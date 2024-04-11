Le Tour de France des stades du XV de France féminin
Sur 208 test-matchs disputés depuis 1991, le XV de France féminin en aura joué 81 à domicile (après le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024)… dans 58 stades différents ! Un véritable tour de France qui valide la politique de la FFR d’aller jouer dans des « territoires pauvres » en rugby féminin.
Et à voir les destinations, les féminines sont effectivement allées jouer au plus près des communautés au cours des 33 dernières années dans un tour de France qui fleure bon le rugby des campagnes, n’importe où sur le territoire, bastion du rugby ou non.
Record au Stade des Alpes
Le stade qui a accueilli le plus de rencontres est le Stade des Alpes à Grenoble où la France a joué à cinq reprises dont trois fois contre l’Angleterre, battant un record de fréquentation mondial pour un test féminin en 2018. Le Stade du Hameau à Pau est également un habitué (quatre rencontres) de même que le centre national du rugby à Marcoussis (quatre rencontres) qui accueillait alors en 2014 la première partie de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin.
Alors que le XV de France féminin a écumé une bonne partie des plus grands stades autour de Paris, l’équipe n’a joué que trois fois au sein de la capitale : une fois à Charlety en 2012, puis deux fois à Jean-Bouin en 2014 lors des phases finales de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin.
Enfin, l’équipe de France féminine de rugby n’a joué qu’une seule fois de son histoire au Stade de France. C’était le 24 novembre 2012 lors d’une tournée d’automne des Etats-Unis. La rencontre avait eu lieu en lever de rideau d’un France vs. Samoa.
Le Tour de France des stades du XV de France féminin
- Savigny-sur-Orge contre le Pays de Galles en 1999 et contre l’Irlande en 2004
- Stade municipal de Melun contre l’Ecosse en 1999 et contre l’Irlande en 2002
- Stade Jules-Ladoumegue de Massy contre l’Angleterre en 1999
- Parc municipal de Dax contre l’Espagne en 2000
- Stade Auguste-Delaune à Saint-Denis (à 4km du Stade de France) contre l’Ecosse en 2001
- Stade André-Moga de Bordeaux contre l’Espagne en 2002
- Complexe sportif Léon Sausset à Lyon contre l’Angleterre en 2002
- Terrain de rugby d’Evreux contre l’Ecosse en 2003
- Rugby-club de Mantes-la-Jolie contre le Pays de Galles en 2003
- Stade Aimé-Giral de Perpignan contre l’Espagne en 2004, puis contre l’Irlande en 2016
- Stade Marcel-Verchère de Bourg-en-Bresse contre l’Angleterre en 2004, puis contre l’Italie en 2016
- Rugby-Club de Roubaix contre l’Ecosse en 2005
- Stade Robert-Bobin à Paris contre le Pays de Galles en 2005, puis contre l’Angleterre en 2006
- Stade de Sapiac à Montauban contre l’Irlande en 2006, contre le Pays de Galles en 2009 et 2015
- Stade du Pavillon Bleu à Saint-Jean-de-Luz contre l’Espagne en 2006
- Stade Guy-Môquet à Saint-Denis contre le Pays de Galles en 2007
- Stade Bout du Clos à Maurepas contre l’Ecosse en 2007
- Stade Michel-Hidalgo à Saint-Gratien contre l’Irlande en 2008
- Stade Gaston-Simouret à Bergerac contre l’Angleterre en 2008
- Stade Georges-Pompidou à Valence contre l’Italie en 2008
- Stade Grimaldi à Arras contre l’Ecosse en 2009
- Stade municipal des Allées Jean-Leroi à Blois contre l’Irlande en 2010
- Stade Du Manoir à Montpellier contre l’Italie le 13 mars 2010
- Stade Vélodrome à Rennes contre l’Angleterre en 2010
- Stade Henri Longuet à Viry-Châtillon contre l’Ecosse en 2011
- Stade Pierre-Rajon à Bourgoin Jallieu contre le Pays de Galles en 2011
- Stade Emile-Pons à Riom contre l’Italie en 2012
- Stade du Hameau à Pau contre l’Irlande en 2012 et en 2014, contre l’Angleterre en 2020, contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en 2021
- Stade Charlety à Paris contre l’Angleterre en 2012
- Stade Marcel-Garcin à Orléans contre les Etats-Unis en 2012
- Stade de France à Saint-Denis contre les Etats-Unis en 2012
- Stade Marcel-Levindrey à Laon contre le Pays de Galles en 2013
- Stade Bourillot à Dijon contre l’Ecosse en 2013
- Stade Paul-Robbe à Pontarlier contre le Canada en 2013
- Stade Municipal de Limoges contre le Canada en 2013
- Stade des Alpes à Grenoble contre l’Angleterre en 2014, 2018 et 2020, contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en 2018, contre l’Italie en 2022
- Stade Ernest-Argeles à Toulouse contre l’Italie en 2014 et contre le Pays de Galles en 2023
- Centre national du Rugby à Marcoussis en 2014 contre l’Afrique du Sud, le Pays de Galles et l’Australie
- Stade Jean-Bouin à Paris contre le Canada et l’Irlande en 2014, puis contre l’Italie en 2024
- Stade Henri-Desgrange à La Roche-sur-Yon contre l’Ecosse en 2015
- Stade Francis-Turcan à Martigues contre l’Angleterre en 2015
- Stade de la Rabine à Vannes contre l’Angleterre en 2016, contre le Pays de Galles en 2021, contre l’Afrique du Sud en 2021, contre l’Ecosse en 2023
- Stade de la Méditerranée à Béziers contre les Etats-Unis en 2016
- Stade Marcel-Deflandre à La Rochelle contre l’Ecosse en 2017
- Stade Amédée-Domenech à Brive contre le Pays de Galles en 2017
- Stade Ernest-Wallon à Toulouse contre l’Irlande en 2018 et en 2022
- Stade Furiani à Furiani contre l’Italie en 2018
- Stade Félix-Mayol à Toulon contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en 2018
- CGL Stadium à Montpellier contre le Pays de Galles en 2019
- Grand Stade de Lille Métropole contre l’Ecosse en 2019
- Stade Marcel-Michelin à Clermont-Ferrand contre l’Angleterre en 2019
- Stade Beaublanc à Limoges contre l’Italie en 2020
- Stadium de Villeneuve-d’Ascq contre l’Angleterre en 2021
- Stade Pierre-Antoine à Castres contre la Nouvelle-Zélande en 2021
- Stade Jean-Dauger à Bayonne contre l’Angleterre en 2022
- Stade des Arboras à Nice contre l’Italie en 2022
- Stade Marie-Marvingt au Mans contre l’Irlande en 2024
- Stade Chaban-Delmas à Bordeaux contre l’Angleterre en 2024
