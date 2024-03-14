Teddy Thomas sur Nolann Le Garrec : « Des cracks comme lui, j’en ai rarement vu »

Même s’il n’a plus porté le maillot tricolore depuis le 17 juillet 2021 en Australie, l’ailier international Teddy Thomas (30 ans, 28 sélections), ne perd pas une miette du parcours de l’équipe de France, surtout dans ce Tournoi des Six Nations 2024.

Ce qui le ravit comme tout le monde, c’est la victoire 45-24 contre le Pays de Galles samedi 9 mars à Cardiff pour l’avant-dernière journée du Tournoi.

« Je suis très content pour eux parce que beaucoup de critiques avaient déferlé sur eux après le match nul contre l’Italie », dit-il dans le 7e épisode du BastaShow avec Mathieu Bastareaud, à voir en exclusivité sur la chaîne YouTube de RugbyPassFR.

« Je pense que les joueurs avaient à cœur de montrer leur vrai visage. Ils l’ont fait au Millennium (ancienne appellation du Principality Stadium à Cardiff, ndlr) de la plus belle des manières. 40 points là-bas, c’est quand même quelque chose dont on se rappelle dans nos carrières.

« Ils ont déployé du jeu, c’était agréable de les voir jouer. Ils n’avaient rien à perdre. Ce ne pouvait pas être pire que ce qui avait été annoncé.

« Content aussi pour les joueurs qui ont fêté leur première cape au Millenium, notamment George-Henri Colombe qui joue depuis mal de temps au Racing et maintenant à La Rochelle. Je suis vraiment content pour eux. »

Le pilier George-Henri Colombe (25 ans, 1.93m, 143kg) a marqué les esprits dès sa première sélection. On le présente déjà comme le successeur de Uini Atonio avec qui il joue au Stade Rochelais.

« La qualité des joueurs elle y est, on le voit tous les week-ends dans le Top 14. Il y a peut-être quelque chose qui ne s’est pas très bien passé dans le Tournoi des Six Nations qui ne leur permettait pas d’avoir les résultats que tout le monde attendait, mais ils ont répondu présents », estime Teddy Thomas qui ne tarit pas d’éloges sur un autre joueur qui a percé dans ce Tournoi : le demi de mêlée Nolann Le Garrec.

Le successeur de Dupond

« Le petit Nono… Je l’ai connu au Racing. J’ai direct accroché avec lui. Déjà pour moi c’est un crack sur le terrain et durant ma carrière j’ai rarement vu des cracks. Il est trop fort techniquement. Il est arrivé, il avait 17 ans et déjà il parlait dans la bouche des avants et les avants ne pouvaient plus le voir. Les 9 à l’époque parlaient vraiment mal. Lui parlait bien mais il était très autoritaire et ça lui a fait aller au niveau où il mérite d’être. Je suis content pour lui et je suis persuadé que c’est le début de grandes choses pour lui. »

Une performance qui a fait dire à l’ancien international français Jean-Baptiste Lafond (36 sélections entre 1983 et 1994) : « Dupond, il peut jouer dix ans au rugby à 7, il n’y a pas de problème, il y a un remplaçant ! Un train peut en cacher un autre. »

Sans surprise, Le Garrec a été reconduit à la mêlée pour le dernier match du Tournoi contre l’Angleterre samedi 16 mars à Lyon. Grâce à la victoire à Cardiff, la compétition est relancée pour les Bleus ce qui donne plus de piment à ce Crunch très attendu.

« On ne pouvait pas rêver mieux pour finir », sourit Teddy Thomas. « Des crunchs, j’en ai fait deux ou trois (en fait deux, en 2020 et en 2021, ndlr). Je dois avoir un ratio de plus de défaites que de victoires (en fait, une victoire et une défaite, ndlr). Ce sont des matchs particuliers, France-Angleterre. Tu les vois quand tu es jeune c’est la rivalité et tu les joues c’est la même rivalité sur le terrain.

« C’est vraiment nos ennemis jurés. Les Anglais ont du trash talk où ils aiment bien chambrer, ils parlent beaucoup, mais ça fait leur force aussi. Mais après, quand tu les côtoies en club, pour avoir joué avec quelques anglais, ils ne sont pas du tout comme ça. Ce sont des compétiteurs, c’est dans leur culture, il faut accepter. Ça fait partie du jeu. C’est ce qui donne envie de les jouer et de regarder ce match. »

« Si on m’appelle je serais présent »

Alors qu’il n’a plus joué depuis bientôt trois ans, lui-même se voit-il encore en bleu un jour ?

« Ça reste un objectif pour moi parce que je ne suis pas inutile à dire que je prendrais ma retraite internationale. Tant que je suis en activité et que je peux performer, si on m’appelle je répondrais présent parce que c’est toujours un plaisir de porter le maillot bleu », dit-il.

« Mais je suis plus vers la fin de ma carrière que vers le début. Il y a des joueurs en place qui sont vraiment bons tous les week-ends. Ils s’inscrivent dans une continuité, jusqu’à la Coupe du Monde en Australie. J’aurais 33 ans et j’irais sur mes 34 ans.

« Ils sont plus jeunes que moi. Il faut être réaliste et dire qu’il y a des mecs qui sont plus performants que toi, plus jeunes, plus frais. J’étais dans ce cas-là aussi quand j’avais 19 ans, je prenais la place des mecs plus âgés. J’y pense parce que s’il y a besoin je répondrais présent, mais je n’en fais pas ma priorité comme j’ai pu le faire auparavant. »