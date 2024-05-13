L'Afrique du Sud se qualifie pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025
L’Afrique du Sud est devenue la sixième équipe à se qualifier pour la Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 en Angleterre en battant Madagascar 46-17 pour conserver son titre de Rugby Africa Women’s Cup.
Les Springbok Women ont inscrit huit essais au Stade Makis d’Antananarivo pour maintenir leur invincibilité dans la Rugby Africa Women’s Cup et remporter leur troisième couronne continentale.
L’Afrique du Sud représentera donc l’Afrique à la Coupe du Monde de Rugby féminin 2025, rejoignant ainsi l’Angleterre, pays organisateur, la Nouvelle-Zélande, championne en titre, le Canada, la France et l’Irlande dans les qualifications pour le tournoi majeur.
L’équipe de Louis Koen participera également au WXV 2 à domicile en septembre et octobre. Madagascar fera ses débuts dans le WXV 3 à Dubaï, après avoir terminé le tournoi en tant que vice-championne derrière les Springbok Women.
Huit essais
Avant le match décisif du dimanche 12 mai, l’Afrique du Sud n’avait jamais connu la défaite en Coupe féminine.
Les championnes en titre avaient battu leurs hôtes 79-8 en route vers le titre de 2023, mais cette fois, et dans ce contexte, Madagascar semblait avoir une montagne à gravir lorsque la deuxième-ligne Modestine Raharimalala a écopé d’un carton à la sixième minute.
L’Afrique du Sud a pleinement profité de sa supériorité numérique, marquant deux essais avec l’ailière Veroeshka Grain et la numéro huit Sizophila Solontsi, le premier essai étant transformé par Jacomina Cilliers.
Peu après le retour de Raharimalala sur le terrain, Sikholiwe Mdletshe a ajouté un troisième essai pour les Springbok Women, portant l’avance de son équipe à 17 points.
Trois minutes plus tard, Mdletshe inscrivait son deuxième essai du match en terminant sa course dans le coin gauche, après que l’Afrique du Sud eut récupéré le ballon dans les 22 mètres malgaches.
Cilliers manquait la transformation, mais les Lady Makis réduisaient leur retard de 22 points à la 28e minute, lorsque la remplaçante Felaniaina Jeannie Rakotoarison passait la ligne.
La demie de mêlée de l’Afrique du Sud Tayla Kinsey recevait un carton jaune six minutes plus tard, mais tout espoir de revenir au score s’est éteint à la mi-temps, lorsque Cilliers a franchi la ligne blanche pour donner aux Springbok Women une avance de 27 à 5 à la pause.
La deuxième période s’est déroulée sur le même rythme que la première, et Lusanda Dumke et Rumandi Potgeiter ont chacune inscrit un essai, tous deux transformés par Cilliers, pour porter l’avance sud-africaine à 41-5.
Dans les 12 dernières minutes, les supporters des Lady Makis ont eu au moins une raison de se réjouir : Marie Sophie Razafiarisoa et Laurence Rasoanandrasana ont marqué de part et d’autre d’un essai d’Asithandile Ntoyanto – le huitième de l’Afrique du Sud – pour porter le score final à 46-17.
La Coupe du Monde de Rugby Féminin 2025 arrive en Angleterre. Inscrivez-vous ici pour être le premier à recevoir des informations sur la billetterie.
