L’Australie doit-elle s’inquiéter de l’exode de ses joueurs vers le XIII ou l’étranger ?
Le départ de Mark Nawaqanitawase chez les Roosters de Sydney à la fin de la saison de Super Rugby Pacific avait été officialisé en fin d’année dernière. L’ailier ou arrière international australien (23 ans, 11 sélections depuis 2022) restera avec sa franchise des Warathas jusqu’à la fin du championnat. Et ensuite, fini le XV.
L’autre grand nom à envisager un transfert en « rugby league » est l’arrière des Reds de Brisbane, Jordan Petaia. L’arrière polyvalent (24 ans, 31 sélections depuis 2019) pouvant jouer à l’aile, à l’arrière et au centre. En fin de contrat lui aussi à la fin de la saison, plusieurs clubs de XIII lui font les yeux doux (selon le Sydney Morning Herald), ce qui a poussé son entraîneur Les Kiss à interpeler la fédération en début de semaine pour qu’elle mette plus de moyens pour protéger ses joueurs.
« Je pense que ça devrait être une priorité », affirme Les Kiss, lui-même ancien ailier treiziste, mais qui a fait le chemin inverse pour venir entraîner les Reds. « Quand je parle de succession, je mets toujours la conservation en premier et le recrutement en second.
« Quelqu’un comme Jordy est important parmi ceux que vous voulez garder. Garder de bons joueurs de rugby est important dans ce sport.
« Il y a un énorme potentiel chez Jordy. Je sais qu’il peut jouer au poste de 15, 13, ou ailier. Mais développer d’autres compétences est ce qui l’excite.
« Il est le type de joueur avec lequel les supporters sont en phase. Il a quelque chose de spécial. Il est super compétitif, fort, grand, puissant. »
Enfin, un autre quinziste très en vu pourrait également partir, l’ailier ou arrière des Warathas Max Jorgensen (19 ans), que l’on avait vu lui aussi à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby France 2023 mais qui avait déclaré forfait après s’être blessé à l’entraînement, deux semaines après le début du tournoi, sans avoir pu jouer. Encore sans sélection, il serait tenté de ne plus jouer à XV.
On attendait tant de ces joueurs pour redorer l’étoile des Wallabies, mais ils ne sont pas les seuls à ne pas vouloir en être. La question se pose aussi dans les médias australiens pour Taniela Tupou, Ned Hanigan, Noah Lolesio et Jock Campbell.
La peur du ridicule
A plus de trois ans de la prochaine Coupe du Monde de Rugby chez lui, le rugby australien traverse une crise majeure et on voit mal encore comment il va pouvoir s’en sortir. L’arrivée en fin d’année dernière de Peter Horne, en tant que directeur de la haute performance, et de Joe Schmidt en tant que sélectionneur des Wallabies devrait aider. Mais ça va prendre du temps. Or, le temps presse.
En parallèle la disparition annoncée de la franchise des Melbourne Rebels laisse entrevoir un nouvel exode des joueurs, mais cette fois vers le Japon ou la Nouvelle-Zélande.
A l’inverse, l’arrivée de Joseph Suaalii (20 ans) en novembre prochain, star du XIII avec les Sydney Roosters, fait tousser lorsque l’on sait qu’un contrat de près de 1,6 million de dollars australiens (960 000 euros) lui aurait été proposé par l’ancienne présidence de la fédé. Son partenaire des Roosters, Joey Manu, passerait lui aussi au XV, mais en France, à Montpellier.
Il semble que la perspective de recevoir les British & Irish Lions l’année prochaine n’incite plus à conserver les joueurs, que ce soit au XV ou même au pays. Parmi les raisons évoquées : la crainte de perdre une tournée et de se ridiculiser en Coupe du Monde en 2027.
Le chantier est colossal pour Rugby Australia et les discussions viennent seulement de commencer.
