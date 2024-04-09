Le XV de France féminin entame le dernier gros bloc du Tournoi

Un Tournoi en deux parties : deux rencontres dans la première, trois dans la seconde. Au milieu du gué, le XV de France féminin vient de faire son retour à l’entraînement lundi 8 avril pour travailler non-stop jusqu’à la fin du Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.

« Toute la semaine on va faire le max pour se reposer, mentalement et physiquement, pour revenir à fond lundi prochain pour préparer l’Italie. On va avoir du temps pour nous, pour recharger les batteries et pour revenir encore plus fortes sur le deuxième bloc », confiait la capitaine Manae Feleu à la veille de partir.

Pour le staff, cette semaine de break était cruciale avant d’aborder la phase finale. « C’est une semaine de régénération », rappelait la co-sélectionneure Gaëlle Mignot avec tout le sens que ce mot véhicule.

« Il y a des filles qui ont eu plus ou moins de temps de jeu par rapport aux autres. Il y a des filles qui ne sont pas venues en Ecosse et qui sont venues avec nous. Les préparateurs physiques, les médecins, tout le monde est aux petits soins pour adapter individuellement leur programme. Ce qui compte, c’est qu’elles puissent profiter de leur famille, de leurs proches pour qu’on les retrouve fraîches pour les trois dernières semaines qui nous restera de ce Six Nations. »

Du sang neuf, mais des jambes lourdes

Jeudi 4 avril, en pleine période de repos, l’encadrement avait communiqué une liste de 33 joueuses pour terminer le Tournoi de la meilleure des façons. Dans le groupe figuraient trois septistes tout juste revenues du tournoi de Hongkong où la France a échoué au pied du podium : Anne-Cécile Ciofani, Chloé Jacquet et Joanna Grisez.

Du sang neuf dans le groupe, mais qui a de la compétition dans les jambes. Les trois joueuses sont arrivées sur le sol français lundi 8, prendront quelques jours de repos en famille avant de rejoindre le groupe France à Marcoussis jeudi 11 avril au soir.

Le lendemain, les sélectionneurs Gaëlle Mignot et David Ortiz dévoileront la liste des 23 pour le prochain match, contre l’Italie à Jean-Bouin dimanche 14 avril, auquel elles ne devraient pas participer.

L’échauffement avant le Crunch

Après une victoire 38-17 en ouverture du Tournoi face à une équipe d’Irlande en progression, puis une victoire serrée 15-5 face à équipe d’Ecosse qui ne cesse de monter elle aussi, la France s’attend à trois rencontres délicates.

La première sera contre l’Italie qui n’a certes rien montré contre l’Angleterre (0-48) mais qui a battu l’Irlande le week-end suivant (27-21).

L’an passé, les Italiennes s’étaient inclinées face à la France 12-22. Il faut remonter à 2019 pour avoir la dernière victoire en date de l’Italie sur la France, 31-12. Seule victoire au cours des cinq dernières éditions du Tournoi.

Le bilan est largement plus déséquilibré face au Pays de Galles que les Bleues ont battu 25 fois en 28 rencontres. La France est sur une série de sept victoires remontant à février 2016.

La finale à domicile

Ces deux prochains matchs devraient en quelque sorte servir d’échauffement en vue du dernier affrontement, crucial, contre les n°1 mondiales : l’Angleterre.

L’occasion idéal de mettre en pratique la nouvelle doctrine du groupe : oser, même si ce n’est pas toujours concluant.

« Ce qu’on veut, c’est dire aux joueuses : tentez, osez », insiste Gaëlle Mignot. « Une de nos qualités, c’est notre capacité physique. On tient le match 80 mn sans souci. On est capable de mener la barque à la fin du match.

« On est capable de tenter et qui dit tenter, dit aussi des fautes de main. Bien évidemment qu’il faut les réguler. On sait que plus les matchs sont serrés, plus les matchs sont tendus, plus la petite erreur peut coûter cher. Mais aujourd’hui on ne veut pas que les filles se bloquent là-dessus, on veut qu’elles continuent de tenter et je pense que c’est en osant, en tentant, que ça paiera. »

La troisième et dernière rencontre de ce bloc sera donc le clou de ce Six Nations 2024, un Crunch vers lequel se tournent tous les regards depuis le début. La France recevra les Red Roses à Bordeaux en clôture d’un Super samedi attendu le 27 avril.

L’an passé, au même stade de la compétition, la France s’était inclinée d’un rien, 38-33 dans un stade de Twickenham à pleine capacité qui enregistrait le record actuel d’affluence pour un match international féminin autonome, établi à 58 498 spectateurs.

La dernière victoire française contre l’Angleterre dans le Tournoi remonte au 10 mars 2018 au Stade des Alpes. Grenoble avait ce jour-là battu le précédent record d’affluence mondial pour un test féminin.