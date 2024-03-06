Les 23 recommandations pour tenter de relever les Wallabies
Rugby Australia a publié les 23 recommandations suite à l’audit externe conduit sur la saison 2023 des Wallabies, et plus particulièrement sur leur Coupe Monde de Rugby ratée.
L’étude a été menée par un groupe de quatre personnes comprenant les anciens internationaux Andrew Slack et Justin Harrison, ainsi que Darlene Harrison, experte renommée de l’industrie du rugby, et Moana Leilua, conseillère Pasifika.
Le groupe a passé en revue la stratégie et la structure de l’environnement de performance des Wallabies en 2023 et a étudié les moyens d’améliorer le programme de haute performance (HP) pour l’avenir.
La fédération explique dans un communiqué avoir déjà commencé à s’attaquer aux domaines principaux en restructurant son département HP et en recrutant Peter Horne en tant que directeur de la haute performance, David Nucifora en tant que conseiller de la haute performance et Joe Schmidt en tant qu’entraîneur principal des Wallabies au sein de la nouvelle structure.
« La saison dernière était une situation unique avec un ensemble de circonstances uniques, et il était important pour nous de lancer un processus externe pour obtenir une évaluation très détaillée et objective de la part des parties prenantes – en particulier les joueurs », a estimé le directeur général de Rugby Australia, Phil Waugh.
« Cela nous permettra de solder la saison 2023 et de l’utiliser pour renforcer le programme des Wallabies.
« Nous avons souligné l’importance d’un écosystème du rugby aligné et mobilisé à tous les niveaux, et il est essentiel que les Wallabies montrent la voie – les Wallabies sont une équipe importante pour l’Australie, avec une histoire longue et riche. »
En clair, l’ensemble des recommandations porte sur une meilleure relation de transparence entre l’instance dirigeante et les joueurs en mettant en place des outils de collaboration et d’échanges. cela passe également par une restructuration profonde du département haute performance de la fédération afin de mieux préparer les joueurs.
Enfin, le staff des Wallabies ne sera plus isolé de sa fédération et de ses joueurs, l’audit recommandant fermement une collaboration accrue entre toutes les parties prenantes.
Les recommandations ont été regroupées en cinq catégories :
Stratégie haute performance
- Élaborer une stratégie nationale axée sur l’excellence sportive, en mettant en place un modèle intégré visant à maximiser les performances tant dans le Super Rugby que dans les équipes nationales
- Instituer un groupe consultatif sur la haute performance pour bénéficier d’une expertise accrue dans ce domaine, complétant ainsi les compétences déjà présentes au sein de Rugby Australia et de son conseil d’administration. La fédération réévaluera son comité de rugby actuel et identifiera les possibilités d’élargir sa base de connaissances
- Développer un processus de contrôle systématique pour les équipes nationales, mettant en place une méthodologie uniforme pour garantir une évaluation cohérente et rigoureuse des performances
- Définir un ensemble de critères de mesure pour le conseil d’administration et le Comité Exécutif, afin de réaliser des évaluations régulières visant à renforcer la responsabilité et la transparence dans la gestion des activités
Les Wallabies et les programmes de haute performance
- Réorganiser la structure de leadership formel des joueurs des Wallabies
- Mettre en place un modèle de leadership partagé entre joueurs et entraîneurs
- Clarifier les rôles et les responsabilités du staff d’entraîneurs et du capitaine de l’équipe dans le processus de sélection des Wallabies
- Améliorer la transparence du processus de sélection de l’équipe afin de mieux informer les joueurs
- Développer des principes d’entraînement et un programme cohérents pour offrir une meilleure direction aux joueurs
- Engager un expert expérimenté en S & C pour superviser la préparation physique en collaboration avec les clubs de Super Rugby
- Examiner la composition et les fonctions de l’équipe support des Wallabies en matière de haute performance, en tenant compte du nombre, des rôles, des niveaux de compétence et d’expérience, ainsi que de leur intégration dans un système de haute performance élargi avec les clubs de Super Rugby
- Le nouveau directeur de la haute performance, Peter Horne, sera chargé de gérer les attentes des parties prenantes et de définir des priorités claires comprises par l’ensemble du système de haute performance
- Élaborer des profils de réussite pour le staff d’entraîneurs des Wallabies
Culture
- Encourager une interaction accrue entre le conseil d’administration de Rugby Australia et les joueurs nationaux, visant à établir la confiance, à promouvoir la transparence et à améliorer la culture organisationnelle
- Etudier les initiatives visant à resserrer les liens entre les joueurs et les dirigeants, favorisant ainsi des comportements coopératifs et renforçant la cohésion et la confiance au sein de l’équipe
- Créer un environnement axé sur la confiance, mettant en avant la santé et le bien-être des joueurs et du staff
- Impliquer le groupe de joueurs dans la conception et l’intégration de l’héritage de l’équipe des Wallabies, afin de renforcer le sentiment d’appartenance et de pérenniser les valeurs de l’équipe
- Renforcer les compétences culturelles et intégrer des pratiques inclusives au sein des Wallabies et dans l’ensemble du système de haute performance
Gouvernance
- Rugby Australia doit mener une évaluation approfondie de sa gouvernance liée à la haute performance
- Évaluation des pratiques et politiques actuelles en matière de haute performance pour garantir que les politiques et les processus sont appropriés, par exemple le cadre de protection, la charte du devoir de diligence, ainsi que le processus rigoureux d’identification et de signalement des dysfonctionnements
- Rugby Australia doit revoir ses processus de recrutement, de sélection et de transition en matière de haute performance
Programme national d’entraînement
- Rugby Australia doit envisager l’élaboration d’une stratégie nationale axée sur la haute performance et le leadership, mettant l’accent sur le développement et la formation d’experts techniques ainsi que de leaders dans le domaine du rugby
- Évaluer la pertinence d’une approche personnalisée au niveau national pour le développement du leadership, couvrant les entraîneurs, les joueurs, le personnel et les dirigeants, afin de garantir une progression harmonieuse et efficace à tous les niveaux du rugby australien