Comments on RugbyPass
No one likes the England Rugby Union team because they're arrogant. They get undeserved decisions at Twickenham and because some of their players get away with murder e.g. Owen Farrell sacking an All Black in front of the posts, yet there was no penalty tried and no punishment to the England player. It would be funny if it wasn't so serious. 🙄11 Go to comments
Saders v waratahs twice in a season?1 Go to comments
I think it’s a good article and an unusually good-natured chat below. However I don’t agree with Daniel’s premise which seems to me wholly in favour of at least 8 subs. There are plenty of high-quality pro coaches around either creating new ideas and/or synthesising good ideas that they observe elsewhere. Whether we have 8 subs on none, people like Rassie, Faz and many others fill find great ways to work within the rules and talented and skilful players like we have today will adapt to play in those ways. The discussion about what type of game we’d like to see is always going to contain lots of different preferences and perspectives. I don’t there can be a way that makes every one happy. For what it’s worth, my preferences include: # make less frequent law changes so players, officials and spectators can get used to what is going on; maybe bundle them e.g. mens’ rules change in the 6-12 months after a RWC final and don’t change again unless there is a demonstrable risk to players # have less subs. Whether or not we need 3 to cover the front-row is something I would leave to medics and related specialists. Beyond them I’d prefer 0-4 and I wouldn’t place any restrictions on how the coaches select and deploy them except those medical ones for the front row26 Go to comments
This is a fact for those who are uncomfortable with it. Aki was born and bred in NZ and is a not Irish at all.2 Go to comments
Great article. You'd swear England had trounced Ireland amidst all the hype afterwards. The reality being that Ireland snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. Fine fine margins and one home team being more fired up than another. This had been coming for a while and when it did it was the narrowest of victories. No one would ever deny that England worked for each other and deserved the final result. It was a terrific game of Rugby. Long live the six nations.1 Go to comments
When are we going to get consistency in refereeing, penalty against the Crusaders for not allowing the player to stand after going to ground with the ball, then happens to the Crusaders 3 times with no penalty1 Go to comments
Sonja McLoughlin has to be the very worst interviewer in the world. How on earth she got the job in the first place is beyond me. Probably related to some big boss in the BBC. I mute her interviews she's so irritating!12 Go to comments
Hows about commenting on the action instead of telln us first hand who is bein subbed off n on.1 Go to comments
“Wales aren’t delivering the goods results-wise, yet the country is still packed with talent” is it still packed with talent? is it really? Wales to me look increasingly like a side that are incredibly well coached, but simply don’t have the players to remain a top 8 side. You could say they are the new Japan.2 Go to comments
yes bit how many of there number 10s are playing for other teams the hurricanes 10 is from christchurch isnt he?5 Go to comments
Hartley, nothing but a thug11 Go to comments
It’s funny isn’t it how the long line of 1st 5s has come out of Christchurch. Wayne Smith, merhtens, carter, mounga. It’s seems so long they had an endless stream of talent. This poor kid steps in and after 3 games he is being treated like he is nothing. Bit unfair.5 Go to comments
“The harder I work, the luckier I get…” Gary Player. Also a South African…282 Go to comments
Bennie girl already wetting her panties in terror….24 Go to comments
Great article. I was starting to get upset but you came back solidly, like you replaced your pack! Any team can do it and as for flair I am constantly surprised at how some forwards dummy the backline players. A prop dummying a centre keeps me pumped!26 Go to comments
Canterbury and more recently the Crusaders have/had the “Very Best Team Culture of any rugby team in the World. Overseas coaches have tried to emulate this phenomenon. Simply they can’t. Players will come and go. The Crusaders will find a way. Robertson is a huge loss. There will be a number 10 out there who will surprise us all. Their “motivation” will have to come within the team this year. Super Rugby has “weakened” since South African Teams have gone. Robertson needs to work his “magic” for the All Blacks.5 Go to comments
Hi Brett, so this is where you hang out these days. I’ve been missing you over at the other place. The juice bit for me is how it gives the lie to the stuff about going for youth with a view to 2027. The wild expenditure suggests Hamish was desperate to go deep. This opens a window on many interesting questions. What was the real reason for axing experience, defying the world cup wisdom of multitudes? Was the youth/2027 a deliberatly disingenuous cover story for a desperate bid? Or was it a true aim at first, but Hamish panicked at the hurdle as the foolhardiness became apparent and started chucking out money desperately, aware he had led the show into the ground? Best wishes12 Go to comments
I think you fundamentally misunderstand the Springboks and Rassie. Rassie first coached the cheetahs and with that team he used multiphase attacks with planned moves coming off second, third and fourth phase. He used his light system way back then and then with the stormers he did the same. Munster, when coached by him, were exciting to watch and opened up defences with strong attacking play. The Springboks are pragmatic, they play whats in front of them. They played the games against NZ in the final and England in the semi with a basic game plan because it was wet. In every other game they ran the ball a significant amount. Against France they even turned down the three on several occassions in search of the try and ran the ball a lot during that match. Against Scotland they attacked for large portions of the match. Against Ireland they were not allowed to develop phases because Ireland kept winning turnovers but they ran plenty of ball in that game only losing narrowly to a side who were better at retaining the ball. Rassie has brought in Brown to develop their attacking game further because he knows with law changes the Boks need to adapt further and winning the next world cup will need a higher ball in play time and a team that can retain the ball more and break down defences with good movement and attacking plays. Rassie is not a dictator but rather an innovator open to ideas and with Brown they will collaborate on how to get the best out of their players.24 Go to comments
Well different tactics have different merits and each needs specialised players and talent to pull them off so why the 6-2 is demonised is beyond me. Its a valid tactic and bench strength in this age of big benches is something that is used as a weapon by all teams so why shouldnt teams be able to decide how they want to use that weapon. This endless drove of righteous crusaders who hate the idea of a 6-2 and claim its spoiling the game would rather everyone conforms to the same standard but that would remove interesting narratives and create boring predictable use of the bench. This would create an even less interesting spectacle and would harm the game26 Go to comments
so SA teams even know how to attack?24 Go to comments