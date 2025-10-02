Le Bénin veut s'imposer sur la scène internationale d'ici à 2030

Related
En devenant membre associé de World Rugby, le Bénin a réalisé la première partie de son ambitieux projet : faire du rugby un sport de haut niveau d’ici 2030. Avec cette arrivée dans le giron administratif international, ce sont désormais plus des deux tiers des pays du monde, tels que reconnus par les Nations Unies, qui ont désormais une fédération membre ou membre associé au sein de World Rugby.
L’adhésion du Bénin en tant que membre associé de la fédération internationale de rugby permettra de mieux soutenir la croissance du rugby dans ce pays et de contribuer de manière significative à la vision élargie de son développement grâce au pouvoir du sport.
« Cette reconnaissance est non seulement un honneur, mais aussi un encouragement à poursuivre nos efforts pour le développement du rugby au Bénin. Elle reflète la volonté de notre nation de s’investir pleinement dans la promotion de ce sport et de ses valeurs universelles », a déclaré Hervé Assogba, président de la Fédération béninoise de rugby.
En début d’année, la fédération béninoise, FéBeRugby, a validé un plan stratégique ambitieux qu’elle compte bien réaliser dans un avenir proche, grâce à la collaboration des différents acteurs du rugby : dirigeants, techniciens, encadreurs et partenaires. La volonté y est clairement annoncée : transformer le rugby au Bénin en un sport de haut niveau, bien structuré, attractif et reconnu à l’international d’ici 2030.
Avec 1200 licenciés et 17 équipes de rugby recensées, la fédération commence à mailler le territoire avec une dizaine d’écoles de rugby à ce jour. L’idée est d’abord de renforcer le leadership et la gouvernance du rugby béninois, puis de promouvoir les ligues régionales et tisser des partenariats solides avec les ONG, associations sportives et structures communautaires, pour ancrer le rugby dans le tissu social local.
La fédération mise également sur la formation de ses entraîneurs, arbitres et encadreurs médicaux, sur de nouvelles sources de financement permettant de couvrir durablement les besoins du rugby national tout en déployant un programme d’aménagement et de modernisation des infrastructures sportives, avec l’objectif de doter chaque zone stratégique d’un espace dédié à la pratique du rugby.
« À travers ce plan structurant, la fédération réaffirme sa détermination à faire du rugby une discipline de référence au Bénin, tant sur le plan de la formation que de la performance. Si les défis restent considérables, les ambitions affichées sont à la hauteur des enjeux. Avec une vision claire, des priorités définies et une implication renforcée des acteurs, le Bénin trace résolument sa voie vers une reconnaissance continentale et internationale », affirme la fédération.
