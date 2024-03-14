24 - 45
Six Nations

Un XV de France inchangé pour finir le Tournoi

Par Willy Billiard
Le troisième-ligne aile de l'équipe de France Charles Ollivon pendant le match international de rugby à XV des Six Nations entre la France et l'Italie au stade Pierre Mauroy à Villeneuve-d'Ascq, près de Lille, dans le nord de la France, le 25 février 2024. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP) (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images)

Comme attendu, Fabien Galthié a choisi de reconduire l’équipe qui avait su redonner de l’espoir à la France en battant largement le Pays de Galles à Cardiff la semaine précédant 24-45.

L’arrière Léo Barré (21 ans), le centre Nicolas Depoortère (21 ans) et le deuxième ligne Emmanuel Meafou (25 ans) qui avaient obtenu leur première sélection au Principality Stadium ont été reconduits.

Rencontre
Six Nations
France
16:00
16 Mar 24
England
Toutes les stats et les données

Même sort pour le demi de mêlée Nolann Le Garrec (21 ans, 4 sélections). La charnière qu’il composait avec Thomas Ramos ainsi que l’essai en fin de rencontre a convaincu le staff de laisser Maxime Lucu dans son rôle de finisseur.

Le banc, justement, avait eu un rôle primordial dans cette victoire, faisant basculer la rencontre en abondant de 25 points dans les vingt dernières minutes.

Galthié a justifié cette reconduction à l’identique par la performance réalisée le week-end précédent… et le fait qu’il n’y ait ni blessé, ni suspendu.

C’est la première fois qu’une équipe identique est reconduite depuis que Galthié est sélectionneur.

La seule inconnue de cette sélection est ce que réservera l’ailier Damian Penaud. Va-t-il enfin réussir à battre le record de 38 essais de Serge Blanco ? Il lui faut aplatir encore deux fois.

Face à face

5 dernières réunions

Victoires
3
Nuls
0
Victoires
2
Moyenne de points marqués
28
17
Le premier essai gagne
40%
L'équipe recevante gagne
80%

La composition de l’équipe de France (contre l’Angleterre)

  1. Cyril Baille (Stade Toulousain – 51 sélections)
  2. Julien Marchand (Stade Toulousain – 36 sélections)
  3. Uini Atonio (Stade Rochelais – 61 sélections)
  4. Thibaud Flament (Stade Toulousain – 27 sélections)
  5. Emmanuel Meafou (Stade Toulousain – 1 sélection)
  6. François Cros (Stade Toulousain – 31 sélections)
  7. Charles Ollivon (RC Toulon – 43 sélections)
  8. Grégory Alldritt (Stade Rochelais – 48 sélections)
  9. Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92 – 4 sélections)
  10. Thomas Ramos (Stade Toulousain – 35 sélections)
  11. Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Union Bordeaux-Bègles – 10 sélections)
  12. Nicolas Depoortere (Union Bordeaux-Bègles – 1 sélection)
  13. Gaël Fickou (Racing 92 – 89 sélections)
  14. Damian Penaud (Union Bordeaux-Bègles – 52 sélections)
  15. Léo Barré (Stade Français – 1 sélection)

    Remplaçants

  16. Peato Mauvaka (Stade Toulousain – 33 sélections)
  17. Sébastien Taofifenua (LOU Rugby – 6 sélection)
  18. Georges-Henri Colombe (Stade Rochelais – 1 sélection)
  19. Romain Taofifenua (LOU Rugby – 51 sélections)
  20. Alexandre Roumat (Stade Toulousain – 3 sélections)
  21. Paul Boudehent (Stade Rochelais – 10 sélections)
  22. Maxime Lucu (Union Bordeaux-Bègles – 22 sélections)
  23. Yoram Moefana (Union Bordeaux-Bègles – 27 sélections)

