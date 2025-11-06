Édition du Nord
Autumn Nations Series

Guillard en 8, Le Garrec à la mêlée : la compo du XV de France pour affronter les Springboks

Mickaël Guillard marque le premier essai du XV de France lors du match du Tournoi des Six Nations 2025 face à l’Italie, au Stadio Olimpico de Rome, le 23 février 2025. (Photo : David Rogers / Getty Images)

C’est donc bien une équipe de France rajeunie que va aligner Fabien Galthié samedi à Saint-Denis pour le premier test de la tournée de novembre des Bleus contre l’Afrique du Sud. Comme les entraînements des deux semaines écoulées à Marcoussis l’avaient laissé deviner, pas de Grégory Alldritt ni de Charles Ollivon sur la feuille de match. Pas de Jean-Baptiste Gros ni de Maxime Lucu non plus dans le XV de départ, ces deux derniers étant tout de même sur le banc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le sélectionneur a donc choisi de propulser Mickaël Guillard, jusque-là plutôt utilisé en deuxième ligne, en numéro 8. Il donne également sa confiance à deux piliers très inexpérimentés sur la scène internationale pour ce choc face aux Springboks : le Montpelliérain Baptiste Erdocio et le Clermontois Régis Montagne, 25 ans et 2 sélections tous les deux.

Le dernier choix marquant de l’équipe de départ, emmenée par son capitaine Gaël Fickou, concerne le poste stratégique de demi de mêlée. Le taulier de l’UBB Maxime Lucu, revenu d’une blessure au pouce, n’ayant qu’un match de Top 14 dans les jambes depuis le début de la saison, c’est le Rochelais Nolann Le Garrec qui débutera samedi.

Sur le banc, on notera par ailleurs le choix, attendu lui aussi, de mettre le centre Girondin Nicolas Depoortère sur le banc, aux dépends du Palois Émilien Gailleton, qui disposait pourtant de la carte de la polyvalence centre/ailier.

Le XV de départ

  1. Baptiste Erdocio, 25 ans, 2 sélections, Montpellier HR

  2. Julien Marchand, 30 ans, 45 sélections, Stade Toulousain

  3. Régis Montagne, 25 ans, 2 sélections, ASM Clermont

  4. Thibaud Flament, 28 ans, 32 sélections, Stade Toulousain

  5. Emmanuel Meafou, 27 ans, 9 sélections, Stade Toulousain

  6. Anthony Jelonch, 29 ans, 32 sélections, Stade Toulousain

  7. Paul Boudehent, 25 ans, 19 sélections, Stade Rochelais

  8. Mickaël Guillard, 24 ans, 12 sélections, LOU Rugby

  9. Nolann Le Garrec, 23 ans, 13 sélections, Stade Rochelais

  10. Romain Ntamack, 26 ans, 40 sélections, Stade Toulousain

  11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 22 ans, 19 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles

  12. Gaël Fickou (capitaine), 31 ans, 96 sélections, Racing 92

  13. Pierre-Louis Barassi, 27 ans, 8 sélections, Stade Toulousain

  14. Damian Penaud, 29 ans, 56 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles

  15. Thomas Ramos, 30 ans, 44 sélections, Stade Toulousain

Les remplaçants

16. Guillaume Cramont, 24 ans, 0 sélection, Stade Toulousain
17. Jean-Baptiste Gros, 26 ans, 37 sélections, RC Toulon
18. Dorian Aldegheri, 32 ans, 22 sélections, Stade Toulousain
19. Romain Taofifenua, 35 ans, 57 sélections, Racing 92
20. Hugo Auradou, 22 ans, 7 sélections, Section Paloise
21. Oscar Jegou, 22 ans, 6 sélections, Stade Rochelais
22. Maxime Lucu, 32 ans, 27 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles
23. Nicolas Depoortere, 22 ans, 4 sélections, Union Bordeaux Bègles

« C'est super qu'il ait cette opportunité » : Gaël Fickou sera bien le capitaine des Bleus en novembre

Le trois-quarts centre du Racing 92 Gaël Fickou sera bien le capitaine du XV de France pour la tournée de novembre.

