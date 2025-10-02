Le Bénin veut s'imposer sur la scène internationale d'ici à 2030

LONG READ Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'? The Toulouse superstar has had the audacity to take a breather from rehab to attend some social events and critics aren't happy

LONG READ Twelve down to two: Scotland’s second-row depth gives Townsend autumn dilemma Gregor Townsend is spoilt for choice at lock with a dozen or more contenders vying for Test places next month.