L'Argentine pourrait bien être sacrée championne dès ce week-end à Hongkong

Le célèbre Hong Kong Stadium se prépare à accueillir les meilleures équipes masculines et féminines de rugby à sept du monde pour le Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, sixième et avant-dernière étape du circuit HSBC SVNS 2024. L’événement se déroulera du 5 au 7 avril.

L’Argentine a en effet la possibilité de devenir le vainqueur de la saison 2024 chez les hommes si elle conserve ses 20 points d’avance en tête du classement, tandis que l’Australie et la Nouvelle-Zélande se livrent une lutte passionnante pour le titre chez les femmes avant le dernier tour de la saison régulière, qui aura lieu à Singapour du 3 au 5 mai.

Alors que la superstar française Antoine Dupont ne fait pas partie de l’équipe de France cette fois-ci, les supporters assisteront aux débuts très attendus au rugby à sept de l’international du rugby à XV australien, Michael Hooper.

Les poules pour le tournoi de Hong Kong ont été tirées par la légende fidjienne du rugby à sept, Waisale Serevi, à la suite du tournoi précédent à Los Angeles et annoncent des affiches particulièrement épicées.

La France affronte les Fidji, doubles champions olympiques, dans la poule A, aux côtés de l’Australie et du Canada. La poule B voit s’affronter l’Argentine, actuelle leader de la saison, à la Grande-Bretagne, aux États-Unis et à la Nouvelle-Zélande, championne en titre du SVNS. L’Irlande, l’Espagne, les Samoa et l’Afrique du Sud sont dans la poule C.

Dans le tournoi féminin, la Nouvelle-Zélande et la France, deuxième et troisième, sont réunies dans la poule A avec le Brésil et la Grande-Bretagne. L’Australie, actuelle leader du SVNS, est dans la poule B avec l’Afrique du Sud, l’Irlande et les Fidji. Les Etats-Unis et le Canada se retrouveront dans la poule C, au côté du Japon et de l’Espagne.

La nouvelle formule du HSBC SVNS 2024 comprend sept étapes de la saison régulière – à Dubaï, Le Cap, Perth, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Hongkong et Singapour – avant la grande finale à Madrid.

L’équipe masculine et féminine qui totalisera le plus de points à l’issue des sept tournois remportera le titre de vainqueur de la saison du SVNS 2024, tandis que les huit équipes les mieux placées gagneront leur place pour la nouvelle grande finale au cours de laquelle les champions SVNS masculin et féminin seront couronnés à Madrid, du 31 mai au 2 juin.

Quatre équipes – l’Argentine Hommes, l’Australie, la Nouvelle-Zélande et France 7 féminine – ont déjà obtenu leur place pour la grande finale du SVNS à Madrid et d’autres équipes sont susceptibles de confirmer leur place ce week-end.

À l’issue du cinquième tour à Los Angeles, l’Argentine possède une avance de 20 points au classement masculin, après avoir remporté trois médailles d’or et une d’argent sur les quatre premières étapes. L’Argentine compte 90 points, devant l’Irlande (70) et les Fidji, qui ont connu de grands succès à Hongkong au fil des ans, en troisième position avec 64 points.

L’Australie est en tête du classement féminin avec 90 points, devant la Nouvelle-Zélande, deuxième avec 86 points, et la France, troisième avec 74 points. L’Australie a pris un départ fulgurant en remportant les deux premières manches à Dubaï et au Cap, mais la Nouvelle-Zélande est revenue en force en s’imposant lors des deux dernières manches à Vancouver et à Los Angeles, ce qui a donné lieu à une fin de tournoi féminin palpitante.

Le HSBC SVNS 2024 a mis la barre plus haut avec des niveaux, de défi et de compétitivité plus élevés que jamais, au côté d’une plateforme véritablement égale pour les tournois féminin et masculin.

Avec l’incitation supplémentaire des joueurs à concourir pour leur place aux Jeux olympiques de Paris 2024 en juillet, le Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens s’annonce comme un tournoi à ne pas manquer.

Les quatre équipes masculines et féminines les moins bien classées après le septième tour à Singapour rejoindront les quatre meilleures équipes du World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2024 dans un tournoi de promotion et de relégation à fort enjeu à Madrid, ce qui signifie que chaque match et chaque point comptent tout au long du HSBC SVNS, qui s’avère être plus compétitif que jamais en 2024.

Les places de barragistes pour la relégation chez les hommes sont actuellement occupées par le Canada, l’Espagne, la Grande-Bretagne et les Samoa, tandis que les équipes féminines actuellement dans les quatre dernières places sont l’Afrique du Sud, le Japon, l’Espagne et le Brésil.