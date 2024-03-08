FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.' Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned? England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off