Comments on RugbyPass
Sam wants to focus on his family and learning how to tackle legally…what’s Japanese for ‘bend at the waist’?2 Go to comments
Nice story1 Go to comments
There's a log jam at the moment of quality number sevens competing for an All Black jersey. I think Du Plessis Kirifi is certainly one of them and has now developed an accurate sharp and energetic game as compared to when he was first picked. Would love to see Billy Harmon get first dibs at the jersey (been outstanding in a struggling side for a few seasons now), as I believe we've seen enough of Papali'i to understand what he brings to the role. Lakai is young and will get his shot. Du Plessis would be a bolt off the bench but his lack of versatility may hinder his chances.1 Go to comments
Good Luck Sam, enjoy Japan.2 Go to comments
When Sth Africa had Joost and Honiball at 9 and 10 they were almost impenetrable in and around the ruck. Even Jonah couldn't make headway in those channels so they were very hard to get in behind. They had a fantastic side who played a fast, rugged style which won them the Tri Nations during that period. That side would beat their current mob of which I have no doubt.2 Go to comments
Awesome win by the NZ U20s. They were excellent in the 2nd half with some very patient and accurate phase play, a dominant scrum and decent lineout. Simpson controlled things very well at 10 and it was amazing to see the team maintain their composure and score points when he was in the sin bin for a very harsh yellow card.2 Go to comments
come on Toulouse1 Go to comments
Not unless the cartels get interested in rugby like they did w football1 Go to comments
Yes Dobbo, you were absolute crap. Start respecting the ball and possession. If you played rugby instead of basketball against the Ospreys, you would have been n the top two now, not fifth! If you attractively and entertainingly throw the ball around for 80 minutes and lose, WE DON’T FKN ENJOY IT!1 Go to comments
We need a system of transfer fees. A club shouldn’t just get to sign Will Harrison when he’s been funded in NSW his entire rugby life because they have more money.89 Go to comments
That the pain experienced by SH clubs poached mercilessly by NH friends being now felt by the non-elite NH clubs delivers me an element of schadenfreude but if it expands the amount of poachees and opens the eyes of those new to the group then it serves a purpose. In my pessimistic (realistic?) moments I see Oz clubs in the future acting solely as feeders for France and Japan. It’s a real possibility without change89 Go to comments
why is this garbage rival sport that’s poaching rugby talents being promoted on a rugby website backed by world rugby again?6 Go to comments
“Ou Lem” leading that ‘98 team to a 13-3 victory was the stuff of legend! Especially since we hadn’t beaten them for many years. 10/12/13 combo of Honiball, Pieter Muller & Andre Snyman were tough as nails! I remember screaming my head off in the early hours of the morning & my brother hitting a hole through one of the bedroom doors🤭😂2 Go to comments
Whatever about 2017 - it's seven years ago and irrelevant now. In 2021 New Zealand needed a numerical advantage for 75% of the game and what was then the largest home advantage crowd in the history of the sport in order to just _barely_ beat England.3 Go to comments
Both cards were harsh. Yet again highlighting rugby's inconsistencies and the absurd effect of cards3 Go to comments
Excellent game management in the last 15 or so minutes to close it out. Aussie got a bit panicky.3 Go to comments
While all this is going on… I’ve been thinking more about the NFL draft system and how to make the commercial elements of the game more sustainable for SA teams who precariously live on the fringe of these developments. SA teams play in Europe now, and are welcome, because there’s a novelty to it. SA certainly doesn’t bring the bucks (like a Japan would to SR) but they bring eyes to it. But if they don’t perform (because they don’t have the money like the big clubs) - it’s easy come easy go… I think there is an element of strategic drafting going on in SA. Where the best players (assets) are sort of distributed amongst the major teams. It’s why we’re seeing Moodie at the Bulls for example and not at his homegrown Western Province. 20-30 years ago, it was all about playing for your province of birth. That has clearly changed in the modern era. Maybe Moodie couldn’t stay in the cape because at the time the Stormers were broke? Or had too many good players to fit him in? Kistchoff’s sabbatical to Ireland and back had financial benefits. Now they can afford him again (I would guess). What I am getting at is - I think SA Rugby needs to have a very strong strategy around how teams equitably share good youth players out of the youth structures. That is SA’s strong point - a good supply of good players out of our schools and varsities. It doesn’t need to be the spectacle we see out of the states, but a system where SA teams and SA rugby decide on where to draft youth, how to fund this and how to make it that it were possible for a team like the Cheetahs (for example) to end up with a team of young stars and win! This is the investment and thinking that needs to be happening at grassroots to sustain the monster meanwhile being created at the top.89 Go to comments
Great win - but very poor officiating yet again. Even the Aussie commentators slammed the YC decisions.2 Go to comments
The game where it felt like RSA was going to lose the most was the England game in my view. Heart in throat after the Farrell drop-goal…Amazing that the boks overcame 3 times in a row…not likely to be repeated ever in my view Also the boys looked emotionally spent in the England game in the 1st half That said, why was World Rugby and Beaumont allowed to stack the pools in England’s favour? Toughest opponents on that side of the draw were Fiji, Argentina (implode central) and Auckland Girls 2nd team58 Go to comments
Online trolls - the only ppl who the Crusaders can beat2 Go to comments