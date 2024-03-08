C’est inédit depuis que Fabien Galthié a pris en main les destinées de l’équipe de France, il y a plus de quatre ans. En procédant à neuf changements dans le XV de départ (sept nouveaux joueurs dont trois néophytes, deux changements de postes) entre deux matchs du Tournoi des Six Nations, le sélectionneur a battu en brèche toutes les critiques sur son supposé conservatisme ou sa confiance absolue envers ses « soldats » de la première heure.

Il faut toutefois reconnaître que cette composition, choisie pour défier le pays de Galles à Cardiff, dimanche, est avant tout dictée par les circonstances du moment. « Il y a des places qui se libèrent dues aux cartons rouges, aux blessures, et aux performances, énumère Galthié. J’ai toujours dit que le maillot, il fallait aller se le chercher. C’est un peu ce qui s’est passé cette semaine, et c’est ce qui se passe depuis cinq ans ».

Jouant la transparence et défendant la méthode, le sélectionneur a pris soin de revenir joueur par joueur sur ses choix, lors de la conférence de presse de vendredi. Notamment les trois néophytes propulsés titulaires : Nicolas Depoortere au centre, Léo Barré à l’arrière, Emmanuel Meafou en 2e ligne.

Le joueur de l’UBB prend numériquement la place de Jonathan Danty, suspendu après le carton rouge reçu contre l’Italie. « Nicolas Depoortere est un joueur qui s’entraîne avec nous depuis un an. Il faisait partie des U20 – dont il était capitaine – et faisait partie, notamment avec Emilien Gailleton et Louis Bielle-Biarrey, de ceux qu’on sortait pour intégrer les 42 (joueurs du groupe France retenus en stage), informe « Galette ». Ils venaient travailler avec nous, ils venaient nous challenger lors des entraînements collectifs du mardi et du mercredi.

« Il est venu chercher ce maillot »

« Donc on le connaissait, on le connait, et c’est une première sélection préparée depuis plus d’un an. Il fait partie des joueurs qu’on a libérés régulièrement, mais qui était préparé. C’est une arrivée en sélection, certes, mais construite. »

Léo Barré, qui profite du glissement de Thomas Ramos de l’arrière à l’ouverture pour occuper le fond du terrain, présente un parcours similaire. « Ça fait au moins deux ans qu’il participe à nos entraînements, rembobine le sélectionneur. Voire plus, car il y a trois ans on s’entraînait avec les Espoirs du Stade Français et il en faisait partie. C’est un gars qui connait l’environnement, qui travaille avec l’équipe de France. Il performe, est polyvalent 10-15. Naturellement, de manière cohérente, il est venu chercher ce maillot. »

« C’est un 10 de formation, qui a joué beaucoup de matchs de Top 14 à ce poste, a ajouté Patrick Arlettaz, entraîneur en charge de l’attaque. Il va évoluer dans un rôle un peu hybride 10-15. Dans notre système l’arrière est un véritable deuxième meneur. Il était notre première couverture à ce poste de 10 ».

Face à face 5 dernières réunions 0 Victoires 0 Nuls 5 Victoires Moyenne de points marqués 22 30 Le premier essai gagne 20% L'équipe recevante gagne 60%

« Manny » Meafou a une histoire différente. L’Australien de naissance figure sur les tablettes du staff depuis un moment, et sa présence est plus logique que surprenante. « C’est un joueur qu’on attendait depuis un an, un an et demi. On attendait sa licence et sa capacité à jouer pour l’équipe de France. Il est venu s’entraîner avec nous l’an dernier, et faisait partie de la sélection cette année avant de se blesser ».

Sur le banc, il y a aussi George-Henri Colombe, le 4e néophyte de cette liste. Pas encore de sélection, donc, mais « George-Henri était venu avec nous il y a trois ans, rappelle Galthié. Il jouait au Racing, y était performant. Il faisait partie des trois piliers droits qu’on avait appelés parmi les 42. Ça fait trois ans, aussi, qu’on attend George-Henri. Il a mis du temps à venir, il a suivi son chemin. Maintenant il est performant avec La Rochelle, malgré un début de saison perturbé par les blessures. Je pense qu’il est prêt, disponible à la fois dans sa tête et son corps ».

Nolan Le Garrec, malgré ses 21 ans, n’est pas tout à fait un bleu en Bleu, puisqu’il compte déjà trois sélections. Mais il profite de l’absence d’Antoine Dupont et des relatives contre-performances de Maxime Lucu pour fêter dimanche à Cardiff sa première titularisation derrière le pack bleu.

« Des gars qui ont construit leur parcours »

« Sa première tournée avec nous remonte au Japon (en juillet 2022). Il était dans les 42 mais sans faire de feuilles de match. Il fait trois entrées en jeu (sur ce Tournoi). Il est très fort avec le Racing, très fort avec nous à l’entraînement depuis trois ans, et il est venu chercher son maillot de manière très convaincante », apprécie l’ancien demi de mêlée.

« Nolan, c’est le symbole même d’un joueur qui vient chercher le maillot, confirme Arlettaz. Il a fait trois entrées en jeu convaincantes donc il a gagné le droit d’être « starter ». On a beaucoup parlé de Max (Lucu), qui a beaucoup pâti de la prestation collective. Mais on ne peut pas enlever le fait que Nolan a signé de très bonnes entrées. »

On le constate, le staff tricolore souhaitait désamorcer l’idée d’un turnover guidé par le manque de résultats. Et il faut reconnaître que dans sa quête d’« ovni », Fabien Galthié n’a jamais hésité à lancer des joueurs peu expérimentés ou au parcours atypique (Haouas, Jaminet, Bouthier…). Mais jamais dans ces proportions, ce que concède l’entraîneur en chef.

« On fera le bilan à la fin, mais je pense que c’est le Tournoi qui aura offert le plus de premières capes. Mais ces nouveaux capés entrent dans l’équipe de manière cohérente, dans un projet construit. Et surtout, ils sont venus se chercher le maillot. Ce sont des gars qui ont construit leur parcours, avec des hauts et des bas. Ils ont été endurants, résistants, opiniâtres. » Tout ce qu’on attend de l’équipe de France, dimanche à Cardiff.