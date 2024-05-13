Sam Cane, le capitaine des All Blacks, en retraite fin 2024
Le All Black Sam Cane (32 ans) s’éloignera du rugby international à la fin de l’année 2024 après avoir signé un contrat à long terme au Japon, comme l’a confirmé New Zealand Rugby lundi après-midi.
Cane – 95 sélections depuis ses débuts contre l’Irlande de Brian O’Driscoll en 2012 – s’installera au Japon en 2025 après avoir signé un contrat de trois ans avec Suntory Goliath.
Actuellement en congé sabbatique avec l’équipe de Rugby League One au Japon, il a décidé de se réengager après avoir demandé une libération anticipée de son contrat avec New Zealand Rugby.
Capitaine des All Blacks l’année dernière, Sam Cane pourra encore représenter la Nouvelle-Zélande sur la scène internationale cette année ; l’occasion d’avoir une chance de devenir le 13e All Black à passer le cap des 100 sélections internationales.
Mais ces quelques mois à venir seront ses derniers sous le maillot noir.
Il va être papa pour la deuxième fois
Avec un deuxième enfant en route, Sam Cane a expliqué que la priorité donnée à sa famille était désormais la principale raison pour laquelle il a décidé de mettre un terme à sa carrière internationale.
« Une bonne opportunité s’est présentée à moi avec Suntory Sungoliath qui souhaitait m’offrir un contrat de trois ans », a confirmé Sam Cane dans un communiqué. « Nous devions sérieusement réfléchir à cette question en tant que famille, étant donné où j’en suis dans ma carrière. Ce contrat me garantira une stabilité financière jusqu’en 2027, année où je vais fêter mon 35e anniversaire.
« J’ai toujours cru que si je pouvais poursuivre ma carrière de joueur de rugby professionnel pendant une longue période, je réussirais bien, surtout étant donné le poste que j’occupe et le jeune âge auquel j’ai commencé à jouer professionnellement.
« J’ai dû peser le pour et le contre et, après mûre réflexion, avec une jeune famille, j’ai estimé que c’était la meilleure décision pour assurer notre avenir. Cette décision a été particulièrement difficile à prendre car j’ai un attachement profond pour les équipes que je représente ici en Nouvelle-Zélande.
« Nous avons un amour évident pour ce pays, ainsi que pour le soutien de nos amis et de notre famille, mais nous avons pris la décision finale de rejoindre Suntory, ce qui nous remplit de joie. Notre première année là-bas a été très enrichissante, et nous croyons fermement que c’était la meilleure option pour le bien-être de notre jeune famille. »
Sam Cane a mené les All Blacks lors de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby de l’année dernière en France, mais il semble que la défaite contre l’Afrique du Sud en finale pourrait être son dernier match international en tant que capitaine.
Toujours en attente d’un prochain capitaine des All Blacks
Alors que l’on ne sait toujours pas qui sera le prochain capitaine des All Blacks sous la houlette du nouveau sélectionneur Scott Robertson, Sam Cane a proposé son aide au nouveau capitaine néo-zélandais, estimant que cela « fait partie du processus naturel qui se produit dans le rugby. »
« J’ai eu l’occasion d’être capitaine et ce fut un grand honneur et un privilège », a-t-il ajouté.
« Si j’ai la chance d’être sélectionné dans l’équipe des All Blacks cette année, je resterai moi-même. J’aime cette équipe et je veux que les All Blacks réussissent. Si mon rôle consiste à apporter mon leadership sur le terrain ou en dehors, je serai heureux de soutenir le nouveau capitaine du mieux que je pourrai pour que la transition se fasse en douceur pour les All Blacks.
« Je suis très reconnaissant d’avoir pu porter le brassard de capitaine. C’était un grand honneur et un privilège. J’en ai tiré beaucoup d’enseignements et j’ai progressé.
Scott Robertson, le nouveau sélectionneur des All Blacks, qui a mené les Crusaders à sept titres de Super Rugby en autant d’années, a évoqué avec Sam Cane sa décision de se retirer du rugby international.
« Après en avoir longuement discuté avec Sam, je comprends parfaitement les raisons de sa décision et je le soutiens », a expliqué le sélectionneur Scott Robertson.
« Le poste qu’il occupe est très exigeant mentalement et physiquement, deux aspects qui s’intensifient lorsque l’on est capitaine. C’est pourquoi faire ce qu’il a fait sur une si longue période est un exploit incroyable. Je respecte pleinement le fait qu’il ait saisi cette opportunité. »
