein si on fait que jouer. Il faut concrétiser nos coups. On va vraiment se concentrer sur ça les prochaines semaines en espérant que le travail qu’on commence à faire paye ce week-end », confirme de son côté Romane Ménager.

La seule membre du groupe France qui était présente sur le terrain la dernière fois que la France a joué à Jean-Bouin est Gaëlle Mignot, aujourd’hui co-sélectionneure (avec David Ortiz) mais auparavant remarquable talonneuse. La France avait remporté la troisième place de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2014 le 17 août en battant l’Irlande (25-18). Ce sera donc de belles retrouvailles dans une ambiance qui promet d’être intense entre deux équipes latines en forme.