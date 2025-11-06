Guillard en 8, Le Garrec à la mêlée : la compo du XV de France pour affronter les Springboks

Baptiste Erdocio, 25 ans, 2 sélections, Montpellier HR
Julien Marchand, 30 ans, 45 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Régis Montagne, 25 ans, 2 sélections, ASM Clermont
Thibaud Flament, 28 ans, 32 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Emmanuel Meafou, 27 ans, 9 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Anthony Jelonch, 29 ans, 32 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Paul Boudehent, 25 ans, 19 sélections, Stade Rochelais
Mickaël Guillard, 24 ans, 12 sélections, LOU Rugby
Nolann Le Garrec, 23 ans, 13 sélections, Stade Rochelais
Romain Ntamack, 26 ans, 40 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 22 ans, 19 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles
Gaël Fickou (capitaine), 31 ans, 96 sélections, Racing 92
Pierre-Louis Barassi, 27 ans, 8 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Damian Penaud, 29 ans, 56 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles
Thomas Ramos, 30 ans, 44 sélections, Stade Toulousain
Les remplaçants
16. Guillaume Cramont, 24 ans, 0 sélection, Stade Toulousain
17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 26 ans, 37 sélections, RC Toulon
18. Dorian Aldegheri, 32 ans, 22 sélections, Stade Toulousain
19. Romain Taofifenua, 35 ans, 57 sélections, Racing 92
20. Hugo Auradou, 22 ans, 7 sélections, Section Paloise
21. Oscar Jegou, 22 ans, 6 sélections, Stade Rochelais
22. Maxime Lucu, 32 ans, 27 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles
23. Nicolas Depoortere, 22 ans, 4 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles
Related
« C'est super qu'il ait cette opportunité » : Gaël Fickou sera bien le capitaine des Bleus en novembre
Le trois-quarts centre du Racing 92 Gaël Fickou sera bien le capitaine du XV de France pour la tournée de novembre.Read Now