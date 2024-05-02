France 7 : finir dans le Top 3 mondial pour la première fois
La 11e édition du HSBC SVNS Singapore se déroule du 3 au 5 mai au National Stadium avec, au terme de la 7e étape du circuit mondial, le nom de l’équipe qui sera sacrée championne de la saison 2023/2024. Et ce ne sera pas la France.
Avec sa 4e place, les Français sont à 20 points de l’Argentine (1re) et à 12 points de l’Irlande (2e), les deux équipes qui devraient se disputer le titre ce week-end.
LES RENCONTRES SONT A SUIVRE GRATUITEMENT SUR RUGBYPASSTV
Les Pumas Sevens seront assurés du titre s’ils se qualifient pour au moins les demi-finales de Cup au Singapore National Stadium.
La différence de points de Los Pumas Sevens étant de +298 par rapport à celle de l’Irlande, ils sont également susceptibles de terminer la saison régulière en tête du classement même s’ils terminent cinquièmes à Singapour – quel que soit le résultat de l’Irlande.
En revanche, si l’Argentine ne parvient pas à atteindre les quarts de finale de Cup pour la deuxième fois consécutive, l’Irlande la dépassera au classement si elle se qualifie pour les demi-finales.
Objectif : le Top 3 pour la première fois
Mais là n’est pas l’intérêt pour la France qui ne cesse pourtant d’enchaîner les bonnes performances sur le circuit. Petit rappel : après un début trop lent (Dubaï, Cape Town et Perth), les Bleus ont cartonné à Vancouver (bronze), puis Los Angeles (or) grâce notamment à la présence d’Antoine Dupont, avant d’enchaîner par l’argent à Hongkong. Qu’attendent-ils de Singapour, quatre semaines avant le tournoi final de Madrid (31 mai – 2 juin) auquel elle participera pour tenter de rafler le trophée ?
Singapour n’a jamais été un grand tournoi pour la France. Le meilleur classement était la 7e place, obtenue l’an passé, c’est dire. Mais cette année, les choses pourraient bien être différentes puisque le momentum est attendu, évidemment, pour les Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024.
La France qui monte en puissance s’est illustrée sur les trois derniers tournois au cours desquels elle a agrégé 73% de tous ses points à ce jour (54/74). Juste derrière les Fidji à trois points devant, les Bleus de Jérôme Daret pourraient bien finir dans le Top 3 pour la première fois de leur histoire et c’est là l’un des objectifs que l’on pourrait attendre.
Coups et paradoxe
Leur jeu déconstruit et opportuniste a conduit à 58% de leurs essais cette saison, que ce soit à partir d’une relance rapide, d’une interception ou d’un coup de pied à suivre. A Hongkong, c’est l’équipe qui a inscrit le plus d’essais (18) – et qui a terminé au sommet également à Singapour il y a deux ans (27 essais) malgré leur 9e place au final.
De plus, 32% des passes menant à l’essai étaient des passes après contact – 36 offloads à Hongkong !
Le paradoxe de cette équipe est que moins elle est appliquée dans les 22 adverses, plus elle gagne. Etonnant ? 72% de ses entrées dans les 22 se sont conclus par des essais à Los Angeles et Hongkong alors que le taux de réussite était de 83% entre Dubaï et Vancouver où la France était loin d’être à son niveau.
De même, c’est la deuxième équipe la plus sanctionnée du circuit avec une inquiétante moyenne de 4,2 pénalités par match et 16 cartons jaunes !
En revanche, elle s’est considérablement améliorée sur la conservation du ballon à la relance, passant de 13% en moyenne depuis le début de la saison à 37% de ballons sauvés à Hongkong, soit un secteur qui lui avait tant réussi la saison passée.
Son jeu au pied est également quasi parfait avec 98% de ses transformations réussies depuis le centre du terrain (meilleure équipe en la matière), 43% depuis le côté gauche des poteaux (2e meilleure), 44% depuis le côté droit (3e meilleure).
