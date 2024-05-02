Tomorrow
Sevens

Les Françaises pionnières à Singapour

Par Willy Billiard
Photo des capitaines avant le HSBC SVNS 2024 à Siloso Beach, Sentosa, le 1er mai 2024 à Singapour. Crédit photo : Mike Lee - KLC fotos pour World Rugby

Habituellement, cette septième étape du circuit mondial féminin est la dernière de la saison. Mais cette année, avec l’alignement du HSBC SVNS sur les garçons, Singapour, nouvelle destination pour les filles, est l’avant-dernier tournoi avant Madrid (31 mai – 2 juin).

Singapour est la quatrième ville différente où le circuit s’arrête après Guangzhou (2013-2014), Kitakyushu (2017-2019) et Hongkong début avril 2024. Et six fois sur sept, la Nouvelle-Zélande a mis la main sur le trophée. Seul le Canada a créé la surprise à Kitakyushu en 2019, l’année d’après où France 7 Féminine avait terminé avec sa toute première médaille d’argent (2018).

Sortir du trou d’air

Pour l’heure, la France se tient à la troisième place du classement général et va tout faire pour s’y maintenir et finir la saison dans le top 3 mondial pour la troisième fois de son histoire après 2018 (3e) et 2022 (2e).

Victime d’un léger trou d’air depuis l’argent à Vancouver, la France a échoué en quart à Los Angeles puis en demi-finale à Hongkong. Il est grand temps d’en sortir dans cette étape asiatique où elle s’en sort généralement assez bien.

Malgré cela, cette saison est celle où les filles de David Courteix performent après avoir disputé plus de finales (Cape Town et Vancouver) que jamais auparavant. Et maintenant qu’elles y ont goûté, elles ne veulent pas s’arrêter, elles qui n’ont encore paradoxalement jamais connu l’ivresse de l’or.

Forte de ses 135 essais, elle a déjà atteint son record historique qui datait de l’an passé au terme de la saison. Dès le premier essai marqué ce week-end contre le Japon, les Bleues auront franchi une nouvelle étape.

Précises en attaque, fermes en défense

Là encore, elles comptent bien donner le tournis à leurs adversaires en continuant à multiplier les passes après contact (en moyenne 7,2 par match et un record de 43 rien qu’à Hongkong), en portant le ballon avec puissance (en moyenne 25,1 courses par match cette saison).

Pas aussi précises au pied que les garçons, elles sont néanmoins celles qui réussissent le mieux parmi les 12 équipes du circuit : 65% de réussite face aux poteaux (3e), 31% depuis le côté gauche (2e) et 20% depuis le côté droit (20%). La présence dans l’équipe de Montserrat Amédée pourrait encore améliorer ces taux.

Si la discipline n’est pas leur point fort (3,7 pénalités par match et 12 cartons jaunes pour l’instant, un record), celle-ci s’est améliorée à Hongkong où, pour la première fois depuis le début de la saison, aucune joueuse n’a été forcée à quitter le terrain par l’arbitre (seulement 2,7 pénalités par match).

Leur défense est une de leurs armes redoutables avec en moyenne 16,5 plaquages par match et un taux d’efficacité de 81%, le deuxième meilleur taux du circuit. Elle est la troisième équipe à avoir encaissé le moins d’essais (11,7 par tournoi, soit quatre de moins que la saison passée).

Gare aux USA

Dans la poule A, la France débutera face au Japon (10e), une équipe qu’elle a l’habitude de battre puisqu’elle a remporté ses quatre dernières rencontres, 14 de ses 15 matchs sur le circuit en tout ; leur seule défaite (19-12) ayant été à Hamilton l’année dernière.

Ce ne sera que leur deuxième duel de la saison après la victoire 35-7 à Los Angeles.

Viendra ensuite l’Afrique du Sud (11e) contre qui les Bleues ont passé 82 points en deux matchs cette saison et ont encaissé qu’un seul essai transformé. Leur dernière fois, le 53-0 à Los Angeles, était la deuxième plus lourde défaite des Sud-Africaines dans l’histoire du circuit.

Enfin, après les matchs contre ces deux équipes assurées de disputer le tournoi de promotion/relégation à Madrid, ce ne devrait pas être aussi simple contre les USA (4e au classement), équipe contre laquelle la France affiche un bilan équilibré de deux victoires (à Dubaï et Cape Town – elles avaient passé 70 points en tout) et deux défaites (à Perth et Hongkong).

A seulement six points derrière au général, ce sont les Américaines qui pourraient priver les Françaises du Top 3 mondial si elles continuent de performer aussi bien que sur les deux derniers tournois, au contraire des Bleues.

A Singapour, il faudra suivre les premiers pas sur le circuit de la jeune « louve » Cléo Hagel, demie d’ouverture au LOU et passée par France 7 développement féminin, qui est de la même génération que Kelly Arbey, Suliana Sivi et Lina Tuy que l’on a pu voir sur le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.

C’est surtout le grand retour de Shannon Izar pour la première fois depuis Langford 2022. Elle est toujours la troisième meilleure marqueuse de points de tous les temps (449) et la sixième meilleure marqueuse d’essais (59).

France 7 Féminine pour le HSBC SVNS Singapore

  • Séraphine Okemba – 27 tournois
  • Lou Noël – 18 tournois
  • Yolaine Yengo – 20 tournois
  • Valentine Lothoz – 18 tournois
  • Camille Grassineau – 46 tournois
  • Carla Neisen – 33 tournois
  • Shannon Izar – 28 tournois
  • Alycia Christiaens – 5 tournois
  • Cléo Hagel – 0 tournoi
  • Marie Dupouy – 4 tournois
  • Lili Dezou – 13 tournois
  • Montserrat Amédée – 20 tournois
  • Ian Jason – 18 tournois

