Teddy Thomas sur Nolann Le Garrec : « Des cracks comme lui, j’en ai rarement vu »
Même s’il n’a plus porté le maillot tricolore depuis le 17 juillet 2021 en Australie, l’ailier international Teddy Thomas (30 ans, 28 sélections), ne perd pas une miette du parcours de l’équipe de France, surtout dans ce Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.
Ce qui le ravit comme tout le monde, c’est la victoire 45-24 contre le Pays de Galles samedi 9 mars à Cardiff pour l’avant-dernière journée du Tournoi.
« Je suis très content pour eux parce que beaucoup de critiques avaient déferlé sur eux après le match nul contre l’Italie », dit-il dans le 7e épisode du BastaShow avec Mathieu Bastareaud, à voir en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de RugbyPassFR.
« Je pense que les joueurs avaient à cœur de montrer leur vrai visage. Ils l’ont fait au Millennium (ancienne appellation du Principality Stadium à Cardiff, ndlr) de la plus belle des manières. 40 points là-bas, c’est quand même quelque chose dont on se rappelle dans nos carrières.
« Ils ont déployé du jeu, c’était agréable de les voir jouer. Ils n’avaient rien à perdre. Ce ne pouvait pas être pire que ce qui avait été annoncé.
« Content aussi pour les joueurs qui ont fêté leur première cape au Millenium, notamment George-Henri Colombe qui joue depuis mal de temps au Racing et maintenant à La Rochelle. Je suis vraiment content pour eux. »
Le pilier George-Henri Colombe (25 ans, 1.93m, 143kg) a marqué les esprits dès sa première sélection. On le présente déjà comme le successeur de Uini Atonio avec qui il joue au Stade Rochelais.
« La qualité des joueurs elle y est, on le voit tous les week-ends dans le Top 14. Il y a peut-être quelque chose qui ne s’est pas très bien passé dans le Tournoi des Six Nations qui ne leur permettait pas d’avoir les résultats que tout le monde attendait, mais ils ont répondu présents », estime Teddy Thomas qui ne tarit pas d’éloges sur un autre joueur qui a percé dans ce Tournoi : le demi de mêlée Nolann Le Garrec.
Le successeur de Dupond
« Le petit Nono… Je l’ai connu au Racing. J’ai direct accroché avec lui. Déjà pour moi c’est un crack sur le terrain et durant ma carrière j’ai rarement vu des cracks. Il est trop fort techniquement. Il est arrivé, il avait 17 ans et déjà il parlait dans la bouche des avants et les avants ne pouvaient plus le voir. Les 9 à l’époque parlaient vraiment mal. Lui parlait bien mais il était très autoritaire et ça lui a fait aller au niveau où il mérite d’être. Je suis content pour lui et je suis persuadé que c’est le début de grandes choses pour lui. »
Une performance qui a fait dire à l’ancien international français Jean-Baptiste Lafond (36 sélections entre 1983 et 1994) : « Dupond, il peut jouer dix ans au rugby à 7, il n’y a pas de problème, il y a un remplaçant ! Un train peut en cacher un autre. »
Sans surprise, Le Garrec a été reconduit à la mêlée pour le dernier match du Tournoi contre l’Angleterre samedi 16 mars à Lyon. Grâce à la victoire à Cardiff, la compétition est relancée pour les Bleus ce qui donne plus de piment à ce Crunch très attendu.
« On ne pouvait pas rêver mieux pour finir », sourit Teddy Thomas. « Des crunchs, j’en ai fait deux ou trois (en fait deux, en 2020 et en 2021, ndlr). Je dois avoir un ratio de plus de défaites que de victoires (en fait, une victoire et une défaite, ndlr). Ce sont des matchs particuliers, France-Angleterre. Tu les vois quand tu es jeune c’est la rivalité et tu les joues c’est la même rivalité sur le terrain.
« C’est vraiment nos ennemis jurés. Les Anglais ont du trash talk où ils aiment bien chambrer, ils parlent beaucoup, mais ça fait leur force aussi. Mais après, quand tu les côtoies en club, pour avoir joué avec quelques anglais, ils ne sont pas du tout comme ça. Ce sont des compétiteurs, c’est dans leur culture, il faut accepter. Ça fait partie du jeu. C’est ce qui donne envie de les jouer et de regarder ce match. »
« Si on m’appelle je serais présent »
Alors qu’il n’a plus joué depuis bientôt trois ans, lui-même se voit-il encore en bleu un jour ?
« Ça reste un objectif pour moi parce que je ne suis pas inutile à dire que je prendrais ma retraite internationale. Tant que je suis en activité et que je peux performer, si on m’appelle je répondrais présent parce que c’est toujours un plaisir de porter le maillot bleu », dit-il.
« Mais je suis plus vers la fin de ma carrière que vers le début. Il y a des joueurs en place qui sont vraiment bons tous les week-ends. Ils s’inscrivent dans une continuité, jusqu’à la Coupe du Monde en Australie. J’aurais 33 ans et j’irais sur mes 34 ans.