Peu de difficulté pour sortir de la Poule B
La première équipe que les Bleus joueront à Singapour dans la poule B sera les Samoa qu’ils ont gagné les deux dernières fois, même 12 des 13 dernières fois depuis Vancouver 2019.
Mais ce sera la première fois que les deux équipes se rencontrent à Singapour depuis 2016 où la France s’était inclinée en demi-finale de la Plate (que les Samoans avaient remporté en battant la Nouvelle-Zélande). La première fois c’était dix ans auparavant où les Samoa avaient également gagné. En résumé, la France n’a jamais pu s’imposer face à cet adversaire à Singapour.
Deuxième match contre l’Espagne où le résultat ne devrait pas faire de mystère si l’on s’en réfère aux précédentes rencontres. En cas de victoire le 3 mai, ce serait le 20e match sans défaite consécutif contre les Espagnols.
Enfin, le gros morceau de la poule B sera la dernière rencontre contre l’Afrique du Sud – équipe en crise avec un nouvel entraîneur à sa tête depuis mars – qu’elle n’a jamais battu à Singapour, s’inclinant lors des quatre précédentes rencontres.
Ce sera la deuxième fois que les Français joueront les Blitzboks cette saison après la défaite 24-5 à Perth.
Sur cette étape, France 7 met au repos certains de ses cadres – Paulin Riva, Stephen Parez-Edo Martin – mais pourra compter sur les retours de Thomas Carol, Esteban Capilla (champion du monde 2023 avec les U20 et Meilleur Joueur In Extenso Supersevens) et Paul Leraitre, mais surtout sur celui de Jean-Pascal Barraque, troisième meilleur marqueur de points de la France qui n’avait plus rejoué sur le circuit depuis, justement, Singapour 2023. Il ne lui manque que 23 points pour passer devant Paul Albaladejo en tant que deuxième meilleur marqueur de points de la France sur le circuit.
France 7 pour le HSBC SVNS Singapore
- Jonathan Laugel – 93 tournois
- Nelson Epée – 12 tournois
- Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang – 19 tournois
- Jean-Pascal Barraque – 39 tournois
- Joachim Trouabal – 14 tournois
- Jordan sepho – 23 tournois
- Thibaud Mazzoleni – 27 tournois
- Thomas Carol – 8 tournois
- Rayan Rebbadj – 17 tournois
- Esteban Capilla – 6 tournois
- Jefferson Lee Joseph – 13 tournois
- Andy Timo – 8 tournois
- Paul Leraitre – 10 tournois
Comments on RugbyPass
Well done Baby Boks we will take the Draw. No 9 senseless long passes in those conditions. let’s move on and hope for some good weather3 Go to comments
How did it end a draw. South Africa didn’t score any points as far as I can see3 Go to comments
No doubt this will be a fantastic occasion and I plan to be there, but I think the bean counters have won out over the rugby brains. In my opinion, it is foolhardy to give the Black Ferns the experience of playing in front of 60,000+ at Twickenham a year before they might be playing there in a World Cup Final. Better to play France at Twickenham and Black Ferns at Kingsholm. The difference in takings would be miniscule.1 Go to comments
Dom kant193 Go to comments
Ben is a little incel desperately trying to stir the pot and stay relevant. We used to get mad at his articles. Now we just feel sorry for him193 Go to comments
Perhaps we may need to put an asterisk on NZ’s ‘87 WC win since the Boks weren’t there. You know, just as a reminder. Poor Ben Smith. Go cry somewhere else.193 Go to comments
Nz should have won. I didn't watch the game, but the ref was at fault and the bounce of the ball and the Bokke used the Bomb squad and the Bokke slow the game down and the Bokke scrum. They should remove the scrum. The Bokke are to strong. Not fair. Nz should have won2 Go to comments
Thanks for a much more balanced piece Ned and not that BS that Bin Smuth just posted a short while ago. read this article and then Bin Smuth’s and tell me there isn’t a huge difference🙄2 Go to comments
Were the Baby Boks part of this game or did the Baby Blacks play themselves?🤔 That man Bin Smuth once again does a little write-up on the game and it is like 95% about the Baby Blacks🤣 Glad he ends off with the Baby Blacks were actually in cruise control for most of the game and weren’t actually playing for the win WTF🤣🤣 Maybe he was expecting the Baby Blacks to run rampant….3 Go to comments
