Galthié ouvre la porte à une saison off pour les internationaux
La Ligue Nationale de Rugby (LNR) et la Fédération Française de Rugby (FFR) sont parvenues à un accord après de nombreuses réunions quant à la mise à disposition des internationaux pour le groupe France.
L’avenant à la convention porte sur le Tournoi des Six Nations 2024 et la Tournée d’été 2024 et porte non plus sur 42, mais sur 34 joueurs dans un premier temps.
Un accord qui semble satisfaire le sélectionneur Fabien Galthié, même s’il a été habitué à compter sur 42 joueurs au cours des quatre années de son premier mandat.
Cultiver la profondeur à chaque poste
« 34, c’est trois joueurs par postes essentiels, et deux sur les postes normaux. C’est le nombre idéal », affirme-t-il à L’Equipe dans son édition du 10 janvier.
« On peut travailler à 34 puisque l’on a vu 150 joueurs et sélectionné environ 80 sur deux équipes, mais aussi grâce aux moins de 20 ans. Cette génération avec qui on a travaillé depuis quatre ans est en route.
« Le dernier match du premier mandat face à l’Afrique du Sud, perdu d’un point (28-29, en quarts de finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2023, ndlr), est un élément constitutif de son développement et un vécu collectif supplémentaire pour être meilleur.
« Nous souhaitons amener ce groupe en 2027. 80 ou 90 % de l’effectif ira. Je considère que le développement idéal pour un joueur international est de huit ans, associés à une expérience collective solide. »
Créer l’émulation
Pourtant, Galthié ne cache pas que la mobilisation de 42 joueurs pour préparer chaque échéance internationale n’était pas sans apporter un certain confort au tacticien qu’il est.
« 42, c’est un peu moins de trois joueurs par poste, soit un titulaire, un numéro deux et un trois. Tu crées l’émulation », assure-t-il.
« Ç’a porté ses fruits sur quatre ans. On a fait une équipe de France premium qui joue seulement huit matchs par saison, trois en novembre et cinq pendant le Tournoi, et une autre “développement” qui en a disputé neuf, plus un travail en amont avec les Barbarians britanniques. L’expérience à 33 pendant la Coupe du monde nous a aidés dans notre réflexion. »
De la haute couture
Le nouveau cycle menant à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 2027 en Australie commence donc à pas mesurés. « Comme le dit Fabien, on a cette volonté d’amener l’ossature de cette génération vers 2027, ça nous oblige à plus nous occuper de ces joueurs », ajoute Jean-Marc Lhermet, vice-président de la FFR délégué au haut niveau dans L’Equipe.
« La philosophie de cette convention a un peu changé, c’est de la haute couture. On a signé cet avenant, puis dans deux mois, on discutera d’une nouvelle convention peut-être sur un ou deux ans, puis éventuellement une troisième pour préparer la Coupe du monde. »
Cette génération appelée à monter va progressivement se constituer. Si le Tournoi privilégiera les cadres, Galthié et son staff comptent sur le groupe élargi à 42 joueurs pour la tournée d’été, ainsi que sur France Développement, pour révéler d’autres potentiels.
Une année sabbatique pour les plus sollicités ?
Ainsi, cela aurait le mérite d’apporter une solution radicale pour éviter de trop solliciter les mêmes : « Il se peut qu’on sorte des joueurs du niveau international pendant une saison pour les laisser se régénérer, qu’on leur propose des breaks en fonction de leurs performances. On n’invente rien, les All Blacks l’ont fait entre 2011 et 2015. Pour un seul objectif : les remettre en pleine puissance sur le circuit international l’année suivante, avec toujours cet horizon de 2027 », suggère Fabien Galthié.
On pense évidemment à Antoine Dupont, mis au repos à XV cette saison pour se consacrer au programme à sept en vue des Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024.
On pense aussi à Grégory Alldritt qui a négocié un break avec son club de La Rochelle après la Coupe du Monde avant de revenir plus frais.
« Quand un joueur dit “je me mets en retrait pendant trois mois” sachant que c’est le numéro 1 du club, c’est une décision forte », estime Galthié.
« À notre niveau, on pourra le faire sur une saison, en mettant à la place un joueur en développement ou à potentiel. Ce sera toujours un bénéfice pour l’équipe de France et pour les joueurs. C’est pour leur bien, ils doivent le comprendre. »
D’autres joueurs pourraient donc prétendre à une année sabbatique internationale avant de revenir plus fort – comme Owen Farrell par exemple est en train de la vivre en Angleterre.
