La fille de Jamie Joseph sélectionnée avec les Black Ferns
La Nouvelle-Zélande défendra son titre de champion des World Rugby Pacific Four Series ce week-end, tandis que l’Australie entamera un nouveau cycle sous le mandat de sa nouvelle entraîneure, Jo Yapp.
Après avoir vu les États-Unis et le Canada donner le coup d’envoi des Pacific Four Series 2024 à Los Angeles le mois dernier, l’action se déroule désormais en Océanie au cours des trois prochains week-ends.
Le Canada et la Nouvelle-Zélande ont déjà sécurisé leur place pour la Coupe du Monde en Angleterre en 2025, mais les trois meilleures équipes du Pacific Four Series à l’issue du dernier match le 25 mai iront au WXV 1 au Canada en septembre et octobre. La quatrième équipe participera au WXV 2 en Afrique du Sud.
La Nouvelle-Zélande veut rebondir
Le directeur du rugby des Black Ferns, Allan Bunting, a inclus trois débutantes dans son équipe pour la visite des Etats-Unis au FMG Stadium (coup d’envoi à 14h05 heure locale, GMT+12).
La deuxième-ligne Maama Vaipulu et la demie d’ouverture Maia Joseph – fille de Jamie Joseph, ancien sélectionneur du Japon et actuel directeur du rugby des Highlanders – ont été sélectionnées pour débuter, tandis que la demie d’ouverture Hannah King a été nommée parmi les remplaçantes.
La sélection de Maia Joseph s’inscrit dans le parcours d’une famille profondément ancrée dans le rugby néo-zélandais.
Son père, un solide deuxième-ligne et flanker, a été capé 20 fois pour les All Blacks et neuf fois pour le Japon avant de devenir un entraîneur à succès dans le Super Rugby et de guider le Japon vers un premier quart de finale lors de la Coupe du Monde à domicile en 2019.
Avant lui, le père de Jamie Joseph, Jim, avait également joué au rugby de haut niveau en représentant les Maoris de Nouvelle-Zélande.
Maia Joseph a récemment été nommée « Rookie » (débutante) de l’année pour son club Matatu, basé à Christchurch, dans le Super Rugby Aupiki, la compétition nationale féminine de Nouvelle-Zélande.
La jeune femme de 21 ans a admis que son père lui avait toujours donné de bons conseils sans la submerger de connaissances sur le rugby.
Les Néo-Zélandaises, qui ont remporté les six matchs des Pacific Four Series qu’elles ont disputés jusqu’à présent, auront à cœur de commencer leur campagne par une victoire après avoir enduré un WXV 1 décevant sur leur sol à la fin de l’année 2023.
Battue par la France en ouverture puis par l’Angleterre en clôture en octobre et novembre derniers, la Nouvelle-Zélande a terminé à la quatrième place du classement, derrière le Canada et l’Australie ainsi que les Red Roses, championnes de la première édition.
Heureusement pour Bunting et les Black Ferns, elles ont d’excellents antécédents face à leurs adversaires de samedi.
Quelles sont les chances des Américaines ?
Les États-Unis ont certes remporté la demi-finale de la Coupe du Monde de Rugby 1991 sur le score de 7 à 0, mais ont perdu chacun des 14 matchs disputés depuis.
L’année dernière, les Women’s Eagles menaient 17-5 à Ottawa, alors que les Black Ferns avaient du mal à gérer l’expulsion d’Iritana Hohaia. La Nouvelle-Zélande a cependant réagi en marquant cinq essais en un peu plus de 32 minutes pour s’imposer 39-17.
Le sélectionneur américain Sione Fukofuka a procédé à quatre changements par rapport à l’équipe qui s’était inclinée contre le Canada il y a quinze jours, lors de son deuxième match à la tête de l’équipe.
La pilier Charli Jacoby, la troisième-ligne Freda Tafuna, la trois-quarts centre Eti Haungatau et l’ailière Lotte Clapp font toutes partie du XV de départ, alors que les Women’s Eagles sont toujours en quête de leur première victoire dans les Pacific Four Series depuis deux ans.
Une victoire des Etats-Unis les ferait bondir de trois places au classement mondial féminin World Rugby, passant de la 10e (leur plus mauvais classement) à la 7e place.
La Nouvelle-Zélande ne peut pas améliorer sa position avec une quinzième victoire dans cette confrontation en raison des 17,99 points et des huit places qui séparent les deux équipes dans le classement mondial avant que l’avantage à domicile ne soit pris en compte.