One does not expect anything more from Ben Smith who epitomises the worst of New Zealand media arrogance and an inability to balance what he has to say about any team that beats the All Blacks. His reference to context is pathetically thin. He does not comment that Frizell deserved a red card given his blatant manipulation of his body to ensure that he could drop his body weight onto Mbonambi’s lower leg. No mention of the ball lost forward before the All Black’s try (lost in-field of the 5 metre line and gathered beyond). The All Black commitment and effort was superb and there was little in it. Given the Springbok passage to the final and the loss of their hooker in the first three minutes, their resolve and capacity to win their fourth final out of eight attempts (not three out of ten) deserves the praise that has been forthcoming from media around the world, worth reading and listening to. Ben should join his “pundit” friends on TV - he would fit in well. This sort of article reduces any credibility Rugby Pass has ever had. Why persist with this sort of nonsense? The man does his country and a rugby blog a disservice.193 Go to comments
Etzebeth went on to say: “I would never dream of saying that systems stay in place following a change in captain. To say that would be deeply, deeply, disrespectful of Siya. A while back an Irish person told me they would be fine without Sexton, so I’m just responding to that.”3 Go to comments
Close games are what we want to see…. What a match it was…. I am sure that everyone was drained by the end of it. The reality of it all there has to be a winner and a loser. The fact that we still talking about it is almost 6 months to the day Rugby is the winner.. Asante sana… Here is to 2027 and what it will bring out.193 Go to comments
It’s going to be a good game. COYQ1 Go to comments
“Shock”, the guy was casually saying he was just slightly surprised. Nowadays if you say anything it gets taken completely out of context. Calm down everyone.156 Go to comments
All I can say after reading this bitter, sour, sad piece is… Thank you very much! This will be read in the change room just before kick off on 31 August…193 Go to comments
Look, we know contradicting opinions and wacky comments bring readers and clicks, so well done to RP for allowing always-wrong-Ben to say something here. However RP needs to put a disclaimer next to his comments for their own credibility. NZ was and is incapable of acknowledging their opp beating them. They refused so with Ire and with Arg in 2022 and also the Boks in 2023 x 2. Nothing Ben says here holds water, NZ attacked backwards, except when Kolisi and Kolbe was off And cyncialy took out Bongi, we played without lineouts for 75mins. Kolisi and Kurt-Lee almost scored twice. Thats 3 vs 2 for Boks, but the Boks opportunities was legal. Boks should have been 16-3 up by half time. Tacticaly the Boks attacked better defended better scrummed better (without a hooker) kicked better and crossed the whitewash more times. Boks beat Fr Eng Nz to win in 23, comeon give some credit at least. Even Federer Verstappen NY Mets, Mamoa, was able to see a great human sport achievement by the Boks and their DNA Boks #RWC27 !🏉193 Go to comments
Forget the 85kg bit, that can become something else. However I do like the one off test on ANZAC day idea. SR plays Fri/ Sat, test players travel Sunday and the squads have the full week together before playing Saturday. Rest of SR has a week off. Either involve women's teams in same location or in the other country and rotate annually. Herbert is right in that change is needed.3 Go to comments
I’ve read loads of nonsense before but this article takes the cake. Or perhaps someone changed the date for April Fool's Day.3 Go to comments
Really Rugbypass? Ben Smith I think you forgot what the Springboks did to the All Blacks at Twickenham 8 weeks earlier? Springboks 35 All Blacks 7. There is alot of ifs and buts in your article. The All Blacks threw the sink at the Springboks and unfortunately they were not good enough regardless if they played with 14 men or not. It was the Springboks who forced the All Blacks to make mistakes! Sorry but not Sorry the Springboks is the best ever Rugby World Cup Nation in the world. 4 Cups baby!193 Go to comments
You just backed the Boks with that fantastic review! Well done! Have some cake!193 Go to comments