« Ils sont plus jeunes que moi. Il faut être réaliste et dire qu’il y a des mecs qui sont plus performants que toi, plus jeunes, plus frais. J’étais dans ce cas-là aussi quand j’avais 19 ans, je prenais la place des mecs plus âgés. J’y pense parce que s’il y a besoin je répondrais présent, mais je n’en fais pas ma priorité comme j’ai pu le faire auparavant. »
Comments on RugbyPass
Finn. Maybe you watched a different game. But the in the one everyone else saw there was a huge cheer when Ford went off and Marcus came on . The tempo picked up , he made a break and far from the England attack struggling i seem to remember Marcus kicked the winning drop goal . I have heard of short memory but less than a week takes the biscuit. Only in England would a superstar be left out of the starting team . If the game was at Twickers there would be quite a call for Borthwick to reverse his Mr Steady George decision .6 Go to comments
Well soon find out if razor is a good as you imply or whether the current crusader performance is essentially due to their player situation.2 Go to comments
I love how BS presumes to know what Erasmus wants to do. And how he tries to create an image of a potential power struggle - Rassie a dictator. This is childish amateurism at its absolute purest. Write about the ABs rather Ben. Something you might know more about.18 Go to comments
I find a lot of these conversations a little bit silly. Number 8 and Openside are only fixed positions at scrum time, so there’s no reason players need to stick to them in open play. If Earl is best scrumming at flanker, but needs to be involved less than a typical openside, then coaches might be able to make that work without switching him to 8.1 Go to comments
Farrell needs to be more ruthless. Playing O’Mahony ahead of Ryan Baird again will not look smart if he underplays or gets carded again trying to compensate for last week. What is Conor Murray doing on the bench? He is there for experience in the big matches. He has failed in his last two outings under real pressure in big matches (NZ, England). You have to bring in someone else now surely. We have1 Go to comments
The championship won’t go down to the wire. Barring a miracle, Ireland will win it I’ll be happy if England can put in another performance like they did against Ireland. This will show they can be consistent and play with the same level if intensity week on week.6 Go to comments
I believe that if the players buy into tony’s plan and couching,the boks will be a pleasure to watch. Tony is the right guy for the boks,yes they will sometimes fail and must fail to stay humble but don’t take it iut on tony because he’s not on the field with the ball.18 Go to comments
Hi Nick, I'm reading your analysis a week after publishing it and it's incredibly accurate...! Vs RSA in RC2023 ENG showed that his defensive plan was preferable to the creative side. They forgot to play offensively. Against IRE in 6Nations, this last aspect of the game managed to overcome and we saw a great game with excessive pressure in the rucks played without possession (+60%) without a doubt must have clouded IRE's speed tactics. Defensively, ENG was more than IRE, he was faster and prevented the sum of IRE's passes from exceeding the number of successful tackles of ENG. A great game, a great show and an excellent example of mental recovery. Greetings.-66 Go to comments
The decision to stick with Ford is a very positive one. Marcus Smith is a great bench player, but when he has started games at 10 the english attack has struggled. I was initially surprised to see Tuilagi included, as he will have to cover wing, but I guess the new defensive system might work well with him out wide. In general I don’t want Tuilagi to be part of a backfield pendulum, but blitzing in on the opposition centres he could be pretty deadly.6 Go to comments
There is a big difference between loving and respecting. As a Frenchman, I respect English rugby but I don't really like it... except when it shows the main quality of the English: commitment, whatever its form. Welcome in Lyon !6 Go to comments
One game doesn’t make a proper rugby team. “We have a long, proud line of rugby history and we come out swinging when we need too”. Why didn’t they come out swinging for the last 4 years? Best of luck to England but you can’t project the performance against Ireland on top all previous performances. This weak they face France 7 days after the highs of beating Ireland, with the element of suprise gone and a plan that will surely be less developed than the one that downed Ireland. France have a chance to save their campaign with a second placed finish. (I am Irish and I am expecting a huge performance in response to the loss in Twickenham. Ergo, I fully expect the championship winner will be decided before kick off in Lyon.)6 Go to comments
Nah one good game doesn’t make you anything. Nobody fears England6 Go to comments
The Springboks definitely have the personnel to become a great attacking team, but playing with the ball is the exact opposite of what has worked so well for them. Rassie is generally a step ahead, maybe he sees a change coming in laws or interpretations that would favour retaining the ball. Also you’d rather have Tony Brown on your team than be playing against him if he found his way to England, Scotland, Australia, Fiji or somewhere like that. Definitely a great recruitment move, it will be interesting to see how committed they are to embracing a more expansive and possession orientated game.18 Go to comments
Foster-No…Razor-No…Rassie-Lekker Mate.18 Go to comments
‘No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'-Springbok Proverb6 Go to comments
No-one likes England? Try being South African.6 Go to comments
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.18 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments