La der de l'arbitre pionnière Joy Neville sur France vs Italie

Une carrière exceptionnelle sur le terrain va arriver à terme pour l’une des arbitres les plus remarquables du rugby moderne. Joy Neville prendra en charge son 27e et dernier test avec la rencontre du Tournoi des Six Nations féminin 2024 entre la France et l’Italie au Stade Jean-Bouin dimanche 14 avril.

L’ancienne numéro huit, qui a disputé 70 tests pour l’Irlande de 2003 à 2013, a été une source d’inspiration pour beaucoup en instaurant plusieurs innovations pour les femmes officielles de match.

Joy Neville restera impliquée dans le rugby dans son nouveau rôle d’entraîneure en chef des officiels de match du XV féminin élite avec World Rugby.

Née dans une famille de rugby

Joy Neville est née à Limerick City en Irlande et a grandi dans une famille de rugby, puisque son père Ger a joué pour le club UL Bohemians et, parmi ses quatre frères aînés, Paul a été capitaine de Garryowen et a joué pour le Connacht et les U20 irlandais. « Ma confiance et ma conviction se sont développées grâce à la présence de mes frères », se souvient Joy Neville. « Ils ne m’ont jamais mis une étiquette, ils ne m’ont jamais considérée comme plus faible qu’eux à cause de mon sexe ».

Même si Neville était une habituée du ballon depuis son plus jeune âge, elle a commencé à jouer formellement au rugby en club à l’âge de 17 ans. Six mois plus tard, elle faisait partie de l’équipe féminine de Munster et encore six mois plus tard, elle était recrutée par l’Irlande.

Les faits marquants de sa carrière

Elle a porté le maillot de l’Irlande comme numéro huit pendant une décennie, de 2003 à 2013, participant à 70 tests, dont la victoire au Tournoi des Six Nations en 2013 et deux Coupes du Monde de Rugby Féminin en 2006 et 2010.

Après sa carrière de joueuse, Joy s’est tournée vers l’arbitrage et est devenue arbitre à plein temps pour l’IRFU, la fédération irlandaise de rugby, en octobre 2017. Depuis lors, elle a officié dans 26 matchs internationaux, dont 24 féminins et deux masculins, et a été appelée 20 fois en tant qu’arbitre vidéo (TMO), principalement pour des matchs masculins.

« Franchement, je n’avais jamais envisagé d’arbitrer avant d’être contactée et fortement encouragée par David McHugh (ancien responsable des arbitres de l’IRFU). Ce que j’ai réalisé en tant qu’ancienne joueuse, c’est que l’immensité de la famille du rugby va bien au-delà du simple cercle des joueurs », admet-elle.

Elle a fait ses débuts internationaux en tant qu’arbitre lors de la victoire de l’Italie sur le Pays de Galles en mars 2016 et a ensuite dirigé la finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2017 entre l’Angleterre et la Nouvelle-Zélande à Belfast. Son expertise a été reconnue par le prix de l’Arbitre World Rugby en 2017.

Beaucoup de premières

Au cours de sa carrière, Joy Neville a arbitré deux Coupes du Monde de Rugby Féminin et six Tournois des Six Nations féminin. En outre, elle a marqué l’histoire en devenant la première femme à exercer la mission d’arbitre vidéo (TMO) dans une grande compétition internationale masculine lors de l’Autumn Nations Cup 2020.

Après une pause pour la naissance de son fils Alfie, elle a fait son retour sur la scène internationale en 2022. L’année suivante, en 2023, elle devenait la première femme arbitre de match lors d’une Coupe du Monde de Rugby masculine, agissant en tant que TMO pour cinq rencontres en France. Par ailleurs, elle a également officié lors de 14 tournois du HSBC World Rugby Sevens entre 2017 et 2020, ainsi que lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby à Sept 2018 à San Francisco.

En janvier 2024, elle a annoncé qu’elle prendrait sa retraite de l’arbitrage à la fin de la saison. Deux mois plus tard, elle a été nommée entraîneure en chef des officiels de match de l’élite féminine à 15 de World Rugby, dans le cadre d’une nouvelle approche stratégique de l’arbitrage de haut niveau. Elle assumera ce rôle après son dernier test en tant qu’arbitre, lors du match France-Italie à Paris le 14 avril

Son meilleur conseil

Désormais, Joy Neville aspire à enfin prendre le temps d’apprécier les bonnes choses. Ses nouvelles fonctions, bien sûr, mais aussi et surtout sa vie de famille.

« La plus grande influence sur ma carrière est sans aucun doute mon épouse Simona qui m’a toujours soutenue en tant que joueuse et maintenant en tant qu’arbitre. La première personne vers qui je me tournais pour obtenir des conseils et la première personne à croire en mes propres capacités alors que je n’en étais pas consciente moi-même ! », assure-t-elle.

Et lorsqu’on lui demande quel est le meilleur conseil qu’elle s’est toujours appliquée à respecter, elle répond : « Accepter mes erreurs au lieu de les voir comme quelque chose de négatif, et savoir les utiliser comme une occasion d’apprentissage. Nous sommes tous humains et des erreurs se produiront, mais l’important est la façon dont nous réagissons par la suite. Ce qui nous amène au deuxième conseil – comprendre le « pourquoi » ! Pourquoi elles se sont produites, afin d’éviter que cela ne se répète et d’encourager toujours la croissance et le développement. »