Un début de tournoi féminin dans la logique à Los Angeles
L’Australie a commencé son week-end du HSBC SVNS Los Angeles en beauté, en battant l’Irlande par 31-0 après avoir terminé à la quatrième place à Vancouver.
Corrigeant les erreurs de leur dernière défaite à domicile à Perth contre le même adversaire, les leaders au classement ont marqué cinq essais pour prendre la tête de la poule B.
Les Américaines, tenantes du titre sur le sol américain en 2020, date du dernier tournoi US, se sont facilement imposées 40-5 face à l’Espagne en ouverture de la poule C, tandis que les médaillées d’or de la semaine dernière, la Nouvelle-Zélande, ont également commencé en force en démolissant l’Afrique du Sud 41-5 dans la poule A.
Poule A : Tyla King proche d’un cap historique
La victoire de la Nouvelle-Zélande sur la lanterne rouge, l’Afrique du Sud, s’est traduite par sept essais et un début de week-end en fanfare.
Quatre fois championnes aux Etats-Unis, les Black Ferns Sevens ont pris une avance de 29-0 à la pause, Shiray Kaka s’illustrant en attaque avec son jeu de jambes pour inscrire un doublé. La domination s’est poursuivie en seconde période, Kelsey Teneti et Mahina Paul marquant à leur tour, Ayanda Malinga profitant d’une perte de balle pour inscrire les seuls points de la partie pour l’Afrique du Sud.
Avec deux transformations pour Tyla King dans ce match, il ne lui manque plus que cinq points pour devenir la meilleure marqueuse de points des Series féminines dans l’histoire du HSBC SVNS.
Le Brésil s’est imposé 12-5 dans son match d’ouverture contre les Fidji, s’appuyant sur les progrès réalisés à Vancouver.
Les deux équipes ont cherché à jouer un jeu typique à base de offloads en première mi-temps, mais Bianca Silva a finalement réussi à percer pour donner un avantage de 7-0 au Brésil à la pause.
Les Fidji semblaient les plus à même de marquer en seconde période, mais Thalita Da Silva Costa avait d’autres idées, s’échappant pour porter l’avance brésilienne à 12. Les Fidji ont répliqué en marquant en fin de match, mais la victoire est revenue au Brésil.
Poule B : L’Australie se venge de sa défaite à Perth
L’Australie a battu l’Irlande sur le score de 31-0 lors du premier match du week-end à Los Angeles.
En première période, Maddison Levi a marqué deux fois, Isabella Nasser a ajouté le troisième essai juste avant la pause, et Tia Hinds a transformé deux fois pour donner une avance de 19-0 à la fin de la première période.
La domination australienne s’est poursuivie dès le retour des vestiaires avec l’essai de Faith Nathan, et les leaders des Series n’ont jamais relâché leur pression, l’inévitable Maddison Levi complétant son triplé et la performance australienne.
Dans le deuxième match de la poule B, la France, vice-championne à Vancouver, a commencé son week-end par une victoire 35-7 sur un Japon en pleine forme.
Joanna Grisez a ouvert le score avant que Camille Grassineau n’ajoute rapidement un deuxième essai, grâce à un offload habile de Séraphine Okemba. Les Japonaises ont rapidement répliqué, un coup de pied croisé trouvant Sakura Mizutani sur l’aile gauche, pour ramener le score à sept points à la pause.
La France a repris le dessus en seconde période avec Carla Neisen, mais le Japon lui a donné de mal en défense. Les Bleues ont cependant marqué plus de points en inscrivant deux nouveaux essais transformés pour une victoire de 28 points.
Poule C : Les Etats-Unis commencent fort chez elles
La victoire des Etats-Unis sur l’Espagne a commencé par un essai typique de l’équipe, conclu par Sarah Levy pour donner au pays hôte une avance de 7-0.
Après avoir mis fin à une série de 24 défaites le week-end dernier, l’Espagne a posé beaucoup de problèmes à la défense américaine, mais n’a pas réussi à marquer. Sammy Sullivan et Ilona Maher ont ajouté un deuxième et un troisième essai pour les États-Unis.
Le troisième essai de Maher, sur un offload brillant de Levy, a pratiquement scellé le résultat. Alors que Juana Stella a permis à l’Espagne d’ouvrir le score, les Etats-Unis se sont imposés à domicile grâce à deux autres essais d’Alex Sedrick et de Kris Thomas.
De son côté, le Canada a résisté à la remontée de la Grande-Bretagne pour remporter son premier match par 20-10.
Krissy Scurfield a ouvert le score en début de renconyte avant que Carissa Norsten ne marque un coup d’éclat pour accroître l’avance du Canada. Un autre essai leur a permis de mener 15-0 à la pause.
La Grande-Bretagne n’a marqué que sept essais à Vancouver, son plus mauvais sur le circuit, mais elle a récupéré la possession du ballon et s’est montrée menaçante en deuxième mi-temps grâce à un essai d’Emma Uren. Alysha Corrigan prenait l’avantage et le deuxième essai d’Uren changeait la donne au moment où le chronomètre passait au rouge.
