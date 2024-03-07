12 - 45
FT
U20
Today
1h05
Today
3h35
Today
14h15
U20
Today
14h15
U20
Today
14h45
Today
20h05
Today
22h35
Tomorrow
1h05
Tomorrow
3h35
Tomorrow
9h15
Tomorrow
11h45
Dimanche
11h00
The Rugby Championship

Argentine : Bradleay Mooar nouvel adjoint de Contempomi

Par Jérémy Fahner
Bradley Mooar rejoint le staff des Pumas (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Propulsé à la tête de la sélection d’Argentine en décembre 2023 à la suite de Michael Cheika, Felipe Contempomi ajuste son staff. Le sélectionneur des Pumas a annoncé ce jeudi 7 mars l’arrivée de Bradley Mooar à ses côtés.

ADVERTISEMENT

Le Néo-Zélandais, passé notamment par les Crusaders ou les All Blacks, récemment responsable de l’attaque de l’Ecosse, est nommé adjoint en charge du jeu d’attaque. Il est le 3e entraîneur à venir épauler l’ancien centre du Leinster ou de Toulon : Andrés Godoy est en charge de la mêlée, et Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe s’occupe de la touche et des rucks. Les deux derniers nommés étaient déjà en place pendant le mandat de Cheika.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

France 7 doit-elle sa victoire uniquement à Antoine Dupont ?

2

Le jour où Mike Tadjer s’est pris pour Ronaldo face aux Fidji

3

France 7 décroche enfin l'or à Los Angeles

4

Les spécificités de chaque poste dans le rugby à sept

5

Qui sont les Bleuets qui se préparent au Six Nations 2024

6

Le XV de France a du mal à se remettre en selle

7

L'art du coup de pied, par Finn Russell

8

Les dates du Rugby Europe Championship 2024 sont connues

Commentaires

Inscrivez-vous gratuitement et dites-nous ce que vous en pensez vraiment !

Inscription gratuite
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

FEATURE

The cavalry will soon return but Wales need to end grim streak

Wales will soon be boosted by the return of some leading lights but the immediate aim is to end a losing home run.

FEATURE

The five key factors Scotland will target for slick Italian job

Scotland have won their last eight Six Nations games against Italy, but potential pitfalls await in Rome.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Why Ireland have the best back-row in world rugby

yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina

114 Go to comments
C
Chris 1 hours ago
'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉

10 Go to comments
R
Rugby 3 hours ago
A question of nationality

maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*

21 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
The cavalry will soon return but Wales need to end grim streak

Brilliant article with only a deft touch of dryness! Da iawn to you …..🤓

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 5 hours ago
Ben Kay: 'For England to win, they need the crowd in full voice and willing them over the line'

BEN . The only way England can actually win is for george the boot kicking 10 drop goals . Thats progress . Otherwise .

10 Go to comments
j
john 5 hours ago
Kevin Foote: No risk in changing in-form Kellaway's position

And this is what foreign coaches do in Australia. As soon as a Wallaby is looking good in one position, they will immediately move him to another position to unsettle him and ensure he can’t become world class. Robbie Deans did it. Brad Thorn did it. Gibson did it. Rennie did it. Schmidt will do it. It is subtle but deliberate sabotage.

1 Go to comments
R
Roy 6 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

It’s pretty easy to beat Ireland. Hope they get 2 red cards in the first 20 minutes, and pick up a couple of injuries.

7 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Pressure is certainly the word Nick… they don't play much but they drag you down to their level. I think Borthwick's made England much tougher to beat. BTW check out the latest Wibble video if you're into that sort of thing - covers the kick chase and defence.

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 6 hours ago
The curious Andy Farrell claim about 'fantastic side' England

He is planning for the England of the first 15 mins against Scotland with a better harder pack. He is right to take that threat seriously.

1 Go to comments
G
Grant 7 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Ireland being talked about as the best team in the world yet being could bottling it during world cup. Lets not forget it took a home world cup and 30 years for new Zealand to win the world cup. Even though at the time they were considered the best team in the world. For Ireland its a chance to show if they are on their way to being the best in the world. For England it might be the saving grace that Steve needs for this project England. lose badly it could be his job next for discussion

7 Go to comments
C
Cameron 7 hours ago
'More to come' from Scotland warns Townsend ahead of Italy and Ireland

Scotland need to exploit other avenues in attack other than relying on Duhan. The attack can’t all just revolve around Finn Russell. Sometimes I think having Russell in the team makes other players reluctant to involve themselves because they don’t want to be seen to be cramping Russell’s style.

1 Go to comments
k
karin 7 hours ago
Ex All Blacks assistant joins Argentina's new coaching team

EVERBODY WANTS A NEW ZEALNDER . SPEAKS VOLUMES ..

