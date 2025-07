Laurent Marti (UBB) : « Louis Bielle-Biarrey a beaucoup trop joué »

LONG READ Ben Kay: 'The return of Owen Farrell will ruffle feathers, but not amongst the players. He drives standards.' The injury to Elliot Daly is a serious blow but the call-up of Owen Farrell does strengthen the squad in many areas

LONG READ Only one Irish front-rower can be confident as Furlong and Porter fight for Test spots Tadhg Furlong is still searching for fitness and form while team-mate Andrew Porter faces a battle for the No.1 jersey.