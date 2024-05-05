Les Français se contentent de la 8e place à Singapour
Comme attendu, cette étape asiatique n’a jamais été un grand tournoi pour les Français et cette année était du même tonneau. Le meilleur classement était la 7e place, obtenue l’an passé. En 2024, la France aura dû se contenter d’une décevante 8e place qui l’a fait chuter au général.
Battue par la Grande-Bretagne en quart de finale (7-35) en fin de la deuxième journée, la France a essuyé une troisième défaite consécutive (la première étant en phase de poule contre l’Afrique du Sud) cette fois contre les Etats-Unis lors du match pour la 7e place.
Malgré un essai de Thomas Carol au tout début de la rencontre et un doublé de Joachim Trouabal à la toute fin, les Français se sont inclinés 17-19 face aux USA de Perry Baker.
Au vu des autres résultats, au classement général, la France a perdu une place suite à la grosse perf de la Nouvelle-Zélande. Classée 5e derrière la France juste avant Singapour, elle arrive dans le Top 3, juste devant l’Australie.
Par conséquent, les Fidji et la France ont reculé au classement. Alors qu’ils étaient 3e, les Fidjiens sont désormais 6e et les Français qui étaient 4e et qui rêvaient de finir dans le Top 3 mondial pour la première fois tombent à la 5e place. Seule maigre consolation, ils sont maintenant juste devant les Fidji.
L’Argentine, vainqueur de la saison
L’émotion était à son comble lorsque l’Argentine a finalement confirmé son titre de champion de la saison. Un essai de Tobias Wade à la dernière minute sous les poteaux a confirmé le titre qui semblait si fermement à sa portée après trois victoires dans les quatre premiers tournois de la saison, mais qui est devenu moins évident après les faux pas de Los Angeles et de Hongkong.
« Cela fait tellement longtemps. Il y a eu tellement de moments, des bons et des mauvais », a déclaré l’Argentin Gaston Revol, qui a fait ses débuts avec son pays en 2009.
« L’aventure a été très difficile. Nous avons continué à tenter, à nous entraîner, à croire en cette équipe et je pense que nous méritons ce prix.
« C’est incroyable d’être ici en ce moment. Ici et dans tous les autres tournois à mon âge, j’ai 37 ans et je suis toujours ici avec ces gars, ces grands joueurs. »
Alors que l’Argentine était menée par l’Afrique du Sud à la pause, Revol a confié ce qui a permis à son équipe de revenir au score.
« C’est notre équipe, c’est nous », a-t-il déclaré. « Dans les matchs difficiles, nous nous rassemblons et nous réussissons des choses comme gagner le match.
« A la mi-temps, l’un des joueurs a dit que nous pouvions, que nous devions avoir confiance, et c’est ce que nous avons fait. Nous avons commencé à y croire. »
La Nouvelle-Zélande bat l’Irlande en finale
Deux essais de Leroy Carter et Fehi Fineanganofo en première période ont permis à la Nouvelle-Zélande de mener 12-0 avant que l’Irlande ne lance sa première attaque. Mais les hommes en vert ont réussi à aplatir juste avant la pause par l’intermédiaire de Gavin Mullin, pour un score de 12-7 à la mi-temps.
Une deuxième mi-temps serrée a finalement été débloquée par Dylan Collier qui a profité d’un ruck pour inscrire le troisième essai néo-zélandais, mais Harry McNulty, qui avait raté son plaquage sur Collier une minute plus tôt, s’est rattrapé en marquant à l’autre bout du terrain pour revenir à trois points.
Un en-avant de Cody Vai a donné à l’Irlande une dernière chance, mais l’Irlande est restée vice-championne en finale pour la troisième fois, lorsque le remplaçant Tone Ng Shiu a réussi à gratter un précieux ballon en fin de rencontre, 14-17.
Demi-finales : L’Irlande s’impose à la dernière minute, la Nouvelle-Zélande écrase l’Australie
La demi-finale entre la Grande-Bretagne et l’Irlande était très importante. Si la Grande-Bretagne gagnait, elle se qualifiait pour Madrid et par ricochet le titre de champion de la saison revenait à l’Argentine, mais si l’Irlande gagnait, tout restait à faire.
Connor O’Sullivan a marqué le premier essai du match, mais quelques minutes plus tard, Alex Davies a ramené la Grande-Bretagne à deux points, avant que Charlton Kerr ne lui donne l’avantage juste après la pause.
L’Irlande remettait tout en jeu à deux minutes de la fin par Jordan Conroy, et alors que le temps s’écoulait, la Grande-Bretagne semblait sûre de l’emporter, mais elle laissait échapper le ballon sur la dernière passe dans le coin droit.
Au lieu de cela, c’est l’Irlande qui se qualifiait pour le match pour la médaille d’or, grâce à une pénalité directe en prolongation, 15-12.
Dans l’autre demi-finale, Fineanganofo a permis à la Nouvelle-Zélande de mener 14-7 contre l’Australie à la pause, après que Kitiona Vai (doublé) et Nathan Lawson aient marqué chacun leur tour dans les premières minutes.
Le deuxième essai de Vai a permis à la Nouvelle-Zélande de respirer un peu, et Brady Rush a contribué à la victoire des Néo-Zélandais 28-12 et de se qualifier pour la finale pour avoir la possibilité de défendre leur titre à Singapour.
La GB se qualifie pour Madrid
Comme lors de leur demi-finale, les scénarios étaient simples pour la Grande-Bretagne : en gagnant, ils finissaient huitièmes et jouaient la grande finale à Madrid ; en perdant, ils devraient se battre pour se qualifier.
Mais la Grande-Bretagne n’allait pas laisser passer sa deuxième chance. Max McFarland ouvrait le score après quatre minutes de jeu, et juste avant la pause, le capitaine Robbie Fergusson ajoutait un deuxième essai grâce à une finition incroyable, un sprint de 70 mètres avant de repousser le plaquage australien, le tout combiné à une sublime maîtrise de la main gauche.
Deux autres essais en seconde période par Will Homer et Kaleem Barreto ont mis le pays hors de portée, 26-7. Les Britanniques ont égalé les exploits des femmes hier pour gagner une place pour la Grande Finale et le maintien dans les Series la saison prochaine.
Classement du HSBC SVNS Singapour
- Nouvelle-Zélande
- Irlande
- Grande-Bretagne
- Australie
- Argentine
- Afrique du Sud
- Etats-Unis
- France
- Fidji
- Espagne
- Samoa
- Canada