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 7 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Lovin your ‘shit or bust’ mentality here Nick! Sure, england have a punchers chance but no more. They caved under pressure at murrayfield and coughed up possession to the wrong players too many times. Your premise is that if England can slow down the match to a crawl then they can last longer. Not realistic unfortunately when the team are still bedding a new defence, running a new attack and still (kind of) trying new combinations. There’s absolutely NO chance England will be mistake free and when they come, Ireland will ruthlessly exploit them. The variable is, how early do the mistakes come? And if they come early, england get crucified. The crowd turn and it’s good night Vienna! Cant wait…

7 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Why Ireland have the best back-row in world rugby

PSDT, Duane and Siya are better. Hell, PSDT, Kwagga and a stick of gum might be better

114 Go to comments
P
Paul 8 hours ago
The Immanuel Feyi-Waboso reaction to getting first England start

I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands.  Let the coach, coach.  It would limit how much damage a head coach can do.  It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites.  If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer.  Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.

2 Go to comments
P
Paul 8 hours ago
'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

I believe England should use a selection panel made up of ex-players and take selection out of the coach’s hands.  Let the coach, coach.  It would limit how much damage a head coach can do.  It would also mitigate the tendency of a coach to have favourites.  If a selection panel was used for this game, Earl would not be playing eight, Chessum would not be playing at six and Care would not be ahead of Spencer.  Also, Mercer would be involved. And previously, if a selection panel had been used, Don Armand, Dave Ewers, Alex Goode, Dan Robson, Nick Tompkins and Danny Cipriani would not have been overlooked.

10 Go to comments
R
Rolando 8 hours ago
A question of nationality

Interesting piece. However, I believe fans are perfectly entitled to feel confusion and frustration at the current state of international eligibility laws. Obviously nationality and identity are not static and can change over time (Finlay Christie was born in Scotland and moved to NZ when he was 7. He’s both a Scot and a Kiwi and is totally entitled to it). The problem arises when the rules are made up in a way that favor some countries over others in a very obvious way. Let me explain. You can play for a country if you are born there or have lived most of your life there (ie went to school there). That’s obvious. You can also play for one of your parent’s birthplaces, which seems fine to me as the connection is evident. The grandparent rule is where it all gets murky, as it really helps players who are born in a country with lots of historic immigration from countries that play rugby, such as NZ, AUS and SA players with British or Irish forebears. Then there’s the residency rule, which motivates lots of players to move to a different country with a professional competition with an eye in qualifying for their national team. Think Aki, Lowe, Gibson-Park, Halaholo, McNicholl, Flutey, etc, or the complete Japan roster who at the last RWC had 50% of players born abroad and 1/3 of the players raised elsewhere. Then you also have players who are attracted through scholarships to go to school and qualify, a tactic NZ uses with gusto (think Taukeiaho, Reece, Fekitoa, Naholo, etc). Why does this matter? Because it skews professional rugby. Take for example the case of Chile, who qualified for their first World Cup ever with a squad assembled from Selknam, the semi pro outfit that was built with the best amateur players in the local competition, all of them born or raised in the country. And they have to play Samoa, a team where only 15% of the squad were home grown (most of them were born and raised in NZ or AUS), even having former All Blacks and Wallabies in Luatua, Lealiifano, and Sopoaga. How is this fair? How does this help rugby grow in other countries and markets? I’m all for multiculturalism and free migration around the world. Maro Itoje’s parents are Nigerian but he was born and raised in England, he’s as English as complaining about the weather. But the moment you see three born and raised kiwis playing for Ireland, or 4 born and raised South Africans starting for Scotland, I don’t think it is crazy to complain about where international rugby is going.

21 Go to comments
B
Bill 8 hours ago
'Marcus is not the answer... I don't think he's got what it takes'

“not exactly a rugby intellectual.” and “the rugby IQ of an amoeba…” yep, 31 Tests for the Springboks, 15 caps for Bath, 56 caps for Western Province, 48 for the Stormers, then Assistant Coach at the Stormers, and then Head Coach at the Stormers for two years. Yep positive clueless, almost a moron

3 Go to comments
P
PDV 8 hours ago
The Immanuel Feyi-Waboso reaction to getting first England start

Like the look of this guy. Reminds me of a young Habana.

2 Go to comments
J
John 8 hours ago
Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

Nobody in Ireland is really claiming this and what’s the point? The two teams play each other in the summer so that will be as good of a gage as can be had. Yes one or two teams in the six nations have been disappointing but back to back GSs have never been done in the six nations.

7 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Super Rugby takes: Australia have the best openside, Blues will get Caned Australia have the best openside
Search