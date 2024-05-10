Une nouvelle ère commence pour les Wallaroos ce week-end
Samedi 11 mai, les Black Ferns affronteront les Women’s Eagles à Hamilton avant que Jo Yapp ne dirige les Wallaroos dans un test pour la première fois, contre le Canada à Sydney.
Bien que la qualification pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 ne puisse pas être décidée ce week-end, les deux matchs joueront un rôle important dans le choix de l’équipe qui remportera le billet offert par les Pacific Four Series.
Le Canada et la Nouvelle-Zélande ont déjà garanti leur place à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby en Angleterre en 2025 grâce à leurs performances lors de l’édition 2021. Ainsi, l’équipe qui terminera devant elles au classement, entre l’Australie et les États-Unis, se qualifiera également pour le tournoi mondial de l’année prochaine.
Les trois premières équipes au classement à l’issue du dernier match le 25 mai se qualifieront également pour le WXV 1 au Canada en septembre et octobre prochains.
L’équipe qui finira quatrième participera au WXV 2 en Afrique du Sud, comme les États-Unis l’ont fait l’année dernière.
L’Australie sur une mauvaise série face au Canada
Jo Yapp espère s’appuyer sur l’impressionnant parcours des Wallaroos en 2023 lorsqu’elle lancera son mandat de sélectionneuse contre le Canada à l’Allianz Stadium samedi (coup d’envoi 16h55 heure locale, GMT+10).
L’Australie a terminé troisième des Pacific Four Series et du WXV 1 l’année dernière et va tenter d’enchaîner une troisième victoire de rang pour la première fois depuis 2006.
Cependant, les Wallaroos n’ont toujours pas gagné contre le Canada en cinq tentatives et ont perdu la dernière rencontre 45-7 à Ottawa l’année dernière.
Jo Yapp a effectué six changements par rapport à l’équipe des Wallaroos qui a terminé le WXV 1 2023 par une victoire contre le Pays de Galles.
La numéro huit Piper Duck, qui a manqué l’intégralité de l’année 2023 en raison d’une blessure, sera de retour.
Michaela Leonard conserve son rôle de capitaine, tandis que Hera-Barb Malcolm Heke, Sally Fuesaina et Samantha Wood ont été appelées sur le banc des remplaçantes.
« Hera-Barb, Sam et Sally méritent toutes les trois de faire leurs débuts et j’ai hâte qu’elles aient un impact sur l’équipe », a déclaré Jo Yapp.
« Les filles sont excitées à l’idée de jouer leur premier test-match de l’année et de réaliser une bonne performance à l’Allianz Stadium devant notre public. »
Le Canada peut détrôner la France de la 3e place mondiale si…
La deuxième-ligne du Canada Tyson Beukeboom, quant à elle, deviendra la deuxième joueuse la plus capée de son pays lorsqu’elle débutera le match à Sydney samedi.
La joueuse des Trailfinders égalera le record de Gillian Florence avec 67 sélections. Elle espère marquer l’événement par un essai, après avoir inscrit un triplé contre les Wallaroos il y a 11 mois et ajouté un autre essai contre les États-Unis il y a deux semaines.
Alex Tessier deviendra la huitième Canadienne à atteindre les 50 sélections. A Sydney, elle sera associée au centre à Fancy Bermudez.
Bermudez est l’un des trois changements par rapport à l’équipe qui a battu les Women’s Eagles, avec l’arrière Sarah-Maude Lachance et la pilier McKinley Hunt.
Le Canada assurera sa qualification pour le WXV 1 en cas de victoire. L’équipe de Kevin Rouet peut également dépasser la France et se hisser à la troisième place du classement mondial, mais elle doit pour cela battre son hôte par plus de 15 points.
Si les Wallaroos remportent le match avec la même marge, alors l’écart qui les sépare du Canada, cinquième et quatrième au classement, serait réduit à seulement 1,16 point (contre 4,66).
La Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 arrive en Angleterre. Inscrivez-vous ici pour être le premier à recevoir des informations sur la billetterie.
